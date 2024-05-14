Seattle hardcore group The Blood Brothers released their classic album Crimes two decades ago. The band has decided to celebrate the occasion in a big way: There’s a vinyl reissue out on October 4, and the band is playing their first shows in ten years later in 2024.

Crimes (20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Edition will feature an expanded double LP with b-sides and a 20-page booklet that includes new liner notes and photos.

Singer Jordan Blilie says, “As we’ve been putting together the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Crimes’, what I’m struck by most listening back is the energy. It feels both feral and weirdly focused, like whatever chemistry we’d been tinkering with had finally crystallized. It was on stage, though, where that energy reached its most joyful, reckless, collective state. It’s an experience that never really goes away, and one we wanted to share again. So, we’ll be playing a handful of shows this fall. We hope to see you there.”

Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.