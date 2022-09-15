Barack Obama And U2’s Bono Apparently Don’t Agree On Who Out-Drank Who

Jann Wenner is perhaps the most significant person in the history of music journalism, as he co-founded Rolling Stone back in 1967. Given how long he’s been a prominent figure in the industry, it’s unsurprising that he has a lot of stories to tell from over the years. Well, he released the autobiography Like A Rolling Stone: A Memoir just a couple days ago (on September 13) and went on The Tonight Show yesterday to talk about it.

One story that stood out is how Barack Obama and U2 singer Bono gave him different accounts of a night of drinking they enjoyed together. Jimmy Fallon brought up Wenner’s interview with Obama and Wenner explained:

“Well, I had just been with Bono the night before. I said I was going down there [to interview Obama]. He said, ‘Oh, I was just… I stayed the night two weeks ago at the White House […] and I drank him… we went mano a mano with drinks until like 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. I just stayed with him.’ And I’m seeing Obama the next day, so I said, ‘You know, I saw Bono last night. He said that he drank you under the table.’ He says, ‘You’re kidding. He… I put him away. I had to carry him to the Lincoln Bedroom.'”

Wenner also spoke about spending time with Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger, so check out the interview above.