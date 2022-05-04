Bob Odenkirk Pops Up In Beach Bunny’s Sci-Fi ‘Karaoke’ Video

Chicago indie favorites Beach Bunny have a sophomore album, Emotional Creature, on the way in July after announcing it in March. Now they’re back with a new single from the project, “Karaoke,” the visual for which features a cameo appearance from Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk.

Most of the video is low-key, as it features the band, dressed in Star Wars-esque outfits in what looks like a spaceship’s living room, huddled around TV. Odenkirk (in the role of Star Captain) pops up at the end, after the song is over. He addresses the band (“Star Team,” as they’re apparently called), sharing info about an enemy ship and giving them an urgent and majorly important mission.

The Odenkirk cameo isn’t as random as it may seem, as he’s actually been a fan of the band for a while: In July 2019, he shared a selfie of himself with the group and wrote, “Just saw my fave new Chicago band Beach Bunny at the supercool Meow Wolf in Santa Fe! Fun! Me lucky.”

Just saw my fave new Chicago band Beach Bunny at the supercool Meow Wolf in Santa Fe! Fun! Me lucky pic.twitter.com/Xg3t2P2GMw — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 2, 2019

The band’s Lili Trifilio previously said of the upcoming album, “We are always changing, growing, and adapting — it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience. We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult — but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful — we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.”

Watch the “Karaoke” video above.

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-order it here.