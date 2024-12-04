Indie Mixtape 20: Anna B Savage Connects People and Places On ‘You & i are Earth’

On her forthcoming third studio album, Irish singer-songwriter Anna B Savage bridges the gap between people and places. You & i are Earth is a statement on how we eventually become the places we call home.

Ancestry, language, and community shape both habitat and inhabitant, Savage seems to say. Her latest album, grounded in earthy acoustic guitars, swaying percussion, and gentle strings, is an exploration of our origins and how, ultimately, we carry them with us.

Ahead of the album’s release next month, Savage sat down with Uproxx to talk about Alicia Keys, Italy, tiramisu, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Emotional honesty, little dramatic.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Oh wow. As a companion to people, both personally and through my music.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I feel like this answer changes daily, and I garner inspiration from almost everyone I know and have met, but I would have to say for practicality reasons Liz Gilbert. If she hadn’t written Big Magic, I doubt I would have a music career right now.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

It was in Sausalito and my brother took me there and we had a salad that was goat’s cheese, strawberries and cracked black pepper with a balsamic glaze dressing. I was about 20 at the time and previously had little to no interest in food or expanding my culinary horizons. This (what I thought at the time) weird combination of ingredients opened my eyes to the joy of food beyond pesto pasta. AND I went to Italy a couple of weeks ago and every single meal I had there was incredible, especially as I ended each one with Tiramisu. Thank you for asking me this question – I never get to talk about food.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I saw Moses Sumney at the Islington Assembly Hall in like 2018/19. My tiny pea brain couldn’t comprehend how great he is. Also Madison Cunningham at the Barbican made me vibrate with joy; she’s such a badass.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“If I Ain’t Got You” – Alicia Keys. I honestly think it’s perfect. There’s something about the melody and chord progression that makes me cry/smile every single time.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Thrillingly it was where the nearest post office and watch repair shop are. I had errands to run today.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I mean, there’s been a few floors of strangers which I’m always immensely grateful for but the weirdest… probably some of the creepy hotels. There was one I remember somewhere between Brussels and Paris where the door didn’t work and it felt like the entire room was vacuum sealed – zero air was getting in or out.