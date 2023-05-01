Willie Nelson Is Everything To Everyone

Most of us won’t have a 90th birthday. Honestly, a good portion of people probably won’t ever even attend a 90th birthday party. The gravity of 90 years was in full effect over the weekend as fans and friends of Willie Nelson filled both the seats and the backstage of the Hollywood Bowl for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a two-day, eight-hour concert that featured dozens of Willie and Willie-adjacent tunes performed by legendary compatriots.

It isn’t just that Willie Nelson has survived 90 years on Earth. It’s that he’s still thriving. Woody Harelson, one of the event’s many Hollywood-certified MCs, introduced Willie for Sunday’s performance by noting that even in the last year, he’s still releasing albums at a rapid clip, still touring the country, still winning Grammys, still smoking younger men under the table. Sure, when Willie did take the stage near the end of each night, time’s undefeated nature was visible, but once he started playing, flashes of his greatness still appeared frequently and without qualification.

The night also provided the rare opportunity to give Willie his flowers while he is still here. It wasn’t just that everyone was playing songs he wrote or recorded, giving passionate and emotional speeches about what the music of Willie Nelson meant to them and how the man touched their lives. What stood out as artists such as Neil Young, Keith Richards, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, George Strait, and many more played tunes and spoke about Willie, was how many different interpretations and relationships with the man exist.

There is Willie the father, as both of his surviving sons, Lukas and Micah, took the stage frequently throughout the event. Micah, who performs as Particle Kid, recalled a bit of wisdom his dad once passed off nonchalantly, with his response that it was the best song that Willie Nelson never wrote. “You should write it,” Willie told him, and so he did, going into the garage and coming back with the endearing “High When I Die.” Lukas, rather, left his sentiment more for his delivery, earning a standing ovation with his solo version of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground.” Later, both Nelson boys would team with Rosanna Cash and Shooter Jennings for a kids-of-legends version of the parents’ “Highwayman.”

There is, obviously, Willie the toker, which came up almost as much as his music. Everyone from Jack Johnson to Dave Matthews recalled stepping into Willie’s trailer and coming out of it changed men, while a Saturday night appearance from Snoop Dogg highlighted how the most unlikely friendships can spark from common interests.

Margo Price took her chance to shoutout farmer Willie, noting that his decades-long commitment to Farm Aid could have been the greatest lasting legacy for nearly anyone else, while Miranda Lambert made sure she paid homage to cowboy Willie, delivering a singalong of the iconic “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” that Willie recorded with Waylon Jennings. There was Texan Willie, as artists like Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., and MC Ethan Hawke all represented, while another Texan, Owen Wilson, was sure to note the importance of friend Willie, a man whose relationships have spanned decades, with most of those who appeared during the weekend considering him exactly that.

But while poker Willie got a lot of laughs — Jack Johnson performed the true story “Willie Got Me Stoned” both nights, to hilarious effect — and activist Willie was underscored by Orville Peck doing a version of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” — Willie’s 2006 version became the first-ever LGBT-themed mainstream country song by a major artist — Willie the musician remained the focus of the event. And, with around 80 songs played over the two nights, it’s hard to get into everything that happened. So, a few highlights.