Bartees Strange is a few days removed from the release of his latest album, Horror. Soon, he’ll be taking his new batch of songs out on the road: Today (February 25), Bartees announced a run of North American tour dates.

The trek kicks off in Boston on April 23 before wrapping up in Toronto on May 23. It’ll also hit cities like Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, and Detroit. The tour features support from Ekko Astral, Tré Burt, and Sloppy Jane.

Tickets go on sale on February 28 at 10 a.m. local time via Bartees’ website.

Check out the tour dates below.