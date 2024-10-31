Bartees Strange has a new album called Horror coming in February, but he couldn’t let Halloween pass without delivering something. So, today, he shared a new single, “Too Much.” The song itself isn’t particularly creepy, but Bartees went all in on the video, as the grainy, black-and-white clip sees Bartees playing the song as he navigates a haunted house.

Bartees says of the song in a statement, “This is the sonic thesis of the album. I feel like if you like this you’ll love everything else. This record is about things that scare me. And this song is about that feeling of being overwhelmed by life. This song is about those feelings. Too much to hold, Heaven to touch.”

He also says of the album:

“In a way I think I made this record to reach out to people who may feel afraid of things in their lives too. For me it’s love, locations, cosmic bad luck, or that feeling of doom that I’ve struggled with for as long as I can remember. I think that it’s easier to navigate the horrors and strangeness of life once you realize that everyone around you feels the same. This album is just me trying to connect. I’m trying to shrink the size of the world. I’m trying to feel close — so I’m less afraid.”

Listen to “Too Much” above.

Horror is out 2/14/2025 via 4AD. Find more information here.