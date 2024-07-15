The first Bleachers album, Strange Desire, was released 10 years ago this month. To celebrate, the band has re-recorded the album in its entirety, Taylor Swift style, and will release the rechristened A Stranger Desired in August.

“on this anniversary that feels so sacred i have realized something: it wasn’t only a strange desire to write these songs, there was something unknown to me happening. i was looking for you: my people,” singer, songwriter, and Swift producer Jack Antonoff wrote on Instagram. “i hadn’t been honest enough in my life and as result i let the wrong ones in. the only path was to tell the story comically unfiltered. my great loss, transcendent anxiety, and an unearned hope that would remain the thread in my writing to this day. it was more than a strange desire to make this album, it was a stranger desired.”

Antonoff continued, “so here it is. the first bleachers album with me and the band knowing what we know now.” All 11 tracks, including singles “I Wanna Get Better” and “Like a River Runs,” have been “reimagined without the armor i needed at the time, a different kind now. reimagined after that stranger has become the great rock of my life and the band’s.”

The first song releases August 2, followed by the full-length album on September 6 (the clock is ticking for Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) to come out before then!). You can find more information here.