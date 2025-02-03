Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson & Family are returning to the road this spring and summer to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The 34-date tour features a rotating group of guest openers, including Wilco, Sheryl Crow, and Waxahatchee. There’s also Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, The Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Trampled By Turtles, and many, many more.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time, while Citi card members have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 6, at 10 p.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the full tour dates and openers for each show below.