We haven’t heard much from Blood Orange recently, but Dev Hynes is changing that today with the release of “The Field,” a new song that’s his first in three years.

He got a lot of friends to help him out with this one, as it features contributions from Caroline Polachek, Daniel Caesar, The Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, and Eva Tolkin.

Although this is Hynes’ first release of the year, he’s been active behind the scenes lately. A few months ago, he co-wrote a couple of songs with Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County. He also popped up on a Turnstile song (and will join them on the road) and was a producer on Lorde’s new album Virgin.

In a 2024 interview, he discussed balancing his various creative endeavors, saying, “I’m still doing a lot of film and TV scoring, and then I’m also working on a Blood Orange album at the same time. […] But it’s also continuous. Because of how I write and record, it never stops. I do it at home and in hotel rooms and I find studios and it’s kind of always happening. […] Yeah, I’m definitely working on an album. But I have no idea when it will exist. But it’s definitely something.”

Watch the “The Field” video above.