Even With Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner Is The Star Of Big Red Machine

We all tried to make the most of being stuck in quarantine during Covid. But it’s unlikely that you made more of it than Aaron Dessner. Pre-pandemic, he was known as the co-founder of The National, a self-effacing guitarist and composer who seemed content to remain in the background. Now, 17 months later, he is pop’s least likely hitmaker in the wake of his Grammy-winning collaborations with Taylor Swift on the 2020 sister albums, Folklore and Evermore. Introspective and analytical by nature, he’s now a bonafide stand-alone star.

According to a recent New York Times profile, the 45-year-old Dessner doesn’t seem entirely comfortable with his newfound status as a person that lots of other people — some of them presumably on the same level of fame as Swift — want to work with. “I like the idea that I could count my collaborators on one or two hands, to stay with this family feeling,” he told the Times. “So I’m not rushing out to work with a million people. It’s not really my personality.”

The “family feeling” that Dessner referenced didn’t necessarily pertain to The National, but rather to Big Red Machine, the side project he founded with frequent collaborator Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. A self-described “laboratory for experimentation,” the collective grew out of the festivals that Dessner and Vernon have spearheaded in the past decade, including Eaux Claires in Eau Claire, Wis. and the People festival in Berlin. The animating idea of these festivals is to gather friendly musicians in a collegial, forgiving environment and encourage them to work together in creating art that goes to unexpected places. On their self-titled 2018 debut, the minds behind Big Red Machine sought to carry this idea over to a record.

What’s interesting about the second Big Red Machine album out today, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, is how unexperimental it sounds. Whereas the first Big Red Machine record consisted of esoteric sketches that felt like excerpts from long, heady jam sessions, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? includes some of the most approachable and pop-oriented material that Dessner or Vernon have ever produced. This can partly be attributed, of course, to the involvement of Swift, who along with suggesting the album title appears on the album’s most immediate track, “Renegades.” But the rest of the record is similarly melodic and warm, evincing little of the electro-indie dissonance of the recent output by The National and Bon Iver. If you’re a Swiftie who hasn’t yet dipped into Dessner’s back catalogue, this is actually a very accessible entry point.

This is very much Dessner’s album, by the way, in which Vernon relegates himself to a supporting role. “I wanted to continue to support Aaron and honestly challenge him, frankly, to get out in front more,” Vernon told the Times. “There are little bits and pieces that I show up and do on the record, and I obviously wrote some words and sang some tunes, but really, this is Aaron’s record.”

As perhaps the ultimate ur-Aaron Dessner text, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? functions as a kind of mixtape in which singers come and go — including Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten, Naeem, and Anais Mitchell — but the instrumental beds showcasing the Svengali’s musical signatures remain constant. This includes pianos — lots and lots of pianos! — playing circular, repetitious licks over skittering electronic beats that gradually blossom from lonely wallows to grand swells of emotion.