Arcade Fire Will Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month

Arcade Fire hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Everything Now. Signs that their first full-length release was on the way began to pop up early this year, and finally, the band announced that their sixth album We would arrive on May 7. Arcade Fire has released “The Lightning I” and “The Lightning II” and teased “Age Of Anxiety” from the project. We will also be Arcade Fire’s first album without Will Butler who announced his departure from the band last month. In addition to We coming out next month, Arcade Fire will also bring their talents to Saturday Night Live.

After last night’s SNL episode, which featured a performance of “About Damn Time” and “Special” from Lizzo, the late-night-sketch show announced that Arcade Fire would take the stage for next month’s first episode. On May 7, just a day after We is scheduled to be released, Arcade Fire will take the stage for their first SNL performance since 2018. Prior to that, the group previously performed on the show in 2007, 2010, and 2013.

The May 7 episode will be hosted by The Power of The Dog actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

We is out 5/6 via Columbia. You can pre-save the album here.

