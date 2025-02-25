Bartees Strange is a few days removed from the release of his latest album, Horror. Soon, he’ll be taking his new batch of songs out on the road: Today (February 25), Bartees announced a run of North American tour dates.
The trek kicks off in Boston on April 23 before wrapping up in Toronto on May 23. It’ll also hit cities like Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, and Detroit. The tour features support from Ekko Astral, Tré Burt, and Sloppy Jane.
Tickets go on sale on February 28 at 10 a.m. local time via Bartees’ website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Bartees Strange’ 2025 Tour Dates
04/23 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
04/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
04/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
04/29 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
05/01 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/05 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
05/15 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/18 — Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
05/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/22 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club