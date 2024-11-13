Even amid all his collaborations with Taylor Swift and essentially every other pop superstar, Jack Antonoff still makes plenty of time for his band, Bleachers. In fact, Bleachers have had a huge 2024. They released a self-titled album in March and followed it in September with A Stranger Desired, a re-imagined version of their debut album. The band also embarked on the From The Studio To The Stage tour.

Now, as we ease into the holiday season, Bleachers have shared a contribution to Christmas soundtracks: a new song called “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call.”

A press release calls the song a “long-awaited fan favorite”: Per setlist.fm, the band has played the song live a handful of times since 2022.

This isn’t Bleachers’ first brush with the holidays: The band performed at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2023, while Antonoff’s previous band, Fun., contributed a rendition of “Sleigh Ride” to the 2012 compilation album Holidays Rule.

Antonoff made some headlines this year, outside of Bleachers. He went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about Donald Trump wearing diapers, he had a sarcastic response to backlash over him wearing earplugs at the MTV VMAs, and he lied to Adam Sandler.

Listen to “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call” above.