Seattle hardcore group The Blood Brothers released their classic album Crimes two decades ago. The band has decided to celebrate the occasion in a big way: There’s a vinyl reissue out on October 4, and the band is playing their first shows in ten years later in 2024.
Crimes (20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Edition will feature an expanded double LP with b-sides and a 20-page booklet that includes new liner notes and photos.
Singer Jordan Blilie says, “As we’ve been putting together the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Crimes’, what I’m struck by most listening back is the energy. It feels both feral and weirdly focused, like whatever chemistry we’d been tinkering with had finally crystallized. It was on stage, though, where that energy reached its most joyful, reckless, collective state. It’s an experience that never really goes away, and one we wanted to share again. So, we’ll be playing a handful of shows this fall. We hope to see you there.”
Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
The Blood Brothers 2024 Tour Dates
11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/03 — San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/06 — Santa Ana, Ca @ The Observatory
11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/10 — Denver, CO @ The Summit
11/12 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/14 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
12/07 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
12/09 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
12/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/13 — New York, NYC @ Irving Plaza
12/14 — New York, NYC @ Irving Plaza
12/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
12/21 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall