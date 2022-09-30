Ahead of the release of their upcoming album The Car, Arctic Monkeys dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The band debuted the first live TV performance of their next single, “Body Paint.” Lead singer Alex Turner takes viewers on a nearly five-minute sonic roller coaster ride, as he dons sunglasses under the stage’s yellow lighting. “If you’re thinking of me, I’m probably thinking of you,” he sings, before a brief guitar and piano instrumental transforms the song. By the song’s end, the audience erupts in cheers.

After performing a teaser of the song during their NYC concert last week, which had a strict no-phones policy, Arctic Monkeys dropped “Body Paint” earlier this week. The release comes complete with a music video that was directed by Brook Linder and was filmed between London and Missouri. Turner serves as solo writing credits for the song — which James Ford produced.

According to a press release (via Rolling Stone), their new album has Arctic Monkeys “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape” and “contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.” The rock group recorded their seventh record between London’s RAK Studios, Suffolk’s Butley Priory, and Paris’ La Frette.

Watch Arctic Monkeys perform “Body Paint” above.

The Car is out 10/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.