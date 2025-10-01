Artemas had a viral smash last year with “I Like The Way You Kiss Me,” which peaked just outside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify alone. Since then, he has released a number of singles and the Yustyna, and the train keeps on rolling: Today (October 1), Artemas announced Lovercore, a new mixtape.

Arriving alongside the news is three new songs: “Superstar,” “Take It Easy On Me,” and “This One’s Gonna Hurt Me.” The first song got a video, too, and the tune is a techno-inspired anthem.

In a recent interview, Artemas spoke about making his first album, saying, “It’s daunting to create something that cohesive, but it excites me, too. I want to put my flag in the sand. I think I’m making some of the most exciting alt-pop music out there. And I do it all myself. I just haven’t communicated that clearly enough yet.” He also said of the success of “I Like The Way You Kiss Me,” “It would be the death of me to chase that again. Those songs are so random. You just have to stay honest.”

Of the modern music industry path, he added, “I just turned my nose up at it all. I made music in my room, mixed it myself, didn’t care about playlists. It was about finding my fans.”

Listen to the new songs above and below.

Lovercore is out 10/24 via Artemas. Find more information here.