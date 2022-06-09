Big Thief member Max Oleartchik hails from Tel Aviv, Israel, so a few days ago, the band announced they had scheduled a couple performances in the city. That news was met with backlash given the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict and today, the band decided to cancel the concerts. Barby, the venue where Big Thief was set to perform, is far from pleased.

The venue actually broke the news of the canceled shows via a Facebook post, hours before Big Thief made the reveal themselves. In the post (translated to English via Facebook), the venue had some harsh words for the band, saying the cancelation “just made me sad for you bunch of miserable spineless musicians who are afraid of their own shadow.” It goes on to say, “Apparently you won’t enter the pages of history as influencing artists with agendas as artists of the past were. Be another band that comes and passes from the world like everyone else. I wish you all the evil in the world just as you did to your fans in Israel.”

Furthermore, The Observatorial reports fans who bought tickets to the concerts received a message from the venue that reads, “Big Thief’s show has been canceled because they are cowards.”

In their statement this morning, the band wrote, “Our intent in wanting to play the shows in Tel Aviv, where Max was born, raised, and currently lives, stemmed from a simple belief that music can heal. We now recognize that the shows we had booked do not honor that sentiment. We are sorry to those we hurt with the recklessness and naivete of our original statement on laving in Israel and we hope those who were planning to attend the shows understand our choice to cancel them.”

