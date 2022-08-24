In late 2021, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders told the BBC 5 Live Breakfast show that a new Arctic Monkeys album was ready to go. “It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works,” he said. Fast forward to August of 2022 and Helders, singer Alex Turner and Arctic Monkeys have announced that The Car, the Sheffield rock band’s seventh studio album, will be out later this year.

Here’s What We Know About Arctic Monkeys’ ‘The Car’ Album

Arctic Monkeys will be out with The Car on Friday, October 21st via Domino Records. It features ten new songs that were written by Alex Turner and the band again worked with longtime producer James Ford on it. The recording sessions for The Car happened at multiple locations, including Butley Priory in Suffolk; RAK Studios in London; and La Frette, Paris. A press release for the album promised some of Alex Turner’s “richest vocal performances” of his career.

Turner’s newfound vocals were on display when Arctic Monkeys debuted the second track from The Car, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” at a show in Zurich this month. Stylistically, it felt more akin to the band’s output on 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, but with a distinctly funky bass line, too.

The album artwork was done by Matt Helders and you can see that below along with the the full tracklist for The Car.

1. “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

2. “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

3. “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”

4. “Jet Skis On The Moat”

5. “Body Paint”

6. “The Car”

7. “Big Ideas”

8. “Hello You”

9. “Mr. Schwartz”

10. “Perfect Sense”

The Car is out 10/21 via Domino. Pre-order it here.