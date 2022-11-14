It took a while for Andy Shauf to follow up his 2016 breakthrough album, The Party, but now that he’s gotten going, he’s become incredibly prolific in the last few years. Between his solo work and his side project Foxwarren, Shauf is now set to release his fifth album in under five years in the newly-announced Norm.

Due out on February 10th, 2023, Norm will see Shauf embarking again on the character-specific narratives that he does so well. But unlike the many distinct personalities of The Party and the Judy character that Shauf painted in subsequent releases, Norm looks to follow a far less linear path. “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” Shauf said in a statement. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.”

While Shauf produced and plays every instrument on the album, he’s brought in Outkast, Tyler The Creator and Janelle Monáe engineer Neal Pogue to help craft the album’s slightly synthier sound. On lead single “Wasted On You,” we hear a palpable lean towards jazzy synths rather than the gentle folk and soft-rock acoustics of Shauf’s past work. But it’s very much a noticeable part of Shauf’s sonic universe.

Watch the video for “Wasted On You” above and check out the Norm album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Wasted On You”

2. “Catch Your Eye”

3. “Telephone”

4. “You Didn’t See”

5. “Paradise Cinema”

6. “Norm”

7. “Halloween Store”

8. “Sunset”

9. “Daylight Dreaming”

10. “Long Throw”

11. “Don’t Let It Get To You”

12. “All Of My Love”

11/18/2022 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

01/20/2023 — Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)

01/21/2023 — Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)

02/21/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

02/22/2023 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

02/24/2023 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips

02/25/2023 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

02/26/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

02/28/2023 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

03/01/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

03/02/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/03/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/07/2023 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/08/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

03/10/2023 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

03/11/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

03/12/2023 — Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

03/14/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

03/15/2023 — Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

03/16/2023 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

03/17/2023 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/18/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

03/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/20/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/22/2023 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/24/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/26/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale

04/27/2023 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/28/2023 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

04/29/2023 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

05/02/2023 — London, ON @ London Music Hall

05/03/2023 — St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place

05/04/2023 — Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square

05/05/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Norm is due out on 02/10/2023 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.