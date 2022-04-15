Bob Odenkirk is still thinking about all the love and support he received following his heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul last year. In 2021, Odenkirk had a heart attack while filming Better Call Saul. He has since recovered, thankfully, but things were kind of hairy for a minute. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Odenkirk opened up about the surreal experience of seeing fans, colleagues, and loved ones show their support.

“It was so affecting,” Odenkirk said. “It’s still something I think about every day. I literally lay in bed at night listening to my heart and thinking about all the people who responded when they heard this happened, and just every chance I get, I want to say thank you to everyone. Social media is a place of poison and evil, and then this moment was just beauty and love from strangers. And I don’t really have it figured out yet except that it felt so damn good and still does. People aren’t as bad as I thought they were. They’re really great”

Odenkirk also talked about the news that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, which premieres Monday, April 18.

“These two shows, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, have never been as closely intertwined as this new season coming up,” he said. “So it’s very exciting if you’re a Breaking Bad fan I think you’ll enjoy this. I wondered how they got those guys to Albuquerque in secret, and then I found out they’ve never left. They’ve been living on the sets, waiting to play their characters again.”