Alt-pop rockers Beach Weather make music for everyone. With the singles off their forthcoming album Pineapple Sunrise their breezy style can strike a chord with romantics and introverts alike. Sunny chords and jaunty riffs make their band name seem apt, but underneath the surface, one can find relatable lyrics about isolation, relationship woes, and self-image.

The trio — composed of vocalist Nick Santino, bassist Reeve Powers, and guitarist Sean Silverman — is a band of fast friends. They first linked up in 2015 and quickly delivered a series of EPs (their debut Chit Chat was recently re-discovered on TikTok and its track “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” has been doing crazy numbers on the app). After amicably taking a break from music in 2017, they reformed in 2020, poised and ready to serve up lively and — in their own words — euphoric music. So far, the tracks off Pineapple Sunrise have proved just that, proving Beach Weather have yet to reach their peak.

Celebrating the impending release of Pineapple Sunrise, Beach Weather chat with Uproxx about the desert, supportive parents, and getting a massive tattoo right before work in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Santino: Eclectic, Energetic, Emotional, Euphoric

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Santino: I’m surprised the world hasn’t already ended multiple times to be honest. But I think the thing about music is the nostalgia you get from hearing the same song over and over. Wanting to relive the first time we heard it every time. We like how those 3 minutes you get out of a song make you feel, we love the pain of a sad song and the high of a dance song. I hope our music gets remembered for all those same reasons.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Santino: Something about the west coast has always felt special to us. Phoenix always feels like a home show when we’re there. There’s something special about the desert.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Santino: Oh man, If you asked all three of us you’d probably hear three completely different answers, but for me personally (Nick) the answer is somewhere between The Beatles and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers… But also ’90s boy bands and 2000s country. Not an easy answer honestly. But there is something in all of those that inspire the songwriting I do today. For the same reasons as two questions above, I listened to all of this music at different points in my life and certain songs and artists just make you feel something.

What album do you know every word to?

Silverman: I can almost mouth all the lyrics to Radiohead’s OK Computer or at least most of the lyrics that you can hear Thom Yorke sing.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Silverman: Saw Phoenix right after they had won their first Grammy Award in Phoenix, AZ at The Marquee Theatre. Changed my entire life. The entire crowd ended up on the stage by the end of the performance.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Silverman: A nice semi cropped suit jacket. Gives a little extra room for activities.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Silverman: Cugine! More specifically @meals_by_cug on Instagram. I can watch that man eat all day.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Silverman: Probably a Beatles or Petty tune. Usually have both on heavy rotation.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Silverman: Nicholas Cage Raising Arizona shirt.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Silverman: The Nine Inch Nails record The Fragile. It’s a double disk of sadness. Should keep that person busy for a while trying to get through the mess.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Silverman: I had one of the best meals of my life at Supper in NYC. I still dream about that chicken parmesan.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?