Indie Mixtape 20: Being Dead Sound Alive On ‘EELS’

Being Dead is a band that indulges its members’ goofiest tendencies. For starters, the two core members’ (stage) names are Falcon Bitch and Shmoofy (né Gumball), and their excellent sophomore album, EELS, opens with a love song about Godzilla. The Austin band doesn’t shy away from tongue-in-cheek humor, but their delivery and execution remain fully earnest. Their dueling vocal harmonies convey similarly extreme levels of yearning as heard on 100 gecs’ breakup song about a tooth extraction.

EELS blazes forward with a gleeful, playful sense of levity. Assisted by legendary indie producer John Congleton, Being Dead adorn their brief yet hard-hitting chamber-punk tunes with gritty guitars, deft drumming, and two-part vocals that play to the duality that lies at the heart of the band itself: silliness and sincerity.

Following the record’s release in September, the group sat down with Uproxx to talk about The Velvet Underground, Cindy Lee, crashing at a sheep farm in Amsterdam, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Songs for enjoying spaghetti.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

The only audio media left. Fingers crossed, they know how hot, strong and toned our muscles were!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Velvet Underground because they are hardcore rockers who aren’t afraid to take it there.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

In the kitchen of the ‘sad pad’ where we all wore diapers and feasted upon succulent duck! A delicacy and a delight!

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Deerhoof at Wizard Rodeo 2023!!!!!!!!!!!!!

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Power & Possession” by Cindy Lee.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Definition of ‘squandered’

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Sheep farm in Amsterdam. Incredible.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

So far probably New York or London! But we’d love to play Tokyo. Las Vegas also seems like a trip lol but any city can surprise ya, huh?

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Invest in that Gamestop stock.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Falcon is the fastest person in the band. She can beat mostly anyone in a footrace or swim race too.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

Relief for those suffering in Palestine because of basic humanitarian reasons and the fact that we’re complicit as Americans.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

Hmmm I don’t think it will get too out of hand but who knows the world is a pretty unpredictable place.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

The Beatles, System of a Down, Neil Young, Daniel Johnston, Steely Dan on top of a beautiful, scenic mountain with cool natural water slides and sweeping meadows of lush green grass and trampolines and rainbows and all your best friends and family.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

Patti Harrison.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Falcon tattooed Cody’s best friend’s name on his arse while we listened to Black Sabbath and drank whiskey.

What is your pre-show ritual?

We like to sit in total darkness and repeat, in a whisper: “we are worth it” and then pound 5 beers each and watch WWE.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Rachel Weisz from The Mummy / Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

Falcon would go to New Zealand and do some serious exploring, thru-hiking, eating, n’ playing!

What is your biggest fear?

Roaches (fuck em). And being locked in a box with 1 inch of space all around me so I can barely move but I never die… Kinda like in the movie Interview With A Vampire. I think that’s where it stems from.

EELS is available now via Bayonet Records. Find more information here.