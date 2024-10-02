In case you missed it: On The Tonight Show last week, Margaret Qualley shared a text exchange between husband Jack Antonoff and Adam Sandler. In the conversation, Sandler asked if Qualley plays golf, and Antonoff lied and said she does, in order to help her secure a role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel.

Sandler wrote, “Jacko. It’s Sandler. Does your wife golf at all?” Antonoff replied, “yeah she’s actually good!”

Well, sure enough, Antonoff was one of Jimmy Fallon’s guests last night (October 1), and Fallon asked about the fib. Antonoff explained:

“I get the text, and he’s — obviously, as you know — the greatest. He taught an entire generation of people how to be funny in a very specific way. He really did. I also think he’s a brilliant songwriter. “Grow Old With You” [from The Wedding Singer] is one of the most brilliant love songs. The song he wrote for Chris Farley is as good as a song can get. And then in his new special, there’s a song at the end where he writes about many comedians, and I think he writes so straight from the heart. I love his songwriting. But I get that text, and immediately I’m like, ‘Oh my god, what’s happening here?’ So I’m just like, ‘Oh yeah, she golfs. She’s the best. You want her to be the best? She’s the best.'”

Check out the interview above.