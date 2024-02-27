Willie Nelson has something special on his hands with the Outlaw Music Festival, a touring event he debuted in 2016 as a one-off show. Today (February 27), he has announced the 2024 edition of the event, and Willie Nelson & Family will be co-headlining alongside Bob Dylan.

The lineup will vary from night to night, but joining at various dates are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, and Southern Avenue.

General ticket sales start on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time via the festival website. Citi cardmembers, meanwhile, can access presale tickets starting February 27 at 10 a.m. local time, until Thursday, February 29, at 10 p.m. local time. Find more information on that here.

Nelson says, “This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

Check out the full list of dates below.