Less than a year after releasing her critically-acclaimed sixth album Big Time, Angel Olsen has more new music on the way. Today (March 7), she has announced that she will be releasing a new EP called Forever Means next month.

Ahead of the new EP, Olsen has shared a new single called “Nothing’s Free.” Over a solemn, somber piano, Olsen comes to terms with the major shifts that come with getting older.

“Here it comes feel it break that old cell / The one you thought had kept you safe / But nothings free / Like breaking free / Out of the past these chains I know / I’ll never be more sure of anything,” Olsen sings on the track. As the tune progresses, we hear thumping drums and an emotional whirlwind of a saxophone bridge.

Olsen admitted that she originally wrote “Nothing’s Free” during the Big Time sessions.

“It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time,” Olsen said in a statement, “but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”

The rest of the Forever Means material was inspired by Olsen’s travels, as she embraces change throughout the four songs.

Listen to “Nothing’s Free” above and find the cover art and tracklist for Forever Means below.

1. “Nothing’s Free”

2. “Forever Means”

3. “Time Bandits”

4. “Holding On”

Forever Means is out 4/14 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.