It took a while for Andy Shauf to follow up his 2016 breakthrough album, The Party, but now that he’s gotten going, he’s become incredibly prolific in the last few years. Between his solo work and his side project Foxwarren, Shauf is now set to release his fifth album in under five years in the newly-announced Norm.
Due out on February 10th, 2023, Norm will see Shauf embarking again on the character-specific narratives that he does so well. But unlike the many distinct personalities of The Party and the Judy character that Shauf painted in subsequent releases, Norm looks to follow a far less linear path. “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way,” Shauf said in a statement. “But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.”
While Shauf produced and plays every instrument on the album, he’s brought in Outkast, Tyler The Creator and Janelle Monáe engineer Neal Pogue to help craft the album’s slightly synthier sound. On lead single “Wasted On You,” we hear a palpable lean towards jazzy synths rather than the gentle folk and soft-rock acoustics of Shauf’s past work. But it’s very much a noticeable part of Shauf’s sonic universe.
Watch the video for “Wasted On You” above and check out the Norm album artwork and tracklist below.
1. “Wasted On You”
2. “Catch Your Eye”
3. “Telephone”
4. “You Didn’t See”
5. “Paradise Cinema”
6. “Norm”
7. “Halloween Store”
8. “Sunset”
9. “Daylight Dreaming”
10. “Long Throw”
11. “Don’t Let It Get To You”
12. “All Of My Love”
11/18/2022 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
01/20/2023 — Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)
01/21/2023 — Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)
02/21/2023 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
02/22/2023 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
02/24/2023 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips
02/25/2023 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
02/26/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
02/28/2023 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom
03/01/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
03/02/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
03/03/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
03/07/2023 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/08/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
03/10/2023 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
03/11/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
03/12/2023 — Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre
03/14/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
03/15/2023 — Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
03/16/2023 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
03/17/2023 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
03/18/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
03/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/20/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/22/2023 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
04/24/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/26/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale
04/27/2023 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/28/2023 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre
04/29/2023 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
05/02/2023 — London, ON @ London Music Hall
05/03/2023 — St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place
05/04/2023 — Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square
05/05/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Norm is due out on 02/10/2023 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.