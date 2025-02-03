Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson & Family are returning to the road this spring and summer to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
The 34-date tour features a rotating group of guest openers, including Wilco, Sheryl Crow, and Waxahatchee. There’s also Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, The Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Trampled By Turtles, and many, many more.
Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time, while Citi card members have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 6, at 10 p.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Check out the full tour dates and openers for each show below.
Outlaw Music Festival 2025 Tour Dates: The 10th Anniversary Tour With Bob Dylan And Willie Nelson & Family
05/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
05/15 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
05/18 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *
05/20 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *
05/22 — Spokane, WA @ ONE Spokane Stadium *
05/24 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater ^
05/25 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre ^
06/20 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~
06/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center %
06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ~
06/25 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ~
06/27 — Memphis, TN @ Radians Amphitheater ~
06/28 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ~
06/29 — Ridgedale, MO @ ThunderRidge Nature Arena ~
07/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion !
07/06 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !
07/25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre &
07/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &
07/27 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park &
07/29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater =
08/01 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ?
08/02 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC ?
08/03 — Gilford NH @ BankNH Pavilion ?
08/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater $
08/09 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $
08/10 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview $
09/05 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater +
09/06 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre +
09/07 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center **
09/12 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
09/13 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
09/14 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ***
09/19 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre +
* with Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, Lily Meola
# with Billy Strings, Sierra Hull
^ with Billy Strings, Lake Street Dive, Sierra Hull, Lily Meola
~ with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Myron Elkins
% with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Myron Elkins
! with The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, Tami Neilson
& with Turnpike Troubadours, Charles Wesley Godwin, Willow Avalon
= with Turnpike Troubadours, Willow Avalon
? with Wilco, Lucinda Williams, Waylon Payne
$ with Turnpike Troubadours, The Red Clay Strays, Waylon Payne
+ with Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee, Madeline Edwards
** with TBA, Waxahatchee, Madeline Edwards
*** with Sheryl Crow, Madeline Edwards