Ahead of their upcoming third album, Blue Rev, Alvvays has released a new song. On “Easy On Your Own,” the band’s lead vocalist Molly Rankin finds herself asking if life gets “easier on your own,” at what seems to be a pivotal point in her life.

She opens the song, singing, “I dropped out of college / Education’s a dull knife / If you don’t believe in the lettered life / Then maybe this is our only try.” Near the end of the song, she sings, “I waited so long for you/ Wasted some of the best years of my life/ And I wanted to see it through this time.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rankin opened up about her creative process and how she builds her own worlds around each album.

“I find it really fun to make these tiny little movies in my mind,” she said. “I’m a pretty sensitive person, so I feel a lot of feelings, and I try and channel that into the little scenarios that I make. But I don’t feel like my life is all that wild or exciting. To me, it’s more entertaining to create a different universe.”

Blue Rev is out 10/7 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.