Last month, Dev Hynes released “The Field,” his first new Blood Orange songs in three years. Now, bigger news: He announced the first new Blood Orange album in six years, “Essex Honey.” He also shared two new songs, “Mind Loaded” and “Somewhere In Between.”

A press release notes of the project, “Essex Honey is a soundtrack created from a dreamscape of his journey working through grief. It is also an album about growing up in Essex (outside London) and the way music has inspired, healed, and interwoven itself through Hynes’ life.”

This list of collaborators on the project includes Lorde, Caroline Polachek, Daniel Caesar, Mustafa, Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, Tariq Al-Sabir, author Zadie Smith, Ian Isiah, Tirzah, Eva Tolkin, The Durutti Column, Wet’s Kelly Zutrau, actors Naomi Scott and Amandala Stenberg, and Liam Benzvi.

In a 2024 interview, he talked about balancing his creative endeavors, saying, “I’m still doing a lot of film and TV scoring, and then I’m also working on a Blood Orange album at the same time. […] But it’s also continuous. Because of how I write and record, it never stops. I do it at home and in hotel rooms and I find studios and it’s kind of always happening. […] Yeah, I’m definitely working on an album. But I have no idea when it will exist. But it’s definitely something.”

Listen to “Mind Loaded” and “Somewhere In Between” above, and find Blood Orange’s upcoming tour dates below.