The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of December below.

Blur — The Great Escape (30th Anniversary) A lot of eyes have been on ’90s UK rock over the past couple years and Blur is among the reasons for that. Aside from some 2024 performances, the group also just released an anniversary edition of their 1995 album The Great Escape. This vinyl pressing has the 15-track album (which has been half-speed mastered) and a second disc of rare B-sides and bonus tracks. Get it here. Carl Perkins — Dance Album Of Carl Perkins (Reissue) Intervention Records has launched a new series of Sun Records hi-fi reissues and they kicked it off with a Carl Perkins classic. Dance Album Of Carl Perkins is an iconic release in music history, featuring songs that have been covered by Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, and many more. This reissue was lovingly sourced from the original tapes, making it the first time this project has been cut to vinyl from analog tape since at least the early ’80s. Get it here.

The Hold Steady — Separation Sunday (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Craig Finn had one of this year’s best indie albums with Always Been and this happened as his band The Hold Steady celebrated a big milestone: Their second album, Separation Sunday, turned 20 years old. On their own Positive Jams label, the band dropped a new deluxe edition. It comes with nine newly remastered bonus tracks that are now available on vinyl for the first time, previously available on the The Virgin Digital Sessions EP. Get it here. Pink Floyd — Wish You Were Here 50 One of the most iconic albums of the ’70s and of all time, Wish You Were Here turned 50 years old in 2025. The band just dropped a massive new box set that comes with a number of tantalizing goodies. Beyond the core album, extras include a hardcover book full of never-before-seen photos, demos, instrumentals, and live recordings. Get it here.

R.E.M. — Chronic Town (Reissue) and Murmur (Reissue) Interscope and Capitol Records’ Definitive Sound Series of reissues rolls on with a pair of early R.E.M. projects together on one release. These versions of the EP and the album were sourced from the original analog master tapes and have involvement with the projects’ original producers. It comes in a heavyweight tip-on single pocket jacket, making it a top-tier set. Get it here. Beck — Morning Phase (Reissue) The Definitive Sound Series also delivered some classic Beck this month, a premium audiophile limited edition of Morning Phase. It was pressed using he One Step process, which means the elimination of multiple stamper stages to ensure unparalleled quality. It’s a release to pounce on, as only 3,000 copies are being pressed. Get it here.

T. Rex — Electric Warrior (Reissue) Speaking of remaster series, Rhino Hi-Fi closed out the year with a pair of classics, one being T. Rex’s 1971 album Electric Warrior. It was cut from the original analog master tapes and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl. It’s also limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies, and there’s a limited bundle option that comes with the 7-inch singles “Hot Love” and “Bang A Gong (Get It On).” Get it here. Devo — Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! (Reissue) The other Rhino Hi-Fi rerelease is Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!. The specs for the T. Rex release apply here, too. The project is of course best known for Devo’s cover of the Rolling Stones classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” but it’s a stellar debut album beyond that. Get it here.