Bono — who supposedly texts poems to Nancy Pelosi — has a book coming out called Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The book will serve as the U2 singer’s memoir and each of it’s 40 chapters is named after one of the Irish rock band’s songs. What’s more, each chapter will also contain an original drawing by Bono. The book is due out on November 1st and Bono has just announced the Stories of Surrender book tour that he says will help him fill the void he’s felt while not on stage with the band.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

The statement indicates that his book tour might actually be a hybrid of a reading and perhaps a solo performance from the singer as well? Regardless, each ticket to the Stories Of Surrender book tour comes with a copy of the book as well. No word yet on whether the audiobook will be automatically pre-loaded into your iPhone though.

Surrender comes out on November 1st and you can pre order it here. The Stories Of Surrender Tour goes on sale Friday, October 7th at 10am local time here. Check out the full list of Bono’s book tour dates below.

11/02 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

11/16 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

11/28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Coliseum