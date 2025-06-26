The First New Blood Orange Song In Three Years, ‘The Field,’ Is Finally Here

We haven’t heard much from Blood Orange recently, but Dev Hynes is changing that today with the release of “The Field,” a new song that’s his first in three years.

He got a lot of friends to help him out with this one, as it features contributions from Caroline Polachek, Daniel Caesar, The Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, and Eva Tolkin.

Although this is Hynes’ first release of the year, he’s been active behind the scenes lately. A few months ago, he co-wrote a couple of songs with Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County. He also popped up on a Turnstile song (and will join them on the road) and was a producer on Lorde’s new album Virgin.

In a 2024 interview, he discussed balancing his various creative endeavors, saying, “I’m still doing a lot of film and TV scoring, and then I’m also working on a Blood Orange album at the same time. […] But it’s also continuous. Because of how I write and record, it never stops. I do it at home and in hotel rooms and I find studios and it’s kind of always happening. […] Yeah, I’m definitely working on an album. But I have no idea when it will exist. But it’s definitely something.”

Watch the “The Field” video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors