Now in its seventh year, Bourbon & Beyond 2025 features its biggest lineup yet. The headliners for the four-day music festival, held from September 11-14 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, include Phish, Noah Kahan, “Johnny Blue Skies,” The Lumineers, Jack White, Alabama Shakes, and Rilo Kiley.

There’s also Cage The Elephant, Khruangbin, Benson Boone, Goo Goo Dolls, Vance Joy, Third Eye Blind, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Pixies, TV On The Radio, Waxahatchee, Julien Baker & TORRES, Dashboard Confessional, and many more.

Beyond the 120+ acts, Bourbon & Beyond 2025 also has “daily workshops and demonstrations showcasing America’s best chefs and Louisville’s vibrant bourbon and culinary culture on the festival’s workshop stage for The Bourbon Experience and The Culinary Atelier,” according to a press release. The Bourbon Experience features “panel discussions, hands-on workshops, [and] product demos that will fill your cup and keep you coming back for more,” while The Culinary Atelier boasts “culinary experiences including celebrity and Kentucky chef demos along with great eats from local restaurants.”

Tickets for Bourbon & Beyond 2025, including general admission and VIP passes, are on sale now. You can find more information here.

