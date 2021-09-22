Andy Shauf Announces A New Album, ‘Wilds,’ Dropping This Week

Earlier in the month, Andy Shauf introduced us to a very chill rubber ducky in his lyric video for “Spanish On The Beach.” Now, the Canadian singer-songwriter has announced that he’s actually releasing a new album, Wilds, in just two days(!). The songs, including last year’s “Jeremy’s Wedding,” are taken from the same sessions as his last album, 2020’s The Neon Skyline. Additionally, Shauf has shared “Jaywalker,” which is written from the perspective of someone wandering across the street, not checking for cars.

Opening up about writing 50 songs for The Neon Skyline sessions, Shauf told Uproxx‘s Steven Hyden last year: “That was just a result of doing it the way I did, where I didn’t know what was going to happen. I would write a batch where one main point has to happen, and then write four songs in that direction, and then be like, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ Then those songs are scrapped and I have to write four more.”

Listen to “Jaywalker” above and check out the Wilds art and tracklist below.

1. “Judy (Wilds)”

2. “Spanish On The Beach”

3. “Jaywalker”

4. “Call”

5. “Television Blue”

6. “Green Grass”

7. “Wicked And Wild”

8. “Believe Me”

9. “Jeremy’s Wedding (Wilds)”

Wilds is out 9/24 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.