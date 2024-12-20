The 100 Best Bourbon Whiskeys Of 2024, Ranked

Palate: Tobacco leaf, oak, and almond extract hit the palate at first, while the blue corn and peanut brittle notes splash across the tongue soon after. There’s a touch of fresh almonds and white chocolate before the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish has a mellow sizzle that caps things off nicely and concludes with vanilla frosting, shaved almonds, and barrel char. Bottom Line: Smokeye Hill’s 93-proof offering is more tightly wound and slightly better than the barrel-proof version that’s been garnering critical acclaim. Due to a harmonious assemblage of flavors and the commendable development of those flavors, it’s safe to say that this brand-new bourbon is a winner. 99. Benchmark Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: Benchmark Full Proof was first released last year and is now the premier expression in the Benchmark lineup. Always bottled at 125 proof, it is the highest ABV offering from the Benchmark brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of cinnamon Red Hots, peanut shells, caramel, and oak. It’s a pretty straightforward medley of flavors, but despite that knock, they all work well together and come across boldly on the nose. Palate: On the palate is where the brashness of those flavors really runs wild as it drinks a bit hot and is marred, rather than aided by, the simplicity of its flavor wheel. You get peanuts, cinnamon, caramel, oak, and…nothing else. That said, the flavors are fairly well-developed, and because of their distinctiveness and the clear delineation between each note, they’re easy to appreciate one by one.

Finish: The finish is flush with black pepper, more oak, and charred green pepper skin. It’s medium-lengthed, which is a plus if you appreciate its brashness but a distraction if that boldness is overwhelming. Bottom Line: When it was first launched, many Buffalo Trace fans posited Benchmark Full Proof as a sort of “Stagg Jr., Jr.” The hope was that it would present similar flavors in a much easier-to-find and affordably priced expression. How’d that turn out? Well, it would be an oversimplification to call it such, but it contains a few flavor notes that make Stagg so beloved. As long as you temper your expectations and are in the market for a bold, uncomplicated bourbon, there’s plenty here to enjoy. 98. Pinhook 5-Year Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 59.1%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Pinhook’s bottles feature eye-catching wax tops in a variety of colors and, admittedly, it can be a bit confusing to try and keep track of which is which, but remember this – the new 5-Year Cask Strength Bourbon belongs in your shopping cart. Featuring a bubblegum-pink wax, this particular bottle is hard to overlook, and once you peel off the top, it’s even harder to forget. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apricot jam and vanilla come tumbling out of the glass along with graham cracker pie crust and a bit of burnt sugar. Palate: The stone fruit carries through to the palate, where the flavor of candied apricots and peanut shells coats the tongue, leaving little room for the slightly doughy note that emerges at mid-palate. Finish: The finish features a flourish of freshly cracked black pepper and turns slightly lip-puckering, which does well to conclude the light and sweet flavors found at first. Bottom Line: The first of Pinhook’s contract-distilled bourbon to come out of Castle & Key is a portend of great things to come. With well-developed flavor despite being only 5 years old and a proof point that will shock you with how easily it drinks, you’d do well to get in on the ground floor with the whiskey Pinhook is producing. 97. Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Milam & Greene out of Texas is one of the most underrated outfits in America, as they’ve been putting out impressive expressions at a fairly high clip since being founded in 2019 by Marsha Milam and Master Blender Heather Greene. Aged for nearly five years in char 4 barrels, this bottled-in-bond bourbon is made with a grain recipe comprised of 70% corn, 22% malted rye, and 8% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of corn nuts, chocolate truffle powder, and chewy caramel candies fills the air when you pour this whiskey into a glass. Those initial aromas are accented by subtler notes like cherry juice, sawdust, and nutmeg. Palate: Once on the palate, it’s the flavor of toasted wheat bread, malted chocolate milk balls, and more corn nuts that strike your tongue at first. Once at midpalate, a floral aspect encroaches, with some lavender joining the milk chocolate flavor and being curtailed by a hint of cinnamon. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is a reiteration of the finer points from earlier on the palate, with cinnamon, red pepper flakes, spearmint, and toasted wheat bread with a drizzle of honey closing things out. Bottom Line: Bottled in bond, as a designation, is often considered the great equalizer. With a uniform set of rules, all distillers are required to create within the same narrow rubric the best bourbon possible, and for Milam & Greene, those restrictions have allowed them to truly showcase how impressive their production practices are. 96. Hillrock Double Cask Solera Aged Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $78 The Whiskey: Hill Rock’s Double Cask Bottled In Bond Bourbon, the brand’s latest expression, follows the track of all their flagship products on the production side and goes the extra step of sticking to the bottled-in-bond regulations. After aging in both #3 char and #4 char new American oak casks for over five years, the liquid is bottled and sent to market. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is surprisingly lively and full of aromas like roses, cherries, clove, vanilla, and ginger snaps, with cucumber and watermelon rind notes emerging over time.

Palate: On the palate, it begins grain forward before some lush caramel, cucumber/watermelon rind, and the flavor of rosewater gently wash away the grain notes. The texture is unremarkable, which is perfectly fine because that places all of your attention on the lovely, light bouquet of flavors. Finish: The finish is full of black pepper, potting soil, and watermelon rind, with a touch of caramel and white pepper entering the fray before tapering off. Bottom Line: This is a surprisingly vibrant and summery bourbon with the fresh melon and cucumber notes serving to brighten the overall experience in a way that will leave you smiling between sips, nodding your head in agreement with a question you never knew you asked. 95. Old Stubborn Bourbon Batch 2 ABV: 61.9%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Old Stubborn is following up their polarizing inaugural wheated bourbon release with something a little different — a rye-recipe bourbon. A premium marriage of 10, 11, and 12-year-old pot still straight bourbon went into this second expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: Grain-forward with plenty of pot still funk, Old Stubborn Batch 2 is full of malted chocolate and earthy notes on the nose reminiscent of oak and mocha. Palate: On the palate there’s an unsweetened Apple Jacks note that immediately entices repeat sips before hints of honey begin to bloom at midpalate.

Finish: The finish features the honey in full swing while the earthy oak tones from the nose reemerge along with black pepper and herbal notes. Bottom Line: Old Stubborn’s first release may have been polarizing, but Batch 2 seems firmly focused on gaining mass appeal. Classic bourbon notes pair well with the grainy texture and medium-length finish on this pour to make for a rock-solid sipper. 94. A. Smith Bowman Oak Series: French Oak ABV: 50%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: The inaugural expression in the Abraham Bowman Oak Series, French Oak, is unique in that it spent all 12 years of its life aging in French Oak Casks. Also of note is the fact that the whiskey in this blend was aged in both charred and what the brand calls “no char” barrels, which means this isn’t technically a bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apple leather isn’t a thing as far as I know, but it certainly exists in this glass. The aroma of vanilla cone and marzipan further bolsters this light-and-sweet nose. Palate: On the palate this whiskey is surprisingly spry, with a low viscousness that manages to coat the palate all the same. The flavors from the nose come through, albeit in a slightly muted form, making this an easy-sipping treat that eschews complexity in favor of approachability. Finish: The finish is uncomplicated with a bit of white pepper and toasted oak notes taking the lead. A touch of marshmallow and faint maple candy notes round out each sip. Bottom Line: While this whiskey’s profile could be aided by a bump in proof, the liquid itself is still a surefire success thanks to its crowd-pleasing bevy of flavors. Abraham Bowman has laid the groundwork here for solid whiskey and anticipation for the second installment in their Oak Series should be high. 93. Forbidden Bourbon Batch 3

ABV: 47.6$

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: We have Marianne Eaves, Kentucky’s first female master distiller since Prohibition, to thank for Forbidden Bourbon, and thank her we should. With one of the more eye-catching bottles on the market, Forbidden fills that ornate glass with whiskey that uses a grain recipe of white corn, white winter wheat, and malted barley, making this a mellow wheated bourbon worth trying. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, there are plenty of honeyed, grain-forward notes to entice you to the rim of the glass for further exploration. Baked pears, gentle baking spices like black pepper and cumin, and some youthful oak and buttery croissant notes add a nuance. Palate: Once you take a sip of this whiskey, you’ll find that honeyed grain leads the way, which is somewhat to be expected with a wheated bourbon. The honey’s richness is entrancing, and it seeps into your palate before the baking spices blossom in the middle of your mouth with nutmeg, dried apricots, and black pepper all having their say. Finish: The finish is buttery, furthering your appreciation of the creamy texture of this whiskey, and it’s all capped off by a triumvirate of apple chips, honey, and black pepper. Bottom Line: Marianne Eaves has slowly carved a niche in the bourbon world by creating blends that are both incredibly flavorful but exceedingly approachable, proving that you can have your cake and eat it, too. The supple texture of this bourbon works as a sort of red herring for the surprisingly nuanced, multi-layered sipping experience you’ll experience when giving this bottle extended consideration. 92. 13th Colony Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 60.32%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Hailing from the heart of Georgia is Thirteenth Colony Distillery, which produces this well-received cask-strength bourbon. Not to be confused with the double-oaked cask strength bourbon, which set the bourbon world ablaze with praise and speculation as to its source, this more widely available release features no secondary maturation, aged for at least five years, and was limited to nearly 7,500 bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins pretty nutty, with peanut shells and caramel taking the lead before clove and black pepper creep in, along with oak and faint tobacco leaf notes. On the tail end you can pick up a bit more sweetness in the form of Manuka honey and dark chocoalte with a bit of mocha.

Palate: Once on the palate, the initial impressions from the nose stand tall. Peanut shells and caramel envelope the palate, slightly drying out at midpalate before the edges of your tongue begin to salivate and unlock dried apples, oak tones, and vanilla extract. Finish: The finish is where the dark chocolate from the nose reemerges, and it’s joined by black pepper and clove to close out the entire affair. Bottom Line: While Thirteenth Colony’s double-oaked cask strength bourbon is worth going crazy for, this more subdued release easily clears the bar of being called “good whiskey” without the depth of that more premium release. Make no mistake, this is a flavorful, rock-solid bourbon, and you’d do well to pick it up and give it a try while the fly-by-night fanboys are wasting time and money chasing the more premium version. 91. Blood Oath Pact 10 ABV: 49.3%

Average Price: $185 The Whiskey: For Pact 10 of their critically acclaimed Blood Oath series, the brand’s creator, John Rempe, decided to utilize what he calls two “well-bred ryed bourbons and one ﬁnished bourbon” in the blend. As a nod to the series hitting double digits, he went with a double finish. The bourbon blend is finished in Cabernet Franc barrels and a second finish in Merlot casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The unique nosing notes open with a slightly dusty aroma before black pepper, Brazil nuts, caramel, cumin, duck fat, and clove all have their say. Palate: In the mouth, this whiskey is chocolatey with a powdered texture. As it continues to unfold, the liquid comes across peppery, but balanced, with plums and apricots making up the base of the sweet notes.

Finish: The surprisingly lengthy finish keeps the flavor of plums and apricots humming across your palate along with fresh black pepper, oak, and a touch of leather. Bottom Line: I have to admit that the appeal of Blood Oath’s Pact series has generally escaped me, as the high-priced bottles with the fancy writing on them seem to appeal to someone who wants the look of premium bourbon without necessarily needing the flavor to match. That said, they’re always solid releases, and there’s no denying that Pact 10 is an impressive display of blending disparate finishing casks to create a singular, harmonious product. 90. Blue Run Ember Bourbon ABV: 64.4%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: “Ember is the perfect flavor profile to complement the cooler temperatures of winter.” So says Shaylyn Gammon, who, aside from being Head of Whiskey Development & Innovation at Blue Run Spirits, has built quite a reputation for herself within the industry as one of the most proven and promising blenders. With an emphasis on the flavors of char and wood spice, this micro-batch blend was created to be an end-of-the-year kind of pour. Tasting Notes: Nose: Jasmine and Lillies lead the way before barrel char enters the frame forcefully, bringing with it vanilla, wood sugars, cacao nibs, cinnamon, and potting soil. Palate: In the mouth, this whiskey is lively — almost effervescent — with bright citrus tones curling into an orange creamsicle note with ample black pepper spice and cinnamon joining tobacco leaf and rich honey. That juxtaposition of sweet flavors cast against a backdrop of earthy notes really works well and draws your attention to the vibrant texture of the liquid itself, enhancing the experience. Finish: The medium-length finish is robust, and it sizzles on your tongue, emphasizing the cinnamon and oak notes with just a bit of honey to keep the spice and ethanol in check. Bottom Line: This bourbon popped up at the end of the year with very little fanfare, an unusual turn of events for Blue Run, which absolutely dominated the bourbonsphere in the wake of that little global pandemic we experienced a few years back. Their team is seemingly unbothered by that development, as they’ve continued chugging along and releasing show-stopping blends at ideal times that prove their mettle as the brand continues to evolve. 89. Jim Beam Black Label 7-Year Bourbon

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: The new and improved Jim Beam Black Label is the result of tireless tinkering from Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe. New for 2024, the long-standing Jim Beam expression now has an age statement and a slightly altered flavor profile designed to optimize the distillery’s 7-year-old bourbon profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peanut brittle, bubble gum, and caramel are all featured prominently on the nose of Jim Beam’s 7-Year Black Label on the first pass. A second sniff introduces accenting notes of orange rind and leather. Palate: The dense, substantial texture hits at first before a clash of peanut brittle, butter, and hazelnuts dances across the palate. There are notes of lemon zest and honey that take root on the roof of the mouth before the flavor of barrel char and black pepper usher in the transition to the finish. Finish: Nutmeg and honey roasted peanuts show force on the finish along with some chocolate truffle dust as it warms the entire mouth and hangs around for an impressively long time. Bottom Line: Jim Beam Black Label has the sweetness, spice, flavor, and wallet-friendly price to make it a winner. The recent reemergence of an age statement on this bottle is enough of a reason to welcome this bottle into your collection this Bourbon Heritage Month, but that number on the front came with a lot of fine-tuning on the back end by Fred and Freddie Noe, and they hit an absolute home run. 88. Russell’s Reserve Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Yes, unlike nearly every bottle on this list, Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Small Batch is a longstanding expression that has been released without incident for years and is almost always readily available. What warrants its inclusion on this list is the fact that, though we tend to overlook this fact, small-batch bourbon does have a slight degree of variance from batch to batch. 2024’s LLE/ME20 laser-coded Russell’s 10 received enough hype online and from noted Wild Turkey historians that we decided to investigate the newest batch as though it were a totally new release. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of baked apples, Luden’s cherry cough drops, honey, clove, and oak. Certainly, this has the aroma of classic Wild Turkey, but the richness of each note is more pronounced and impressively distinct, allowing you to appreciate each individual aroma at your leisure.

Palate: The palate is immediately rewarding, with a velvety texture that coats your tongue with the flavor of butterscotch chews, vanilla pod, baked apples, caramel, and an undergirding of cocktail cherry syrup. Sage smudge, black pepper, and mature oak are also evident in the background. Finish: The medium-length finish continues the velvety textural experience, with torched orange wheel flavors joining the party and carrying more clove in tow. Bottom Line: If this were a totally brand-new expression, folks would be breaking their wrists and patting Wild Turkey on the back for rolling out incredibly high-quality, affordable bottles like this. Wild Turkey, however, is never a brand to take a bow for such a thing. They’ve been delivering incredibly high-quality, affordable bottles since you were playing in diapers. We’re just lucky that “more of the same” is worthy of praise in this case. 87. New Riff 8-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $68 The Whiskey: New Riff, out of Northern Kentucky, is a highly regarded craft distillery that’s increasingly adding age-stated products to their lineup. This new 8-year expression features a mash bill of 65% Corn, 30% Rye, and 5% Malted Barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apple cider with mint sprigs punctuates the air around this glass and leaves just enough room for well-oiled leather to make an impression, too. It comes across as a lower proof when nosing it blindly, but only because the ethanol presence is light — the flavors it carries are rich. Palate: Immediately you’re struck by how well-structured this bourbon is. The mouthfeel is even-keeled and the flavors in each sip are surprisingly well-behaved. Chocolate-dipped raspberries, notes of flan, and slightly overcooked caramel corn each take their turn to dance across the palate, never disturbing one another.

Finish: The finish is where that caramel corn note and a bit of honeyed oak close the ceremony. The finish is medium in length but high in pleasantness. Bottom Line: When New Riff first burst onto the scene with excellent 4-year-old whiskey, the industry rejoiced…and then they seemingly stalled out, with 4-year whiskey becoming their default for a spell. It turns out that they were merely biding their time to release some truly special bourbon with a higher age statement. 86. Bomberger’s Declaration Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: For this expression in the Michter’s Legacy Series, the brand sought to honor Bomberger’s Distillery, which would later become known as the Michter’s Distillery. Bomberger’s is comprised of bourbon aged in Chinquapin oak, which was naturally air-dried and seasoned for three years before being toasted and charred to the brand’s specifications. Tasting Notes: Nose: A rush of aromas fills the air once you pour Bomberger’s, ranging from peanut brittle and fudge brownies to lavender and maple candy. There’s also a slight nuttiness that fuses with a touch of black pepper spice. Palate: The palate opens with a dark sweetness like molasses, chocolate fudge, leather, and black cherry. The mouthfeel isn’t overly viscous, but it offers just enough grip on the palate to allow the flavors to develop without appearing either dense or too thin. Finish: The finish is medium-long, with the baking spices extending the pleasure of each sip and rounding out with molasses sweetness and the gentle influence of walnuts and black pepper. Bottom Line: This year’s Bomberger’s release continues the brand’s streak of excellence by offering a spicy take on its standard bourbon thanks to its use of extensively air-dried Chinquapin oak. While Shenk’s is an annual threat to dethrone this expression atop the Michter’s Legacy Series pyramid, Bomberger’s fans can rest assured that for 2024, it’s the clear winner of the two. 85. Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Bourbon

ABV: 57.1%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Southern Distilling Company is helping to put the North Carolina bourbon scene on the map with their fleet of impressive wheated bourbons. Still, none are as remarkable as their Single Barrel Cask Strength offerings. Made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 16% wheat, and 14% malted barley, this is a whiskey that, despite being produced in limited batches, is making a major impact among bourbon drinkers in the know. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sticky orange marmalade comes wafting out of the glass set against an earthy backbone of nutmeg, robust barrel char, and the floral, musky aroma of jasmine. Palate: On the palate, one can expect the pleasure to increase tenfold as chocolate truffle dust graces the tongue before walnut meat and sassafras kick things into high gear. Those semi-sweet, earthy notes are then bolstered by a treacle sweetness accented by cardamom and a sprig of mint. Finish: On the finish, it’s the sweetness that overtakes the robust earthy character of this bourbon with apple skin, clover honey, and vanilla extract to be found along with a touch of white pepper to balance it all out. Bottom Line: Boldness with balance is really the right way to describe Southern Star Paragon Single Barrel Bourbon. Despite being new to the stage and facing stiff competition in the wheated bourbon category, this is one expression that proves North Carolina deserves a seat at the table when discussing superlative cask strength bourbon. 84. Dark Arts Whiskey House 6.5 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Dark Arts Whiskey House is an amazing emerging non-distilling producer based right in Lexington, Kentucky, that’s putting out some mouth-watering whiskey sourced from Kentucky and Indiana. This “Barely Legal” Cask Strength Bourbon comes from a mash bill of 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of raspberries and ripe apples leap out of the glass, and they’re joined by the aroma of cocoa, oak, and rye spice, which makes for a balanced and intriguing nosing experience. The palate instantly becomes sufficiently whetted.

Palate: With the initial sip, this whiskey brings some heavy cocoa and oak tones on top of a wave of Cherry Cola, vanilla extract, and allspice. It will really stop you in your tracks. The proof point is perfectly balanced, allowing those waves of flavor to lay siege to every corner of your mouth without ever becoming too much to handle. Finish: The moderate finish is the final act of this magic trick, subsuming your senses in vanilla, black pepper, and cream soda before a kiss of bright red cherry sends you on your merry way. Bottom Line: Dark Arts Whiskey House is doing a little of everything, with stellar finished barrels and powerhouse Indiana ryes making up their portfolio, but these straight bourbon whiskeys are the best showcase of “Chief Alchemist” Macaulay Minton’s prowess as Master Blender and Taster. 83. Tincup Fourteener 14-Year Bourbon ABV: 42%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: For this year’s Fourteener release, the third in the series from Colorado’s Tincup, the brand decided to honor Mt. Sneffels. This well-aged bourbon began its life in Indiana before seeing extended aging in the Centennial State and being cut to proof with pure Eldorado Spring water. Tasting Notes: Nose: The lush aroma of strawberry saltwater taffy comes tumbling out of the glass at first, and then it’s joined by caramel, graham crackers, and white pepper for a pleasant, harmonious medley. Palate: The liquid itself is surprisingly viscous, with bubblegum and oak striking the palate at first before brown sugar, peaches, and white pepper crop up at midpalate.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and manages to linger a surprisingly long time considering the proof as nougat and stone fruit sweetness hang around well after the final sip. Bottom Line: Tincup’s new Fourteener expression is lip-smackingly tasty and punches above its modest ABV to deliver a great, well-rounded experience. While the nosing notes are rock solid, it’s on the palate and through the finish where this bourbon really shines. 82. J. Henry & Sons La Flamme Reserve Bourbon Finished In Armagnac Barrels ABV: 57.47%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: J. Henry & Sons is an intriguing distillery hailing from Wisconsin, making true, grain-to-glass bourbon and rye whiskey. Their annual La Flamme offering is the cream of the crop, featuring some of their most prized bourbon that is then finished in Armagnac casks. For the process, the budding distillery is aided by the guidance of Master Blender emeritus Nancy Fraley, who is best known as the inventor of cigar blends in the bourbon world, which typically empmloy an Armagnac finishing cask. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is fruit-forward as the Armagnac cask imparts rich, brandy-forward flavors atop a bed of cornbread, honeysuckle, and charred tomatoes, with corn nuts and faint peanut aromas hanging in the background. Palate: The palate continues the party by leading with that intriguing interplay of tomato paste, sweet Armagnac, and corn nuts. The peanuts and honey emerge at midpalate, along with some freshly cracked black pepper, graham crackers, and oak. Finish: The finish is where the oak and Armagnac begin to take the lead, but that’s not without the influence of honeycomb — giving it a slightly waxy texture — and black pepper. Bottom Line: “Rectifying” is a somewhat dirty term in the bourbon world, and it’s a claim that’s at times levied at finished products that, it’s said, only utilize a secondary maturation to mask the flavors in the base liquid. While J. Henry & Sons’ base product is without any flaws, it’s undeniable that the Armagnac finishing cask truly elevates those flavors and creates something wholly unique from their core products. The results here are a huge win. 81. Nelson’s Green Brier Black Brier Bourbon

ABV: 53%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: Nelson Bros. Whiskey has been carving out an increasingly large niche of true believers in Tennessee since 2009, and now, as it begins a stretch toward its 20th year in existence, it’s their phenomenal distillery-exclusive bottlings that make it worth the trip. One such distillery exclusive is this blend of straight bourbon whiskeys finished in Imperial stout casks from Blackstone Brewing Company. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey reaps the benefits of those finishing casks, as it opens with cacao nibs, rolled oats, and espresso — all reminiscent of Imperial stout beer. Further notes of barrel sugars, sticky toffee, and mature oak are a nod to the base liquid. Palate: On the palate, it’s the toffee from the nose that stands out most prominently as high-percentage cacao, espresso, and oak keep that sweetness grounded. The base liquid is evident but impressively transformed by the finishing casks, which soften its edges and pierce its body with dark chocolate chunks, cinnamon bark, and rich oats. Finish: The lingering finish is capped off with honeyed black tea, hazelnut spread, and a surprising touch of raspberry jam with lemon rind. Bottom Line: The specs on this whiskey are enough to make any bourbon enthusiast worth his or her salt to salivate, but it’s the execution that’s truly deserving of a hat tip. Nelson Bros. has long known that finishing bourbon is more art than science, and with this release (and many others), they’ve truly established themselves as contemporary masters of the craft. 80. Starlight BCRC Cognac Finished Bourbon ABV: 57.25%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: This fabulous distillery-exclusive bourbon from Starlight was hand-selected by the matriarch of their founding family, Dana Huber, in conjunction with 7 other expert women in the industry to benefit the Harrison Breast Cancer Research Center. Limited to just 600 bottles, this bourbon was finished in Cognac casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose indicates its finishing cask, with cognac-forward aromas grabbing your attention before the underlying vanilla and caramel tones emerge. It’s a warm bouquet of aromas with black pepper and slightly floral notes providing additional nuance.

Palate: Once in the mouth, this whiskey is beautifully balanced with the caramel and floral notes playing well with one another as black pepper, mouth-drying oak, and jammy red berry notes make up the base of the flavors. Accents on the periphery include clove, nutmeg, and maple syrup flavors. Finish: The finish gently brings you back down to earth with potting soil, barrel char, and caramel, closing out each sip with a nice, medium-length conclusion. Bottom Line: Each year, Starlight, led by Dana Huber, organizes a charity barrel like this one for Breast Cancer research, and each year it is some of the best whiskey they put out…which is no small feat. It seems like these releases tend to hew towards creamy, sweet bourbons that are rounded out by their respective finishing casks, and 2024’s offering certainly fits that mold to a T. 79. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out. Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon.

Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy, with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already had a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock-solid option that has its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon is absolutely stunning, and not only does it one-up its wheated bourbon predecessor, but it also blows the rest of the stellar Origin Series out of the water. For half a hundred, this is a great pick-up that can stand tall against the best wheated bourbons on the market. 78. Hirsch Double Oak Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 56.3%

Average Price: $125 The Whiskey: Hirsch might be flying under the radar, but that doesn’t mean the whiskey they’re bottling isn’t ascending in quality. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey comes from a single barrel that is then finished in a second barrel. Aged for 10 years and made from a mash bill of 72%, 13% rye, and 15% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Maple sweetness sets the stage before tobacco leaves, figs, roasted almonds, and a prominent, mature oak presence appear in the air. Palate: The flavor profile of this whiskey is led by robust oak, leather, and fresh figs. The texture is surprisingly enjoyable, as its viscous mouthfeel pushes the flavor of blueberry compote forward in lockstep with leather, clove, black pepper, and vanilla extract. Finish: The finish is, again, surprisingly enjoyable and lengthy to boot. Mature oak, seasoned with clove, cinnamon, and dried black cherries, makes this bourbon enjoyable until the last drop. Bottom Line: Hirsch’s single-barrel bourbons initially won a lot of folks over due to speculation on them being sourced from a legendary Bardstown, Kentucky, distillery. Once the hype died down, far too many people took their eyes off of the ball, but the truth is that they’ve continued producing stellar work — no matter where they’re sourcing from. If you haven’t revisited this brand since that initial wave, or you’ve yet to tune in at all, there’s no time like the present. 77. Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon

ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Pursuit United’s Double Oaked Bourbon is the latest line extension from Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil, the guys behind the world’s most popular bourbon podcast, Bourbon Pursuit, and one of the most well-received upstart whiskey brands in the last few years: Pursuit United. The dynamic duo put together this blend and then subjected it to secondary maturation using custom 36-month seasoned French oak medium-toasted staves. Tasting Notes: Nose: With an initial whiff of butterscotch and marshmallow notes, this whiskey immediately gives off campfire vibes as the lighter, sweet notes control the overall impression of the nose. Palate: With one sip, Pursuit’s Double Oaked Bourbon confirms the nose’s suspicions as the campfire vibes continue thanks to honeyed graham cracker, marshmallow, and butterscotch with a touch of grilled peach and youthful oak bringing it all together. Finish: The finish does bring a bit more stone fruit notes while cinnamon and vanilla custard carry through, giving it moderate length with a lovely sweet and spice balance. Bottom Line: Make no mistake: Kenny and Ryan are as committed to their craft as anyone in the industry, and the rising star in their portfolio, this Double Oaked Bourbon, is ready for its close-up. In the $50-$75 price range, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than buying this delicious bourbon from an impressive rising star of a brand. 76. Willett 8-Year Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Willett launched its 8-Year Wheated Bourbon in the summer of 2022 to a ton of fanfare, with consumers excited to have a better opportunity to try the Willett distillery’s critically acclaimed wheated juice. What separates this slightly more available release from the brand’s highly-sought-out Willett Family Estate expression is that the latter is comprised entirely of single barrels, while this is a custom-made blend created by Willett’s production team. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with candied peaches and croissant notes, with some cedar cigar box aromas also arising with a faint indication of mint, clove, cinnamon, and allspice.

Palate: The palate begins with stewed apple notes and clove over a viscous texture that coats the palate and sends each of the rich flavors to the corners of your mouth. Tobacco leaf, toasted almond, and cinnamon also make a distinct impression on the palate as this is a bourbon that seems to indicate it’s older than its stated age. Finish: The finish is lengthy and carries more of those stewed apple and clove notes down the back of the throat for a satisfying conclusion. Bottom Line: Willett’s 8-Year Bourbon is an expression that I have to admit wasn’t my favorite when I first tried it. Since it debuted, there have been two subsequent batches, with this latest batch being the best of the bunch. While Willett Family Estate bottles are still the ne plus ultra of the distillery’s output, and their stellar wheated bourbons are some of the most sought-after from the brand, this more readily available and affordable alternative is well worth your consideration. 75. Old Forester 117 Series Bourbon Warehouse I ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $65 (375ml) The Whiskey: Not every brand is able to flex a surprise release of 11-year-old bourbon, but given Old Forester’s illustrious history, it should come as no surprise that they’re among that limited group. The bourbon for this release comes from barrels aged in Old Forester’s Warehouse I that were heat cycled since 2013 before being hand-selected from the hottest floors by Old Forester Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is sweet, with Manuka honey standing out initially before peanut brittle, toasted oak, and spiced pear aromas meld with cloves and light-roasted coffee. Palate: Old Forester’s new 117 Series offering has an abundance of ripe apricot and butterscotch flavors to go with nutmeg and clove — giving it a balanced but decidedly fruit-forward foundation. The texture, given the proof, isn’t anything to write home about and is perhaps this whiskey’s only hiccup, but the well-developed flavors are still abundantly clear under all that proofing.

Finish: The moderate finish features oak, fresh pears, and white pepper and does a fine job of gently closing the curtain on what was an overall lovely showing. Bottom Line: Old Forester’s impressive, albeit uneven, 117 Series has yet another hit on its hands which would seem to indicate an upward trend for the lineup. It’s no secret that Old Forester is full of high-quality whiskey, and it’s a wonder that they don’t embrace this lighter end of the flavor spectrum (as they do with, say, Birthday Bourbon) more often. 74. Bhakta 2014 Armagnac Cask Finished Bourbon ABV: 52.7%

Average Price: $149 The Whiskey: Bhakta’s 99% corn bourbon, aged for 9 years, underwent a 125-day cask-finishing process in the belly of French Oak barrels, which previously held Bhakta’s award-winning 1973 Armagnac vintage. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brownies and watermelon…do my nostrils deceive me? A fresh inhalation introduces cinnamon and white pepper, while the intriguing watermelon note asserts itself more forcefully on the second pass, along with milk chocolate. Palate: Chocolate-covered cantaloupe, black pepper, and dates splash over the tongue, seizing its edges as this viscous pour displays some sturdy staying power. There are waves of vanilla, maraschino cherry, and Vermont maple syrup waiting in the wings and undulating under the surface as well. Finish: This whiskey packs a lengthy finish that gently ripples from the middle of the tongue out to the periphery like a rung bell. The aftershock of a flavor bomb detonated without a hitch. Bottom Line: This list is full of incredible whiskey, and the fact that Bhakta 2014 Armangac Finish Bourbon pushed past the initial 20+ entries indicates that. This delightfully complex whiskey seamlessly introduces intriguing layers of flavor and coats your tongue without ever becoming muddled or mystifying. A whiskey that dares to be different and yet is instantly recognizable as a liquid indulgence — it’s hard to ask for more than that. 73. Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon

ABV: 59%

Average Price: $56 The Whiskey: Still Austin is one of the fastest-rising stars in America’s craft bourbon scene, and that’s largely due to the influence of their Master Blender, Nancy Fraley. Fraley, who is also responsible for notable expressions from Wyoming Whiskey, J. Henry & Sons, and Jos. A. Magnus, to name a few, is well known to favor techniques like slow-water-reduction that are more commonly found in the world of Brandy. Tasting Notes: Nose: A caramel, pie crust, and brown sugar fusion leaps out of the glass to greet the nose at first. A bit of nougat and some oak round things out, giving this bourbon a distinctly candy-bar type of vibe. Palate: Grilled pineapples, salted caramel sable, overripe bananas, and oak hit the palate at first for a savory-sweet melange that makes you smack your lips. The mouthfeel is fairly impressive as well, with a robustness across the palate that helps send all of those well-developed flavors to the furthest corners of your mouth before the finish unfurls. Finish: The finish is a tad shorter than you’d hope, given the viscousness of the texture and solid display of flavors, but with a bit of cucumber and oak capping things off in concert with some caramel, it’s an intriguing close out to an otherwise flawless pour. Bottom Line: What makes Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon so worthy of your attention, aside from its formidable array of flavors, is that the brand employs those aforementioned Brandy-style techniques to bourbon production in one of the climates most infamous for producing “hot” bourbon. By delivering a lighter take on Texas bourbon and eviscerating the presumption of its supremacy in the process, Still Austin is proving both the viability and the variability of the style. 72. Preservation Distillery Pure Antique 20-Year Bourbon ABV: 57.7%

Average Price: $900 The Whiskey: This award-winning whiskey was recently crowned the world’s best at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. So, what is it? 20-year-old bourbon born in Tennessee that Preservation Distillery sourced and bottles at their home in Bardstown, Kentucky. Preservation has an extensive history of sourcing and selling some of the finest bourbons in history, so it’s no shock that they’ve added another feather in their cap with this impressively aged release. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is full of ripe plums and figs, with dark chocolate chunks protruding through as vanilla ice cream and robust oak tones permeate under the surface. Cinnamon, graham crackers, and gentle leather tones also add to the fun.

Palate: Once on the palate, those nosing notes spring to life with added richness as the flavor of chocolate-coated graham crackers crumbles away to reveal the ripe plums that are the star of the show. Cinnamon, dark chocolate, and vanilla frosting flavors further enhance the experience, and it all comes with a lean mouthfeel that allows the flavor to take center stage. Finish: The finish welcomes an uptick of black pepper, barrel char, and leather, though the sweet notes are still out in full force, making for a balanced, medium-length send-off. Bottom Line: Despite the fact this bourbon didn’t top our list of the year’s best, that’s more indicative of the quality of bourbons released this year than a ding against Pure Antique 20. There’s no way any connoisseur could mistake this for something less than world-class whiskey after a few swirls of, and sips from the glass. This stuff is balanced and bursting with refined flavor. 71. Rolling Fork Bourbon de Luxe ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Bourbon de Luxe is a new line from the folks behind Rolling Fork, which has been branching out from their rum base into Armagnac and American whiskey throughout the year. This expression, a three-barrel blend that was distilled and aged in Bardstown for 8 years, is the brand’s first foray with a revived bourbon label. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is marked by citrus-leaning top notes of candied orange peel and dried apricots, with candied ginger adding to the nuance before oak undertones, milk chocolate, and fresh peanuts swirl into the mix. Palate: The first sip of Bourbon de Luxe is lush with candy bar notes of milk chocolate, nougat, and caramel swirls while the oak is held at bay behind the flavor of fresh florals like jasmine and lavender. There’s also a light cherry note that persists throughout, reminiscent of Rainier cherries more so than cocktail or black varieties. Finish: The medium-to-long finish introduces the flavor of toffee chews, hazelnut spread, and nutty mocha tones. Bottom Line: Bourbon de Luxe is an expression that excited the American whiskey world, as revival brands tend to do, thanks to speculation about whether the contemporary release can or will live up to the original label’s former glory. While the flavor profile of 2024’s Bourbon de Luxe does vacillate from the former’s butterscotch-heavy flavor profile, it introduces one more attuned to the modern palate and succeeds in exceeding expectations. 70. Starlight Mizunara Cask Bourbon

ABV: 58%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Starlight’s Mizunara Finished Bourbon begins with straight bourbon barrels that were initially set to go into their premium “Family Reserve” lineup that was subsequently finished in rare Mizunara oak casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: After nosing this one blind, there were notes of nutmeg, hazelnut, faint mocha, and oak spice that came wafting out of the glass. Candied ginger and orange pith also come through with a gentle cinnamon dusting. Palate: On the palate, there are plenty of bright cherry notes that go with some cedar, cinnamon, and buttercream that sadly fades a bit quickly. Finish: The finish is marked by the oak spice and bright cherry notes, but the quick dissipation of vanilla and buttercream makes it seem shorter than it should be.

Bottom Line: Starlight’s excellence with finishing bourbon is again on full display here as they utilize the rare Mizunara oak to elevate their already outstanding base liquid. While several more experimental finished whiskies are coming out of the Borden, Indiana, distillery this is certainly one of their best. 69. Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaboration Series Amrut ABV: 55%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s ethos of collaboration permeates the entire brand. As one of the more prominent contract distilleries that spirit of collaboration is cooked into their modus operandi and they put their pride in that ethos on full display with their Collaboration Series. This Amrut collaboration marks the first time a major American whiskey brand has been finished in Indian whisky barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich, well-defined oak, leather, syrupy black cherry, and sticky caramel make up this borderline decadent nose. There’s also a fair bit of cola nut and some restrained mocha as well.

Palate: Like a milk chocolate truffle on the palate, this medium-bodied pour features a lovely transition from sweetness to earthiness and then to spice. Black pepper and basil comprise the spice component while the cola nut and oak notes at midpalate account for the earthiness. Finish: The finish is where you’ll find notes of leather and more baking spices like clove and bay leaf. This whiskey has a medium-length finish that hangs around just long enough to savor but brief enough that it leaves you wanting more…which is what leads to repeat sips. Bottom Line: This surprising collaboration has produced stellar results with the malt chocolate notes from Amrut’s casks lending themselves nicely to Bardstown Bourbon Company’s exceptionally clean liquid. Though this is only the first collaboration of its kind between an American whiskey brand and an Indian whisky brand, this should certainly be the blueprint for future partnerships of it’s ilk. 68. Redwood Empire Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 55%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Since its founding in 2014, Redwood Empire has gradually established itself as one of the premier bourbon and rye whiskey brands out of California. Redwood Empire blends whiskey sourced from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee, aged between four and 12 years, for the cask-strength version of their flagship Pipe Dream Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aromas like toffee, barrel char, and the leather from a baseball glove are immediately evident on the nose. There’s a touch of smokiness hiding in the background as well as some caramel that emerges after a few swirls in the glass. Palate: On the palate, there’s a lovely green apple note that slowly diffuses over the length of the tongue and joins the flavor of honeyed pecans, aged oak, and nutmeg accents at the midpalate. The texture is full and robust here, and once you become acclimated to the heat, this bourbon is a treat to roll over your tongue and mine for flavor.

Finish: The finish on this whiskey doubles down with more baking spice and oak before relenting as some of the toffee from the nose and a sweet, albeit slightly tart, green apple note closes things out. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire’s Pipe Dream Bourbon at full cask strength is as unabashedly bold as any California whiskey on the market and it showcases the brand’s self-assured blending team at its best. With barrel-proof bourbon, you can’t hide any flaws in the base liquid, making blending it a precarious act that requires as much confidence as prowess. Rest assured, the results here are a total success. 67. 2XO Gem Of Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: 2XO is the brand founded by rockstar blender Dixon Dedman just two short years ago, but he waited until 2023 to release the brand’s best work to date: The Gem Of Kentucky. Billed as “the only double-barreled single barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey on the market,” the brand released roughly 70 of those unique single barrels to market. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bottle begins expressly fruity with red berries and orange zest leading the way to polished leather, an abundance of vanilla, and some surprising sandalwood. Palate: Once on the palate, this pour opens with more fruit as the flavor of cherries and clementines burrow deep into your tongue while mature oak and leather notes find the edges of the tongue and the cheek. There’s a gently pulsing influence of baking spice throughout, with black pepper, allspice, and sage becoming most expressive as this pour transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish welcomes more allspice and sage, and it’s surprisingly lengthy, allowing the fruit-forward notes to reemerge as well as the satisfying taste of vanilla ice cream. Bottom Line: Dixon Dedman is no stranger to mingling delicious barrels of sourced whiskey, and the experience he’s accrued from blending previous projects has him in peak form here. 2XO’s more affordable options are well worth your attention as an entry point into the nascent brand. Still, once you try their premium offering, you’ll fully appreciate just how stellar this new category of double-barreled single barrels can be. 66. Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon

ABV: 62.15%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Frey Ranch Distillery, tucked away in the mountains of Nevada, is a relative newcomer to the American whiskey world, but they’ve been farming since 1854. All of that agricultural know-how finds its way into the bottle as they utilize their own sustainably grown grains in each of their products, putting nearly 170 years of experience on full display in their farm-to-glass bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Leather and cinnamon bark come roaring out of the glass as the impressive proof in this whiskey makes itself known vis-a-vis its burly aromas. Buttery pastry notes and a sweetness reminiscent of port wine add refinement to the affair, with custard and torched blood orange elevating it as well. Palate: The interplay of grain – with corn pudding playing the role here – with tropical fruit, tobacco leaf, black tea, and clove is mesmerizing in every sip. Be sure to suck your teeth as an invitation for toasted almonds and overripe dates to join the party. Finish: The finish showcases a delicate balance – though this whiskey is anything but delicate – where leather, dates, and big black pepper vibes all claim equal ground and cling to the roof of your mouth for dear life. Bottom Line: Believe it or not, Frey Ranch Distillery has been around for nearly 20 years, having been founded in 2006. Time has wrought a level of expertise coupled with high-quality grains to produce a robust bourbon loaded with robust flavor notes and a silky mouthfeel that you’ll want to experience repeatedly until your bottle, like mine, is nearly depleted. 65. Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch B524 ABV: 62.7%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Larceny Barrel Proof has become one of the most anticipated batched releases of the bourbon calendar each year since its inception in January 2020 (remember those times?). This year’s second batch of the wheated bourbon is aged, as always, for 6-8 years. The mashbill is 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied orange, dipped in chocolate, comes through on the nose in rich waves. Oak soon takes the wheel, but it’s joined by more cocoa notes riding comfortably in the passenger seat.

Palate: Once on the palate, that initial impression of orange marmalade coats the tongue on the heels of some high heat. Once acclimated to that heat, one discovers a nice note of cinnamon bark and even some surprising bits of pistachio. Finish: The finish is lengthy with a spiced orange wheel and the slightly nutty quality of the palate — now reminiscent of toasted almonds — making for the perfect marriage. Bottom Line: Larceny Barrel Proof is somehow still underrated among bourbon enthusiasts, but the consistently strong expression had a banner year in 2023, and the 2024 releases were just as solid. Things are continuing to trend upward for Heaven Hill’s premier wheated bourbon, which may someday soon compete with the most hallowed names for wheated bourbon supremacy. 64. Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 4 Bourbon ABV: 49%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Created to honor the splendor of America’s national parks, Wyoming Whiskey’s latest edition of the National Parks series, now in its fourth iteration, might just be its best yet. Showcasing five-year whiskey that they distilled themselves and bottled just a hair under 50% ABV at 98 proof, this is dangerously tasty stuff. The mash bill is 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose of this whiskey is given a lift with wildflower honey, Rainier cherries, and crème brûlée aromas, opening the curtain for main players like vanilla, pine, peanut shells, and cornbread. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey maintains its identity, offering a uniform experience as you transition from the nose to the mouth. Cornbread and Tahitian vanilla flavors grace the tip of the tongue before receding, which allows wildflower honey, youthful oak, and dried apricots to lay claim to the middle of your palate. The texture is spry, and the litheness of the liquid allows it to roll over your tongue with ease, quickly dispersing those light, sweet flavors over the entirety of your mouth.

Finish: The whiskey’s finish introduces a sizzle of cinnamon and freshly cracked black pepper as it gently lingers with medium length, closing with apple chips and a final flourish of wildflower honey. Bottom Line: ˇWyoming Whiskey has a tendency toward delivering light, well-developed flavors in its whiskey, and this offering is a shining example of that. Full of grace as well as great flavors, this is a limited edition expression just as impressive as the natural beauty of the national parks it was created to honor. 63. Very Olde St. Nick Believe 19-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 61%

Average Price: $900 The Whiskey: Preservation Distillery has been a champion among non-distilling producers for decades now, releasing more legendary liquid to the export market than most distilleries release domestically. This new 19-year-old whiskey under their Very Olde St. Nick brand, named “Believe”, contains sourced Kentucky straight bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is full of sticky salted caramel with nougat and molasses. Suddenly, cinnamon bark and vanilla extract can be found with a few swirls of the glass. Palate: The sweet confectionary taste of glacé raspberries greets the tip of the tongue with that flavor of cinnamon bark and pie crust, easing each sip further down your palate. There’s a ton of white pepper and dense oak at midpalate, which offers balance as it transitions to the finish. The mouthfeel is quotidian, but the rest of the experience is rather impressive. Finish: The finish is medium-length with some almond, orange pith, oak, and Rainier cherries, bringing added nuance to every sip. Bottom Line: Preservation Distillery is well-known in hardcore enthusiast circles, but the small outfit is quickly catching on with a wider audience as well, thanks to general releases like Old Man Winter and their well-received Rare Perfection series. Of course, they’re still releasing some absolutely stellar sourced bourbon under the Very Olde St. Nick banner, and for our money, that stuff is the best of the bunch. 62. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII

ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: For this year’s Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII, Ross & Squibb blends three different bourbons. 9% of the blend is a 2007 bourbon (17 years old) with a 21% rye mash bill, 24% is a 2014 bourbon (10 years old) with the same rye content, and 67% is a 2014 bourbon (10 years old) with a 36% rye content mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bourbon unfurls with aroma notes of pine, crème brûlée, and caramel, with pecans, leather, and black pepper following closely behind. It’s a multi-layered nose that punches above its weight and draws you in deeply from the outset. Palate: Maple candy and Fig Newtons greet the palate with the first sip and then introduce vanilla, oak, brown sugar, and milk chocolate at mid-palate. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII has a bit of heat and a robust texture that coats the palate and will have you double-checking the proof point while it grabs hold of your tongue and makes a fantastic, forceful impression. Finish: The finish is lingering with date syrup, black pepper, and leather, joining a fresh influx of vanilla extract on the back end. Bottom Line: Remus Repeal Reserve Series represents the pinnacle of Ross & Squibb’s prolific bourbon output, notable for the fact they provide sourced whiskey for seemingly more brands than anyone in America. While 2024’s edition of the lineup delivers some of the rich oak notes found in standout iterations from earlier years, it also brings some fun new flavor to the fore in the form of pine while balancing the leather and chocolate notes brought on by the 17-year-old whiskey in the blend. Simply put, your 2024 bingo card deserves bourbon from Ross & Squibb, and if you could only have one bottle that they proudly put their name on, it should probably be this one. 61. Jos. A. Magnus Cigar Blend Bourbon ABV: 57.76%

Average Price: $190 The Whiskey: Jos. A Magnus Cigar Blend is the heralded premium expression under industry icon Nancy Fraley’s purview. Eschewing the trend of releasing premium bourbon annually, Cigar Blend is released sporadically in limited batches. Batch 208, nicknamed “Maduro,” was released as part of a series of batches 207-212 earlier this year, which featured a blend of 9-year-old MGP 36% and 21% rye-recipe bourbon, 16-year-old Barton rye-recipe bourbon, and 20-year-old MGP 36% rye bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The proof is evident on the nose with cherry cola, tobacco leaf, and rich oak tones bursting out of the glass. After a few waves, there are additional notes of organic honey and trail mix, with dried cranberries, mixed nuts, and dark chocolate chunks coming through.

Palate: Brown sugar greets the initial sip as slightly savory tones with nutmeg and barrel char, plus some mocha and dark chocolate. The whiskey has a well-rounded texture, but despite that, it’s worth noting that the proof is a tad distracting on the first pass. Subsequent sips see the alcohol burn dialed down, and once acclimated; those flavors really present themselves well on the palate. Finish: The finish has a bright cherry, allspice, vanilla flavor that pairs well with a surprising pop of fernet. It lasts for a long time, and even though it’s a bit hot, it’s really quite a pleasant send-off. Bottom Line: Jos. A. Magnus Cigar Blend is one of the expressions that helped reinvigorate America’s interest in unique cask-finished whiskeys. It presents the alluring challenge of pairing this bourbon with a fine cigar like you would a well-aged brandy. For the aptly named Maduro batch, I’d highly advise you to accept the challenge and gain an understanding of the bourbon that set off America’s “cigar blend” craze. 60. Binder’s Stash 5-Year Bourbon “Make It Make Sense” ABV: 65%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Binder’s Stash is a premium non-distilling producer bottling top-shelf whiskey from Indiana and Kentucky. The brand’s fervent digital presence has been documented here before, with this particular single-barrel, “Make It Make Sense,” being one of the budding brand’s newer releases. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black cherry, grapefruit, and allspice aromas are the opening act. Next up, palo santo, chocolate wafer cookies, and maple candy that hangs in the air in the background. Palate: This bourbon begins chocolatey as hell and heavy on the palate, making it taste like whiskey more than twice its age with cherries and rich oak with leather and vanilla pods. It’s drying at the edge of the tongue with a sort of grainy texture that’s intriguing and, again, gives it the impression of much older whiskey.

Finish: The finish has bubblegum and cinnamon, and it’s medium to long with some more vanilla coming in, giving it a sweet send-off that makes you want more immediately. Bottom Line: This is a remarkable and remarkably well-named whiskey. Credit to Binder’s Stash for pulling it at five years old and resisting the urge to entice consumers with a higher age statement. This offering proves there’s no telling when a bourbon is ready, but it will tell you itself, and it can knock you sideways when it hits that sweet spot. 59. Old Forester Birthday Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $199 The Whiskey: Louisville’s oldest distillery often tweaks the age and proof point of its annual Birthday Bourbon release. For this year, the 24th expression in the series matured for 12 years, the same as 2023’s release, but it’s bottled at its highest proof ever, 107 proof. Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris and Master Taster Melissa Rift personally selected the 209 barrels that comprised this blend with aid from Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo. The barrels themselves were matured in Warehouses G and L. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of juicy orange rind, fresh leather, apricots, apples, and red peppers leap out of the glass at first. There’s some barrel char, milk chocolate, and tobacco leaf notes swirling in the mix, as well as some buttercream frosting and black pepper. Palate: Pound cake, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes greet the palate at first as the rich liquid sizzles past the tip of your tongue. At midpalate, things pick up momentum with caramel, tamarind, and grilled mango skin. It’s an intriguing melange that works well, and before the transition to the finish begins, you pick up some of the ripe fruits from the nose with apricots and apples, accented by a touch of star anise. Finish: There’s a nice, substantial flourish of flavor on the lingering finish, with vanilla and black pepper blending with sugar cookies for a balanced and sweet send-off. Bottom Line: What do I get for my Birthday (Bourbon)? Plenty of juicy fruit notes accompany restrained baking spices and some well-placed leather, which indicates this is a bourbon with substantial maturity. For its 24th Birthday Bourbon, Old Forester delivered an expression that proves the brand has fully come of age by upping the proof and unleashing a more comprehensive range of flavors than we’ve seen in previous years.

In short, this bourbon will make Old Forester fans’ wishes come true as it easily outpaces the ho-hum releases of the past few years. 58. Hazelbaker Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Aged 7 Years ABV: 50%

Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: For this new, age-stated bottled-in-bond product, PCS Distilling kept things simple. They opted to take some of their best barrels, sourced from Indiana and matured in a bonded warehouse, and blend them together after seven years of aging. Tasting Notes: Nose: Is there a Milky Way in my glass? The aroma of chocolate, caramel, and nougat greets the nose at first, with some accenting notes of brown sugar and robust oak rounding things out. Palate: Brown sugar and milk chocolate splash across the tip of the tongue for a highly sweet introduction to this bourbon. The milk chocolate persists at midpalate as the rich texture of this bourbon brings touches of mocha, sweet oak, and cherry leather. Finish: The lengthy finish reiterates all of the aforementioned flavor notes, which continue to blossom, showcasing their impressive richness minutes after your final sip. Bottom Line: This bourbon remains consistent from the nose to the palate, delivering a milk chocolate candy bar in a glass. While PCS Distilling has developed a strong reputation for its finished iterations, this by-the-books bottled-in-bond offering shows exactly why they’ve been so successful: they’ve figured out how to select some delicious, high-quality straight whiskey to be the backbone of everything they do. 57. Green River Full Proof Bourbon

ABV: 58.65%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Green River has been producing critically acclaimed, affordable bourbons since the brand was revived and started hitting shelves in 2022. For this relatively new extension in their lineup, Green River Full Proof, they opted for a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley before bottling the juice at barrel strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raisins and allspice jump out of the glass to greet the nose, along with a bit of sherried mushroom and coconut flake. This is such an atypical but alluring mix, and it really entices you to take a first sip. Palate: Raisins, green grapes, cinnamon bark, and clove emerge on the palate, which is delightfully refined and compressed in the sense that the flavors feel densely packed. It also feels like the layers of flavor are distinct and well-developed, making sitting with it and picking it apart fun, as the medium-bodied bourbon offers just enough viscousness to hold your interest. Finish: The end of each sip sees the addition of some fig newton and cracked black pepper as it sizzles away, leaving a strong impression on the palate through the delicious, lengthy finish. Bottom Line: While the mash bill in Green River Full Proof features some relatively high rye content, its sweetness and approachability win out over its spicier elements. While some bourbons are excellent for their brash, punch-you-in-the-face boldness, Green River Full Proof offers a bit more finesse for a sipping experience that puts panache before pugilism. 56. K. Luke Small Batch Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch 9 ABV: 59.2%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: K. Luke is a sourced and blended product line born from the minds of Jonathan and Jennifer Maisano. Jonathan, who is a first-level certified sommelier, selects barrels for each blend, and the husband and wife pair selects them together through rigorous rounds of blind tasting. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red grapes and golden raisins kick things off with cumin, spiced almonds, and a savory, fatty note that ties it all together. It’s really a densely packed, enticing nose that beckons an initial sip.

Palate: There’s caramel on the tip of the tongue and a jammy red berry note that makes the initial impression before caramel and dense oak tones fall over the palate. The flavors are a tad muddled and restrained, but that helps to mask the proof and sends you on a journey of interrogating your tastebuds for each note rather than blasting you in the face with each of them. Finish: The finish features more dense oak and jammy red berries with a full-bodied impression reminiscent of dry red wine, which lasts for quite a while. Bottom Line: K. Luke Batch 9 is a strong bourbon that remains true to who the brand’s founders are at their core. Jonathon Maisano, in particular, is a first-level certified sommelier, and that spirit runs through the jammy, nuanced flavor profile of K. Luke’s cask strength bourbon blends. 55. Garrison Bros. Cowboy Bourbon 2024 ABV: 70.1%

Average Price: $280 The Whiskey: Garrison Brothers has been cranking out the best craft bourbon in Texas for a long time, and as one of the OGs, it’s only right that they have a premium cask-strength expression. That expression is Cowboy Bourbon, which is made with Food Grade #1 white corn and aged for six long years under the Texas sun. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a blend of pink eraser, cotton candy, and bubblegum at first on the nose, which is almost a smokescreen for the deep oak richness, black tea, smoked caramel and grilled red apple notes, which are the real stars of the show. Palate: Incredible dark chocolate tones wash over your palate with some bacon fat, candied walnuts, clove, and vanilla flavors swoop in. The liquid is remarkably dense and heavy on the palate, but the heat is simultaneously assertive and coy, pushing down on your tongue and seeping out at its edges, but it doesn’t dry you out or scorch your mouth.

Finish: The lengthy finish introduces a bit of peanut brittle and hazelnut spread to go with the candied walnuts and dark chocolate, which make the most significant impression on each sip. Of course, there’s some rich oak, but those more interesting and well-developed notes relegate it to the background on the finish. Bottom Line: Cowboy Bourbon by Garrison Brothers is probably the best, the boldest, and, by those measures, the most quintessential Texas whiskey around. That’s no slight to other distilleries who are also making excellent expressions in the Lone Star State, but when folks talk about the high heat and brash flavor profile that Texas bourbons are known for, this is the category’s exemplar. 54. Blackwood Distilling Single Barrel Bourbon (Barrel #4) ABV: 59%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: All of Blackwood Distilling’s criminally underrated whiskeys undergo a proprietary toasting process that helps to set them apart and make them shine, and that includes these standout single-barrel expressions. Finished in Kelvin cooperage barrels, it should be noted that while these offerings are not age-stated, previous releases have featured bourbon that is nearly 8 years old, which would likely put this edition in the same range. The mash bill is made up of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with honeyed black tea, a touch of sage, and big jammy raspberries. There’s a whisp of spearmint and a bevy of dense oak that help to prop up all of those aromas while your prototypical toasted vanillas and caramels are also evident. Palate: Once on the palate, what’s most immediately remarkable about this bourbon is the texture, which is heavy and it utilizes that heft to burrow its array of flavors deep into your taste buds. Those flavors are largely composed of the same notes from the nose, with jammy raspberries, oak, sage, and black tea taking center stage as cacao, sandalwood, and cinnamon provide some depth to that robust base. Finish: The lengthy finish welcomes some rising spice as clove and black pepper cover the classic toffee, chocolate, and oak tones. Bottom Line: As we mentioned at the outset, Blackwood Distilling is among the most underrated brands in the entire bourbon world and with great releases like this, that’s destined to change in 2025. You should be eagerly hoarding these bottles before the general population gets wise because if the single-barrels are this great, that bodes incredibly well for the future of their blends and the brand as a whole. 53. Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Batch Proof Bourbon

ABV: 59.75%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve’s flagship release is about as classic a bourbon as you can find. That said, the only thing it suffers from, even as it benefits from it, is its paltry proof. Woodford says “the hell with modesty” and ramps things up significantly to deliver their award-winning whiskey at full strength for these bold Batch Proof releases. By using over 100 different Woodford Reserve barrels that are married together from different dates of production and matured in various warehouses and different floors within those warehouses, this blend is a true representation of the distillery’s overall output. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked pork, dried figs, black cherries, peanuts, and dense oak tones lead the way on the nose of this enchanting, savory bourbon. Further accents of leather, cinnamon bark, Brazil nuts, and barrel char add to the overall boldness of the scents. Palate: The palate is full of intrigue, opening with chili pepper spice and cinnamon before dark chocolate, peanut brittle, dried figs, and sorghum butter flavors envelop your tongue. Clove and nutmeg kick in at midpalate before salted toffee sweetness seizes control and leads the liquid into the finish. Finish: The impressively lengthy finish is bolstered by freshly cracked black pepper, dried raspberries, tobacco leaf, and Brazil nuts for a subtly drying experience that will lead to you quickly refreshing your glass with a second pour. Bottom Line: Woodford Reserve bourbon is already insanely good. Full stop. At a lower proof, one can detect coconut notes and dried spring fruits that are a joy to sip at length. This burly, Batch Proof offering, on the other hand, delivers dark fruits in spades and complements that change in tone with equally dark sweet notes and plenty of earthiness to stick the landing with brooding balance. 52. Augusta Distillery 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 63.2%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Augusta Distillery is becoming well known for its high-quality sourced bourbon single-barrels at 8, 13, 15, and 17 years old, but honestly, despite how good those are, the ten-year is the sweet spot. The single-barrel bourbon offerings they release at this age exemplify that. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is robust with black cherry, stewed dates, peppercorn, and oak leading the way and hanging in the air for quite a while, giving it a full-bodied first impression that will beckon you in for an initial sip.

Palate: Once on the palate, those impressions hold true as the flavors match the nosing notes with a bit of cinnamon and vanilla added to the mix. The mouthfeel strikes that fantastic balance between oily viscousness and sprightly vivaciousness, which is what makes Buckner’s bourbon such a winner at ten years old. You truly get the best of both worlds. Finish: The finish sinks its hooks in and has a lengthy extension with a faint touch of mocha and dark chocolate joining the oak and black cherry from the tasting notes. Bottom Line: If you’re looking for a justification for the price of these Buckner’s single-barrels, the best thing they have going for them is quality. While they’ve previously released award-winning whiskey at various age statements (13, 15, and 17) these 10-year single barrels are the ones you’re most likely to encounter in the double digit range and they deliver every single time. 51. Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon 70th Anniversary ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Created in honor of Jimmy Russell’s historic 70th year working for Wild Turkey, this brand-new, 8-year-old version of the brand’s iconic 101-proof bourbon is truly a dual testament to time. Both Jimmy’s seven decades of dedication to excellence and the impact of eight long years on Wild Turkey’s phenomenal whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this one has all the hallmarks of classic Wild Turkey 101 bourbon, which you’re probably familiar with already, but it brings a level of richness and a slightly darker bouquet of aromas into the fold. Vanilla, torched orange wheel, honey, and cinnamon all have their say, but there’s a simmering brown sugar note that combines with the underlying oak, which will keep you exploring the edges of your glass at length. Palate: Once on the palate, the liquid delivers on the promise of its nose with all of those classic Wild Turkey notes standing tall and coming across as distinct from one another despite combining to create a sum better than its parts. Buttercream, savory dates, and honey-sweetened black tea add further richness and nuance to this beautiful blend that you’ll want to pick apart at length.

Finish: The finish on Wild Turkey 8-Year 101 70th Anniversary Bourbon continues the overarching theme of everyday decadence with a rich, sweet ending that comes complete with gentle nutmeg and black pepper spice, which runs a ring around your tongue, corralling the sweeter notes in the middle for extended enjoyment. Bottom Line: For 70 years, Jimmy Russell has been a staid force for good in the bourbon world, and despite a few surprises along the way, what can best be said about the legend’s career is that he delivered consistent, predictably high-quality bourbon whenever he was tasked with doing so. Does it really come as any surprise that the best anniversary gift he could give us is more of the same? 50. Peerless Cognac Cask-Finished Bourbon ABV: 53.50%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Peerless has been producing fantastic bourbon since filling its first barrel in the modern era back in 2015, and its finishing program has been spreading its wings in recent years. For this brand-new expression, they’ve taken their base sweet mash bourbon, which is always non-chill filtered, and finished it in premium cognac barrels for an undisclosed period of time. Tasting Notes: Nose: The cognac is well integrated on the nose, with dates and mocha modifying the bourbon slightly and elevating the toffee pudding and stewed apple notes. There are also aromas of raisins and sweet tobacco contributing to the overall pleasantness. Palate: The flavors of port wine, chocolate, and sweet tobacco stand out on the palate which further underlines the influence of the cognac cask. It has a velvety mouthfeel that goes a step beyond the very clean and lean texture of Peerless’ typical bourbon which makes this one well-worth consideration. Finish: On the finish the whiskey has moderate length and the toffee and red raisins persist along with dense oak tones, adding to the savoriness of each sip. Bottom Line: Peerless bourbon just keeps getting better, even without the benefit of a finishing cask. That said, the way they’re able to artfully combine their baseline bourbon with these assertive Cognac casks without allowing either participant to overpower the other deserves a ton of credit. 49. Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon is a distillery exclusive that showcases unfinished Angel’s Envy whiskey for the first time ever. Even more remarkable is the fact that through careful aging and blending, this bourbon meets all of the Bottled In Bond requirements without requiring water for proof, making it a barrel-proof Bottled In Bond bourbon, one of if not the first on the market. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries, leather, and molasses rise out of the glass at first in a tightly fused ball that bounces from nostril to nostril with brown sugar and wheat bread joining as well. There’s also a distinct oak undertone to go with some milk chocolate, cardboard, and stewed rhubarb, making for an extremely expressive and impressive nose. Palate: Brown sugar, allspice, raspberry jam, and leather are the most immediately recognizable flavors on the palate, but what’s most impressive is that even as you’re teasing those notes apart, you get a glimpse of a much larger whole. This is an extremely multi-layered pour, packed with flavors you’ll need extended consideration to get halfway through appreciating. Finish: The finish sees hazelnuts, raspberry jam, and allspice taking turns at the wheel as it gently pulses over your tongue, hanging on for dear life before leaving your palate after a lengthy period. Bottom Line: We’ve been beating the drum about how good this bottle is since it was initially released, so we’re pleased to see that it cracked the top 50 bourbons of the year. This bourbon is absolutely vital to try because it checks several atypical boxes you can’t get elsewhere. The first Angel’s Envy expression that isn’t finished? Check. The first cask-strength bottled-in-bond bourbon ever? Check again. But Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon isn’t simply an awesome oddity; it’s straight-up awesome. 48. Old Grand-Dad 16-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: New for 2024, Old Grand-Dad’s first age-stated expression is a hefty 16-year-old bourbon proofed down to 50% ABV. This expression joins Old Grand-Dad, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 in the lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cornbread and caramel fill the air at first, with notes of brown sugar, peanuts, and wheat toast closely following behind for a classic Jim Beam-esque profile with added depth and nuance.

Palate: Well-aged oak, cinnamon, brown sugar, tobacco leaf, and Chex Mix make for the most striking flavors on the palate, which is even-keeled and even a bit restrained, which is typical of bourbon in this age range. The texture is admittedly quotidian, given this whiskey’s moderate proof point. Still, there’s no denying the depth of flavor, as the mature oak tones provide plenty of runway for the rest of the tasting notes to develop to their fullest potential. Finish: Old Grand-Dad 16 concludes with a medium finish that’s slightly drying with heavy spice and peanut shell vibes punctuating the end of every sip. Bottom Line: The newest Old Grand-Dad in Jim Beam’s portfolio, this stellar 16-year-old bourbon pushes the OGD flavor wheel to new heights with increased richness and beautiful depth of flavor previously out of reach for the lineup. While one is left wondering whether or not the expression would benefit from added proof (16-year OGD 114, anyone?), there’s no denying that this well-constructed, and balanced bourbon is another excellent addition to Jim Beam’s world-class whiskey portfolio. 47. Garrison Bros. Laguna Madre Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Laguna Madre from Garrison Bros. is made from food grade #1 white corn from farms in South Texas, but what makes it so unique (and worth trying before you die) is the fact that after maturing for four years, the bourbon is finished for another four years in French Limousin Oak. Limousin oak is notable for the fact the trees that made up these barrels are only felled once they reach at least 120 years of age. Not only is this one of the oldest bourbons coming out of Texas, one of the world’s most unique climates for whiskey, but it’s also the oldest bourbon coming out of Texas’ oldest bourbon brand. How’s that for notable? Tasting Notes: Nose: White chocolate, allspice, and clove delight the senses at first pass before the aroma of cinnamon, tobacco leaf, vanilla frosting, and young oak come tumbling out of the glass. Palate: Cinnamon, sugar cookies, and caramel initially run over the palate. There’s some candied ginger, sweet citrus, and black tea as well, aiding this bourbon’s generally sweet flavor profile. A bit of almond, burnt caramel, and black pepper is hiding in the mix as well, along with some specious dark chocolate notes that more closely resemble barrel char flavor upon consideration.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and full of cedar, nuttiness, and white chocolate. It increasingly dries the back of the palate, which implores a second sip so that you can return to the atypical sweetness found early in each pour. Bottom Line: Garrison Bros. Laguna Madre is a sneaky pick for the distillery’s best expression, and despite only being available in Hye, Texas, this bottle is worth the trip. You get to experience the unique flavors of Texas’ dry heat and the special qualities imparted by oak casks that began their life in the late 1800s. How cool is that? 46. Dream Spirits Mizunara Cask Finished Barrel Strength Bourbon (Cask 1) ABV: 60.8%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Dream Spirits, out of Leesburg, Virginia, is a non-distilling producer on a rapid ascent. Dreamed up by the proprietor of the world-famous 1 West Dupont Circle Wines & Liquors store, Prav Saraff, the brand is sourcing standout barrels of bourbon from Kentucky and Indiana and bottling it at their home base in Old Dominion. This special release, launched in mid-December, is an exclusive blend of 95% 6-year high rye MGP bourbon with 5% 16-year Tennessee bourbon. The blend then rested in stainless steel for 3 weeks before being dumped into Mizunara barrels for 21 months, an unprecedented period for finishing casks of that type. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey opens with rosewater and Rainier cherries before sandalwood, black pepper, and cedar perk up in the glass. Tahitian vanilla, butterscotch, and nougat can also be found once you stick your nose deeper into the glass, while dried raspberry top notes begin to emerge after a short period of resting. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey really follows through on the nosing notes. Dried raspberries and black pepper spice open the door for faintly floral notes, sandalwood, butterscotch, and vanilla bean flavors to stroll right through. The texture is spiky, in a good way, with flourishes of baking spice accenting the otherwise flavorful, full-bodied, fruit-forward experience. Finish: The lengthy finish is where the Mizunara casks have the last word, as cinnamon, sandalwood, and black pepper spice tickle the palate while figs, dark chocolate, and vanilla extract sweeten the send-off. Bottom Line: Mizunara-finished bourbons are a rarity due to the expensiveness of the rare casks, but when utilized correctly, they can create marvelous results, as this bourbon goes to show. Dream Spirits isn’t yet known as a premier blending house, but having tasted several of their single barrels throughout the year and enjoying the hell out of this Mizunara-finished offering, it’s obvious they’ve got incredible liquid on their hands and a bright future ahead. 45. Woodinville 8-Year Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Woodinville Whiskey Co., out of Woodinville, Washington, has been a strong pillar of the American craft distilling scene for 15 years now. After getting help in their early days from the late whiskey legend Dave Pickerell, they began winning awards left and right — including for this very whiskey. What began with a 24-month stave seasoning process that they inaugurated in partnership with Independent Stave Company, turned into an additional 8.5 years of aging once they finally put liquid in the barrel to produce this bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The intense aroma of toasted coconut, milk chocolate, pot still funk, and chestnuts comes bubbling out of the glass with this whiskey, which is creamy just on the nose alone. Palate: Wow! An explosion of roasted almonds, milk chocolate syrup, gooey caramel, cayenne, and oak flavors tumble over your tongue and find the crevices between your teeth on the first sip. This is fun stuff. It has a far richer mouthfeel and smoother edges than the 90-proof standard, which is a credit both to the Woodinville team’s barrel curation and the additional time this bourbon spent maturing in Washington State. It has a great, oily texture and a depth of flavor that left me knocked sideways. Finish: The finish is medium-length with some dense oak, a touch of leather, mocha, and chocolate-covered almonds. Bottom Line: If this is what we can expect from Woodinville’s future age-stated, limited-editions bourbon release, then I can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for the ten, or even the nine-year mark. On the other hand, you shouldn’t be waiting because if you don’t already have a bottle of this, you should find one as soon as you can. 44. Baker’s High Rye Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Baker’s brand-new High Rye expression is said to have twice as much rye in its mash bill as its classic cousin, Baker’s Single Barrel Bourbon. Furthermore, what separates it from other high-rye bourbons in the Beam portfolio like Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad is the fact that this liquid was distilled to a lower proof, matured in specific warehouses, and features an age statement, unlike the majority of Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad expressions. Tasting Notes: Nose: Baking spice and mint notes rush out of the glass along with caramel and cedar for a sequence of nosing notes that immediately reveal this bourbon’s “high rye” nature. A bit of hazelnut and dilute maple syrup can also be found after a few waves of the hand.

Palate: The palate on Baker’s High Rye Bourbon holds true to the nosing notes, with black pepper and honeyed mint tea leading the charge while pie crust and creme brulee notes follow closely behind, giving this whiskey a significant amount of rye spice that is gently tempered by the more neutral pastry flavor and delightful sweet tones. Finish: The finish is impressively lengthy, with all of that rye spice goodness coming to the fore over a bed of candied mint leaf and honeyed herbal tea. Bottom Line: In what will be remembered as a banner year for Jim Beam, the distillery’s new Baker’s High Rye Bourbon stands among the best of a voluminous bunch. Given the ubiquity we’re already seeing with this one on liquor store shelves (YMMV in your local market), this might just be the biggest winner of all their 2024 releases due to the fact it’s both readily available and exceedingly full-flavored. 43. River City Whiskey “Beaver Bridge Barrel” ABV: 57%

Average Price: $105 The Whiskey: River City Whiskey is the newest brand on this list. This expression, from founders Da’Mon Brown and Ricky Rice, is a natural outgrowth of what began as a barrel pick group that the two started. Now, entering the arena of creating a brand, they’ve brought this inaugural expression “Beaver Bridge Barrel” to market using the single-barrel format they’ve perfected to present a cask-strength bourbon, aged for nine years, and made with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes open with bruised pears, apple skin, singed orange peel, vanilla custard, black pepper, sage, and barrel char. The aromas are impressively well-developed and delicate but distinct, leading to extended appreciation before you venture in for the first sip. Palate: The lighter, sweet notes come through on the palate, with peach rings, dried apricot, and scraped vanilla pod seizing your attention at first. The whiskey then turns a bit floral at midpalate before ceding ground to the flavors of restrained oak and honeyed black tea as it fans out over the tongue and begins transitioning to the finish.

Finish: The finish is robust but brief, expanding rapidly with full flavors before gently concluding with vanilla wafers, orange blossom, and white pepper lingering at the end of the party. Bottom Line: This is simply great whiskey that shines on the front end with distinct, well-developed flavors that blend together harmoniously before blossoming at mid-palate and succinctly shedding its petals on the finish. The price of admission is perfect, and as this bourbon flows with far more peaks than valleys from beginning to end, it shows that River City Whiskey is ready to open the floodgates of their hand-selected high-quality single-barrel bourbons with this inaugural release. 42. Frank August Single Barrel Bourbon ABV:

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: Frank August is a brand that’s so new that they’re only on their second round of single-barrel bourbon releases. Be forewarned: this time around, they’re blowing their inaugural offerings out of the water. 2024’s award-winning range of single-barrels were bottled at cask strength, between 114.6 – 125.4 proof, and are all at least 6 years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon features ripe stone fruits dusted with clove, cumin, and cayenne pepper. After a few waves of the hand, deeper accents of Tahitian vanilla and cacao nibs become apparent, along with turmeric and dark chocolate. Palate: The baking spices rise to the top of this whiskey once it enters the mouth, as cinnamon and turmeric are folded into the ebullient stone fruit notes that make up the backbone of every sip. Some gentle rye spice helps those fruit notes express themselves, as does a touch of citrus. The mouthfeel is perfectly middle of the road, with a slightly viscous texture on the back end which aids the entire affair when it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is tempered, with spice and fruit notes presenting themselves in a balanced fashion as it lingers with medium length. Bottom Line: What Frank August succeeds, or rather excels at, with this release is in capturing a bevy of fruit-forward notes and offsetting them with a measured deployment of spice, making for an incredibly balanced bourbon that most blenders dream of. To capture such lighting in a bottle of single-barrel bourbon is an exceptional treat. 41. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Wheated Bourbon

ABV: 60.5%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series emphasizes the import of grain varietals in whiskey and the brand’s commitment to family and quality. With this inaugural fleet of releases, they partnered with two family-owned companies and sought the ideal non-GMO corn varietals for bourbon production. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon and blackberry jam is so inviting on the nose that it feels almost foolhardy to move beyond them — it smells so immediately enticing. Pushing past that initial rush of aromas, one finds sweet oak, mocha, some slight salinity, and a faint petrichor note, making for an intriguing mix of scents. Palate: This bourbon is immediately dense, which pairs well with the jammy flavor profile as the blackberries from the nose morph into sugar-sweetened raspberries, a bit of airy custard, and freshly ground cinnamon. At midpalate is where you’ll find an explosion of oak and black pepper, which give this whiskey the impression of being aged for about nine years before the flavor of hazelnuts and chocolate truffle dust mark the transition to the finish. Finish: On the finish, there’s a touch of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs that pairs well with the persistent raspberry jam notes. It’s medium-to-long in length, and that extended journey helps elevate one’s appreciation of the density of the liquid and the depth of each flavor note. Bottom Line: When I first had the pleasure of trying this bourbon alongside Heaven Hill’s bigwigs while being serenaded by a live band in one of the distillery’s Cox’s Creek rickhouses, I was of two minds: one, surely this is excellent bourbon, and two, surely the setting elevated the experience. Now, with an opportunity to revisit the liquid in a sterile environment, I’m positive the former is true, but I have doubts about the latter. This bottle slaps in any setting, and getting it for $100 flat feels like stealing. 40. Old Forester 1924 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: Old Forester 1924 is the first expansion of the brand’s “Whiskey Row” series in several years, and it’s the first iteration to feature an age statement. Using the same mashbill as Brown-Forman’s budget bourbon, Early Times, this more mature whiskey was first released earlier this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: The rich nose, resplendent with ripe plums, honey, and buttery pie crust aroma makes you immediately take notice. After a few swirls in the glass, you’ll find black cherry, leather, and polished oak emerging from this whiskey as well. It’s definitely a delightful melange.

Palate: On the palate, it’s those notes of black cherry that really take the reins, along with a touch of oiled leather. It’s hard to deny how perfectly proofed this whiskey is, as the viscousness coats your palate, and the flavors you get from 10+ years in a barrel are on full display without ever becoming overaked. Finish: On the finish, there are slight signs of hyper-aging as it becomes a bit drg, and the length is disappointingly short, considering how rich the flavors are. Bottom Line: The primary knock against Old Forester 1924 (aside from the price) is the fact that it gets progressively weaker as you go from the aroma to the flavor and, finally, the finish. That said, it starts off strong and still finishes well above average, as repeat sips will allow you to unlock deeper layers of flavor. Despite the short finish, this is a delicious, balanced whiskey. You just have to have several sips to fully appreciate it, and we aren’t complaining about that. 39. Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon Finished In Port Wine Barrels ABV: 59.4%

Average Price: $310 The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Cask Strenght Bourbon, now in its 13th iteration, takes some of the most distinctive barrels in the brand’s portfolio and sees them finished in barrels that previously held both Ruby and Tawny Port Wine. At full cask-strength, this release and the brand’s cask-strength rye are typically the highest-proofed expressions you can expect from Angel’s Envy each year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Nutty port tones create the aroma of umami, chilled black cherries, and freshly polished leather on the nose. It immediately comes across as rich and displays a depth of flavor that draws you into the glass, beckoning an initial sip. Palate: The whiskey is at first demure, and it lures you into exploring further until it bursts unexpectedly at midpalate with rich cherry notes, leather, peanut shell, and chewy ginger cookies. The mouthfeel is dense, allowing all of that flavor to fully blossom on a bed of mature oak, cooked apples, vanilla, and black pepper spice.

Finish: The finish is impressively lengthy, showcasing more of a cherry undertone with dense oak, milk chocolate chips, and clove rising in prominence until it’s all gone. Bottom Line: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength is a pricy expression that proves its mettle by plumbing a depth of flavor far beyond the reach of most other bourbons on the market today. By serenading you with a muted siren’s song up front, this whiskey crashes against your palate with syrupy red berries and all of the hallmarks of mature oak, which will leave you floating on waves of lip-smacking flavor. 38. Seelbach’s 10-Year Double Oaked Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 65.1%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Seelbach’s 15-Year Bourbon excited a lot of whiskey fans earlier this year, drawing comparisons to similarly aged releases from legacy distilleries, but quietly, this double-oaked 10-year bottle was the digital retailer’s best. Aged in heavy char #4 barrels and bottled at a high-octane 65.1% this is mature, Kentucky-sourced whiskey that will give you pause — which you’ll need to properly appreciate it. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is classic all the way. Hazelnut and oak notes greet the senses at first, with some barrel char and brown sugar buoying that earthy initial whiff, with some caramel and vanilla taking things to the next level. Palate: On the palate, again, this bourbon is absolutely classic and it presents all of the hallmarks of the category from brown sugars and vanillas to robust oak tones, gooey caramel, black pepper spice, and even a few interesting accents like cedar, hazelnut, and cumin. The texture is perfectly attuned to these flavors, coming across viscous and full-bodied without being so thick as to cause a distraction from how great this whiskey tastes. Finish: The finish welcomes an uptick in black pepper spice and barrel char set against a wave of gooey caramel that makes this bourbon delicious down to the last drop. Bottom Line: Seelbach’s may have gotten its start “unlocking craft spirits” and sharing the best craft distilleries across the country with a thirsty audience, but now that they’ve expanded to private labeling and blending, their in-house products have become just as in-demand as any other whiskey they sell. After one glass of this bourbon, you’ll know exactly why. 37. Old Louisville 11-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 53%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Old Louisville is a rising brand brought to you by founder Amine Karaoud. Rock-solid rye, bourbons, and light whiskey are released under the Old Louisville banner, so it’s tough to pick a favorite, but their bourbon is a surefire bet. Tasting Notes: Nose: Some bourbons offer the appearance of boldness, usually courtesy of imbalanced oak tones that take over every other note, and then there are bourbons like this one that offer a matrix of tightly coiled aroma layers from red berries and toffee to milk chocolate and Brazil nuts. You should take the latter every time. Palate: The palate on this Old Louisville 11-Year Bourbon doesn’t disappoint either, as the densely packed flavor profile carries everything from the nose to your tongue and sizzles the center of it while those juicy red berry notes blossom on the periphery. The wood sugars are restrained, and that allows darker, sweet notes to be enhanced by the oak rather than trampled by it. Finish: The finish is what will make you do a double take at the proof, as it lingers far longer than you would normally expect from a 106-proof bourbon. While you’re waiting for it to end, take note of the almond extract and sweet nuttiness that emerges. Bottom Line: Old Louisville’s 11-year offering is a surprising, full-flavored bourbon that packs a proofy punch but not so much that it’ll put you down for the count. While you may not be familiar with the fledgling brand just yet, rest assured that if you see this well-aged, barrel proof bourbon on the shelf, it deserves a place in your shopping cart before the customer next to you grabs it first. 36. Maker’s Mark Cask Strength ABV: 54.5%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon is the fully amplified, small-batch version of one of the best-selling whiskeys in the world. Released in small batches throughout the year, with their identifying codes found on the front label, this expression showcases Maker’s Mark in its purest form. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey begins with plenty of honeysuckle and toffee before the sweeter notes break rank and allow oak, red berries (think bright cherries and ripe raspberries), and a combination of oak and leather to rise out of the glass.

Palate: The first sip of Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is a revelation, resplendent with more pronounced red berry and caramel flavors than the nose at first indicated. Those flavors are far-reaching, with a refinement that rewards chewing the whiskey and allowing the viscous liquid to seep deep and then deeper still into your palate. Finish: For the lengthy finish, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength offers a fresh cavalcade of accenting notes, ranging from vanilla and mellow oak to clove, orange blossom, and truffle honey. It’s a complex and captivating way to close this robust, elegant bourbon. Bottom Line: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is the king of bourbons under $50; frankly, not enough people know it. While standard Maker’s Mark enjoys ubiquity at bars and liquor stores, this slightly harder-to-find offering tends to fly under the radar despite its incredible quality. Let that be the case no more. With the price of high-quality bourbon rising across the board, this is the best bourbon you can still readily find in the $50 price range. 35. Rabbit Hole Founder’s Collection Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Japanese Oak ABV: 51.9%

Average Price: $1,500 The Whiskey: Rabbit Hole’s Founder’s Collection features some of the best liquid in the brand’s entire stock of well-aged whiskey. For this Mizunara-finished expression — the highest ranking of three such expressions on our list — only 2,200 bottles were produced. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla and toasted brown marshmallow notes are immediately striking on the nose, along with a fair bit of leather. This is really worth sitting with and nosing for a while. In due time you’ll notice nutmeg, allspice, and walnuts begin to creep from behind those sweeter aromas. Palate: At first pass, this immediately tastes well-aged and has robust sweetness upfront before the oak overtakes it on the back end with some barrel char smokiness cinnamon bark. The Mizunara finishing cask melds well with the base bourbon, which creates a really intriguing evolution from the front of the palate to the back.

Finish: The finish is spice-laden as allspice and palo alto fuse with barrel char and cherry juice for a medium to long finish. Bottom Line: The price is eyebrow-raising, but so is your first sip of this unique, flavorful whiskey. While it’s true there are more affordable Mizunara-finished options on the market, you can’t argue with the end results in Rabbit Hole’s latest Founder’s Collection offering. It’s exceedingly tasty stuff. 34. Ben Holladay Bourbon Lore Collaboration 18-Barrel Blend ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: This 18-barrel blend from Holladay Distillery is the result of a collaboration between Bourbon Lore and Master Distiller Kyle Merklein. The limited-time release, which sold out in less than 30 minutes at the distillery, is the first of its kind for the brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cinnamon, rich oak, and a faint smokiness provide an intriguing introduction to this bourbon. Palate: Juicy cherries, well-aged oak, and faint leather notes are immediately evident on the palate. Each sip is a showcase of fantastic balance as the well-delineated flavors are given ample space to strut their stuff. Finish: This bourbon is even-keeled through the lengthy finish with balance, again, standing out as its hallmark feature. Look for brown sugar, black pepper spice, and seasoned oak tones to define the finish.

Bottom Line: This is just an incredibly well-made whiskey. The richness of the flavors never threatens to drown one another out as its deft balance and sumptuous finish will leave any bourbon aficionado in awe. 33. Knob Creek 18-Year Small Batch Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Knob Creek 18-Year-Old Bourbon is bottled at the highest age the lineup has ever seen. Are you not entertained? While the majority of the production process remains the same for this hyper-limited release compared to more readily available versions, this one was distilled at a slightly different temperature and strategically aged in specific points of Beam’s many rickhouses. Tasting Notes: Nose: Unlike the nose on Knob Creek’s 15-Year expression, this 18-Year variant feels surprisingly vibrant. Manuka honey, crème brulée, well-aged oak, cigar wrapper, and hazelnut all have a home with this decadent bouquet of aromas unfurling above the glass and greeting the senses. Palate: The palate welcomes wood sugars, crème brulée, hazelnut, and well-worn oak tones almost immediately as the sweetness envelopes your tongue with one sip. As the liquid coats your palate and begins to thin out, you’ll pick up notes of black pepper spice, black tea, cherry bark, and clove. Finish: The finish continues the party that the palate started by closing out with some smoked cherry bark, cinnamon, orange blossom, and nougat notes. Bottom Line: If you want to taste Knob Creek bourbon pushed to its absolute limits, then this 18-year-old expression is what you should be seeking out. While the 15-year version of Knob Creek seems a bit thin, as though the whiskey’s maturation were on a downward swing, it comes roaring back to life with a surprisingly viscous texture and remarkably well-developed flavors that make this bottle 100% worth the price associated. 32. Barrell Bourbon Batch 36 ABV: 57.22%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Barrell Bourbon has been hitting home runs with its barrel-proof bourbon series, and with this fresh label redesign gracing its latest release, it’s looking to use that fresh look to usher in an even more impressive new chapter. This cask-strength blend of straight bourbon whiskey features 9-year bourbon from Kentucky, 7.5, 8, and 10-year bourbon from Indiana, plus some 8 and 15-year bourbon from Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red apples, salted caramel, and an intriguing radicchio note come through on the nose. Given some time to rest, this bourbon also develops some juicy plum with a touch of leather and clove. This is remarkably well-balanced, and the aroma of orange rind comes through as well.

Palate: The juicy orange flavor comes through on the palate along with some chocolate truffle dust and a steely midpalate, reminiscent of touching your tongue on silver glassware. A bit of bright cherry also bursts at midpalate with some sweet doughiness similar to the sweet gooeyness of a kouign-amann pastry. Finish: The finish is flush with orange citrus notes that come across as sweet without the slight tartness that can, at times, be off-putting. Throughout the lengthy send-off, there’s plenty of caramel with a touch of thyme, and it all comes across as rather defined, rewarding, extended savoring. Bottom Line: Earlier this year, Barrell’s Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch 36 placed in the top three of our “best new bourbons to buy this summer” list, and it has remained high on our radar ever since. Frankly, this is one of the best batches of barrel-proof bourbon the brand has released in a long time, and for less than $100, it’s a killer deal. 31. William Larue Weller ABV: 62.9%

Average Price: $1,800 The Whiskey: Aged on the lower floor of an undisclosed Buffalo Trace warehouse, this year’s William Larue Weller offering was matured for 12 years before being bottled at full cask strength. While the barrel entry proof on this liquid was a modest 114 proof, through the process of aging, 2024’s edition of the vaunted William Larue Weller crept all the way up to 125.8 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes on this one open with dense caramel, rich cherries, and an alluring splash of milk chocolate. The aromas of sweet oak, clove cigarettes, and honey-drizzled mint sprigs also come wafting out of the glass after a few waves of the hand. Palate: The impressiveness of this bourbon begins with the dense texture, which efficiently coats your palate with brown sugar, black pepper, apple leather, and candied walnuts. Each of those notes is really rich and well-developed, leading to you sucking your teeth and mining your tastebuds to see just how deep those flavors will seep into your palate.

Finish: Cinnamon, red pepper flakes, and honeyed black tea mark the lengthy finish. As the oak begins to encroach on each of those sweet notes, some brown sugar also curtails the drying and leaves you drooling for more. Bottom Line: The 2024 William Larue Weller is a triumph that carries the mantle well and continues the brand’s reputation as being one of the finest bourbons on the market today. That said, it’s definitely seen brighter days and better releases. The bourbon’s initially dense texture quickly recedes — robbing the midpalate of more harmony and flavor than you’d like to see — but all told, this is a delicious pour that is a treasure worth seeking out if you’re looking for an exceptional bourbon to close the year out with. 30. Penelope Private Select 9-Year Estate Collection Straight Bourbon ABV: 50.6%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Brand new for 2024 is Penelope’s recently launched Estate Collection, which is currently home to an 11-year-old wheat whiskey, a single barrel series, and this 9-year-old straight bourbon blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: This gives me serious Cracker Jack vibes, as the aroma of caramel corn and peanuts joins an intriguing Luden’s cherry cough drop note and a bit of cotton candy for an enticing blend that’s taking me to the ball game. Allspice emerges and the oak becomes more prominent the longer you allow this to sit in the glass. Palate: The tame nosing notes prove to be the perfect primer for the demure but decadent flavors found on the palate. This is incredibly rich bourbon with Manuka honey, Tahitian vanilla, bits of bright red cherries, and nougat flavors gently detonating at midpalate. The proof is as restrained as the nose suggested, making this one a pleasure to mine for more flavor as it meets you halfway. Finish: The finish is on the shorter end of being medium-length, but it so gently recedes from your palate that you’ll go searching for more flavors to unlock long after your final sip. What a treat. Bottom Line: The keyword when it comes to Penelope’s Private Select Estate Collection Bourbon is finesse. Never is this whiskey heavy-handed or anxious to show how elegant it is, but rather, it slowly unfurls to reveal a depth of incredibly impressive flavor that you’ll want to appreciate at length. Taking your time with each sip of this outstanding whiskey is well-worth it, and you’ll surely enjoy how well it performs for less than $100. 29. Michter’s Toasted Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Michter’s has been releasing a fun, new toasted whiskey annually for ten years now, and in 2024, they decided to return to where it all started. To create this release, Michter’s takes their award-winning bourbon recipe and subjects it to secondary maturation in an 18-month air-dried wood stave barrel that’s toasted but not charred. Tasting Notes: Nose: Marshmallow, brown sugar, and cinnamon toast aromas come wafting out of the glass at first. There’s some chocolate ganache and Cafe au lait with the faintest hint of mint in the mix as well. Initially, the marshmallow takes a strong lead, but in time, the aromas balance out and present themselves with magnificent balance. Palate: It’s slightly smoky initially, with cinnamon, smoked caramel, marshmallow tones, and toasted oak splashing across the palate. Then, a faintly savory undertone helps to push the whiskey’s honey sweetness to the fore. The texture is rich and almost syrupy, which is a true credit to Michter’s filtration process because I’m in awe that they can wring so much viciousness out at such a modest ABV. Finish: The medium-length finish has a gentle kiss of ripe orange, and an elusive touch of bananas fosters flavor that cedes to the faint barrel char and toasted oak tones. Bottom Line: Michter’s kicked off the toasted bourbon party, and they don’t seem to be ready to cede the crown any time soon. This year’s Michter’s Toasted Bourbon delivers exactly what you’re looking for in a toasted barrel whiskey, but it pushes your palate into unfamiliar territory courtesy of a delightful balance that sees cinnamon, maple candy, and caramelized banana notes join the expansive palette this whiskey has to paint with. 28. Baker’s 13-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey roasted peanuts, cayenne pepper, and orange rind with some nougat underneath make up the nosing notes, which are impressively rich and harmoniously blended for a sum greater than its parts.

Palate: It starts off a bit hot, but it quickly cools, allowing the flavors of nougat, golden raisins, allspice, and almonds to shine. Brown sugar and orange rind come rushing in soon after to pick up the slack. The balance of flavors is a delight, and the sweet notes’ restraint allows them all to blend together well. Finish: The finish has a lot of cayenne, black pepper, and clove. It’s where both the spice and the ethanol are most evident, which is a departure from the mellow sweetness found earlier in each sip. Bottom Line: This is yet another bourbon that shocked me, not just because it was damned good, but because I couldn’t believe there were nearly thirty releases that managed to outpace it this year alone. For their second edition of Baker’s 13-Year Bourbon, Jim Beam succeeded in delivering a totally well-rounded expression that represents their distillery’s stellar baseline output while elevating the Baker’s brand to new heights. If you can find it, this one is an immediate must-buy. 27. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch B524 ABV: 65.3%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is often heralded as the single best value in all of bourbon. Why? Because it’s a consistent product, released three times a year, that clocks in at full barrel strength and aged for at least 11 years. This year’s “B” Batch, B524, was aged for 11 years and two months. Tasting Notes: Nose: My initial nosing notes say, “This is just dope.” I hope that begins to explain what’s going on here. The aroma of buttery croissants and cinnamon reaches the nose, along with some hazelnut spread, sticky toffee, and honey brioche buns. Palate: The palate finds earthy toasted almond notes coming together with decadent dark chocolate and more buttery, flaky, croissant flavors. Excuse my French, but pain au chocolat ain’t got shit on this. The texture is well-fused and oily, which causes it to stick to your teeth despite the high-octane proof point, which makes this one dangerous pour.

Finish: The finish is pretty lengthy and introduces a bit of walnut meat, hazelnut, and a few shakes of clove and nutmeg to the palate. All in all, it’s a really satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Simply put, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is one of the best bourbons on the market, cost be damned. After a solid but polarizing “A” batch earlier this year, Elijah Craig came back on its “A” game for 2024’s second release, making it one of the premier barrel-proof bourbons to hunt down right now. 26. Bhakta 2005 Bourbon ABV: 53.7%

Average Price: $1,000 The Whiskey: The latest release from Bhakta, the irreverent brand bringing the complex flavor profile of Armagnac to American palates, is their most premium bourbon expression to date. The 19-year-old whiskey is housed in Bhakta’s signature bottle and presented in an elegant, hand-crafted box, giving it a luxurious feel. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is indicative of the journey it had to embark on to greet your olfactory glands. Clotted cream, faint smoky Islay whiskey whisps, waxy plums, and honey candy notes waft out of the glass most prominently. One can also grasp at the aroma of tobacco leaf, mature Armagnac (of course), peanuts, and apricots. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey remains true to its nosing notes, which is a welcome development given how rich and distinct each of them are. The volume, however, is the primary difference as the flavor of peanuts is less “loud” than it was on the nose while the taste of waxy plums, Armagnac, and honey are dialed up while the tobacco leaf and apricot notes come in and out of focus as the liquid travels from the tip of the tongue to the back of the palate. Finish: The finish is lengthy and warming, indicative of the buttery texture of this whiskey. The honey is, again, a prominent feature, while waxy fruit notes, vanilla pods, and dark chocolate flavors end things on a high note. Bottom Line: The ornate packaging of Bhakta’s 2005 Bourbon is only outdone by the quality of the liquid inside of it. Likewise, this whiskey’s journey from Tennessee to Indiana, Scotland, and finally Vermont is only outdone by its secondary maturation casks, which previously held a 59-year-old Armagnac before providing the feathery finish that makes this whiskey such a decadent delight. 25. Old Commonwealth Cask Strength Bourbon

ABV: 65.915%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The very first expression from Old Commonwealth Distillery is this Old Commonwealth 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Cask Strength Bourbon, which launched to much fanfare only a few weeks ago. History lesson: Old Commonwealth is an iconic brand created in the 1970s by Julian Van Winkle II, the son of “Pappy” Van Winkle, and in those days, it utilized liquid from the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Fast-forward to 1997-2002, Julian Van Winkle III was selling a version of Old Commonwealth that was proofed to 107 and utilized a wheated mash bill just like his father did decades before. This contemporary recreation has been five years in the making, and though it uses a mash bill sans any wheat, its founders felt that this whiskey was exceptional enough to carry the banner and continue the legacy. Tasting Notes: Nose: When you first pour Old Commonwealth into your glass, it opens with the aroma of blueberries and rosewater before deferring to some sweet tobacco, earthy oak, and a fat scoop of vanilla ice cream. It picks up some cherry cordial and leather as it sits in the glass. This is well-layered, lovely stuff. Palate: Cherry and caramel notes come barreling down the middle of the palate with some faint coconut flakes and well-defined oak undergirding the entire affair. A second sip welcomes clove, hazelnut, and honeyed green tea as the dense liquid begins coating your palate, making you salivate for more. Finish: The finish is lengthy with white pepper, sweet tobacco, dark chocolate chunks, and sticky toffee all making an impression. Bottom Line: This is delicious stuff that belies the 5-year journey Old Commonwealth underwent from ideation to creation. In speaking with the founders, they indicated just how thorough the process was to land on the ideal liquid for this project. The results are as follows: their efforts have been rewarded with this robust, rich whiskey that deserves high praise on its own merits, as well as for the beautiful green-tinted bottle that houses it — a nod to its legacy from decades ago. 24. Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year Bourbon ABV: 60%

Average Price: $1,300 The Whiskey: The Heaven Hill Heritage Collection, now on its third release, was created to highlight some of the brand’s most premium liquid and honor some of their most heralded grain recipes. For this 18-year expression, the brand uses bourbon from their “HH reg” or classic mash bill, the same recipe that goes into fan favorites like Elijah Craig and Evan Williams. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas of honey, lavender, and spiced cranberries come tumbling out of the glass on the first pass. With star anise, blackberries, and juicy clementines in tow, this whiskey is immediately surprising in that it smells much lighter than one would expect from 18-year-old bourbon.

Palate: On the first sip, a breathtaking dose of milk chocolate and mocha joins the fruit notes that the nosing experience initially primed the palate for. The flavor of clementines and caramel blend well into a touch of lavender, clover honey, and cinnamon. The mouthfeel is slightly dense, which works well in contrast to the brightness of the overall flavor profile. Finish: The finish is full of caramelized sugar, a touch of leather, and a slightly floral aspect. With a medium-to-long climax, each sip feels like a fully formed journey — and one worth exploring repeatedly. Bottom Line: Heaven Hill’s Heritage Collection has thus far staked its reputation on its ability to showcase the brand’s classic bourbon mash bills effectively at an elevated age. This 18-year iteration is no exception. What makes it exceptional, however, is that it defies expectations for hyper-aged bourbon, leaning heavily into a more lively flavor profile that stands out as wholly unique across the landscape of bourbons old enough to vote. Indeed, it’s not just one-of-a-kind; it’s also masterfully made. 23. Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery and all that experience is brought to full bear with their Barrel Strength Bourbon. For their premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of their oldest barrels which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green grape skin and brown sugar are striking at first, but wait…there’s more. Enter the custard with lemon zest, black pepper, nutmeg, Brazil nuts, and honey to add to the depth. Palate: The flavor of corn pudding, honey, and golden raisins splash across the palate, adding surprising levity to the dense and dark liquid in the glass. It coats your palate at once and beckons the back of your tastebuds to explore more as each sip slowly dissipates.

Finish: The finish is incredibly long-lasting, and it’s there that you’ll find more baking spices and barrel char to corral those sweeter top notes. Bottom Line: It’s well-known by now that Kings County produces bourbon that can punch above its weight on the national scene. If more people were to try the best of their bourbon — and these barrel-strength releases are definitely among the best of their bourbon — next to some of Kentucky’s heavyweights, it would be more well-known that Kings County can hold its own in any race, and at any price point. Hopefully, its appearance on our list is all the indication you need to seek these bottles out at your earliest convenience. 22. Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2024 ABV: 59.65%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark’s sole age-stated product, Cellar Aged, is now in its second year of production. This year’s release features 15% 12-year-old bourbon and 85% 13-year-old bourbon, making it their oldest release to date. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark chocolate truffle dusting, orange blossom, and floral aromas kick off this aromatically impressive bourbon. Further notes of brown sugar, lavender honey, faint umami, wet soil, and coconut soon follow. Palate: Citrus and red berries with vanilla and black pepper hit the palate at first, with heavy dark chocolate notes following thereafter. The texture is very creamy up front, with a tasty pop of cinnamon on the back end. Luscious caramel and toasted coconut notes develop at midpalate. Finish: The finish is silky and lengthy, with dried strawberries, black pepper, gentle oak, and vanilla making the final impression. Bottom Line: The question you may have is whether or not this year’s Cellar Aged is better than 2023’s edition. The answer: it depends. While last year’s version is full of caramel tones that are very true to Maker’s Mark’s standard product, this year has much more chocolate and an atypical coconut note that will bring newcomers into the fold. This year’s Cellar Aged is definitely the best yet in our opinion, and not only that, it’s the most unique Maker’s Mark bourbon ever. 21. Booker’s The Reserves Bourbon

ABV: 62.95%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Booker’s The Reserves is a new, annual limited-release series from Jim Beam by Freddie Noe to commemorate his grandfather and Beam’s 6th Generation Master Distiller, Booker Noe. This elevated take on classic Booker’s bourbon features a more limited blend of 8 to 14-year-old barrels drawn from the same center cut of the warehouse that Booker himself always favored. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey really socks it to you at first with a surprising initial richness. It leaps out of the glass with enchanting floral notes, French vanilla, stewed plums, and ripe grapes. After a few waves of the hand, it turns a tad more savory with clove and dates. Palate: Dense oak tones crash against the sumptuous flavors of dark chocolate, French vanilla, and dates when you first sip this bourbon. Some black cherries appear at midpalate, along with polished leather and a slightly dusty quality that adds depth. As for the mouthfeel, it’s full-bodied and anxiously coats your palate for the duration of each sip, remaining slow to recede through the finish. Finish: The finish on this bourbon is medium to long, and that affords it plenty of runway space to allow the French vanilla and date flavors to stick around while a slight uptick in black pepper can be found before it fully dissipates. Bottom Line: Booker’s The Reserves is just one of a plethora of new releases from Jim Beam this year, many of which have made this list, and I’m pleased to report that it’s the best of the bunch. With plenty of heat to please the proof hounds and a full-bodied mouthfeel to satiate those looking for the incredible depth of flavor cask strength bourbon is known for, this release checks all the boxes and succeeds in elevating standard Booker’s while remaining true to its creator’s vision. 20. Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaborative Series: Silver Oak ABV: 54%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Silver Oak has been creating elegant wines in California’s Napa Valley for over fifty years, making them the perfect collaborative partner for Bardstown Bourbon Company, founded in 2014, which envisions itself as the bourbon world’s answer to the posh wine region. For this creative marriage, the brands worked together to blend bourbon between the ages of nine and fourteen from various sources before maturing them in Silver Oak wine barrels for 17 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The warm aroma of freshly baked fruitcake, vanilla frosting, burnt sugar, nutmeg, and salted caramel fills the air above the glass once you pour this multi-layered bourbon. The aroma notes are rich, bordering on decadent, and they’re each distinct enough to appreciate on their own without becoming muddled and obfuscating any of the others.

Palate: The flavor of Brazil nuts, vanilla frosting, rich stewed plum, and brandied cherries greet the palate for an almost syrupy first impression. This whiskey is so meaty and has a richness that extends beneath the surface without listlessly sitting there. Cola nut and chocolate truffle flavors take root at midpalate, and the cherries come back in force as the bourbon transitions to the finish. Finish: Clove, oak, and jammy red berries sit on the back end of each sip, where the Silver Oak cabernet wine continues its influence but deftly blends with the base bourbon for a medium-length conclusion. Bottom Line: This is a full-throated pour with remarkable balance and mind-bending richness that achieves its ends subtly yet effectively, which is indicative of Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s ascending adroitness in the field of finishing. In short, this is an artful execution of secondary maturation in American whiskey — something BBCo. has a burgeoning reputation for achieving in atypical ways with its Collaborative Series. 19. Widow Jane Black Opal 20-Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: Widow Jane’s brand-new Black Opal expression is the new pinnacle of the Red Hook, New York distillery’s range. By painstakingly marrying bourbons that were aged for at least 20 years (it’s likely that some of those barrels came from parent company Heaven Hill), Head Blender Sienna Jevremov came up with the final blend, which was then subjected to further maturation in expensive Mizunara oak casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of Tahitian Vanilla, Frankincense smoke, dried apricot, and rose hip stand out from the brand’s nosing notes, but I’d add toasted coconut, the burnt sugar of crème brulée, and dense oak tones to that medley. Palate: Again, the brand notes are spot on with walnut, black strap molasses, crème brulée, and poached plum flavors combined with fainter flavors like sage and brown butter. There’s a creamy nuttiness along with sweet oak providing a base layer for those more far-flung flavors to blossom, and the texture is smooth and viscous, coating the palate and clinging to the back of the teeth.

Finish: The honey introduces some honey and chocolate ganache as well as some cooked apple notes for a medium-length send-off that will leave you marveling at the proof point as the flavors maintain great structure down to the last drop along with ample richness that you’ll want to savor long after every sip. Bottom Line: With only 5,000 bottles available globally, this rare expression will disappear quickly. What makes it worth finding before it’s all gone is the fact that it features exceptionally aged bourbon blended by one of the industry’s most underrated teams utilizing well-vetted stock. Unlike some hyper-aged expressions, which are slapped together with whatever barrels a brand can scrounge up, Widow Jane has been fielding some of the best-sourced bourbons since its inception. With their highest age-stated release ever, they’ve also made their biggest splash, producing their best whiskey to date. 18. Nashville Barrel Company “Nashville Nights” Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 62.22%

Average Price: $190 The Whiskey: Nashville Barrel Company has established itself as one of the boldest, most badass NDP brands on the market, and they have their superlative whiskey to thank. NBC is short on marketing gimmicks but long on robust, flavorful single-barrel offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bourbon from Nashville Barrel Company leads with an intense nose of raspberries, allspice, and Mexican hot chocolate. The cinnamon and chocolate notes fuse well with the mature oak aromas this one gives off, making it an intoxicating pour to explore on the nose. Palate: The robust flavor of raspberries and honey pops with freshly cracked black pepper and a touch of butterscotch and clove. Wow, this is a pour that genuinely has some zip. Each sip burrows that bounty of flavors deeper into your palate as its deft combination of well-integrated proof and slick viscousness work to showcase just how high each note can soar. Finish: The finish on this Nashville Nights single barrel is lengthy and delicious. It’s both a display of decadent sweetness and restrained baking spice that makes it a marvel. Bottom Line: Nashville Barrel Company is housing some truly remarkable liquid in the Volunteer State. If they can continue to release single-barrels that reach the heights of this mind-blowing one-off and the single barrel selected for UPROXX last year, I’d like to volunteer to taste several more of them personally. This is a brand you should have firmly planted on your radar. 17. Jack Daniel’s 12-Year Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2

ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $310 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s is probably the one American whiskey brand that needs no introduction — but their Age Stated Series just might. Launched in 2022 with their inaugural 10-year Tennessee whiskey, Jack Daniel’s followed that up with the introduction of their 12-year expression, which is now in its second year of production. Tasting Notes: Nose: My first nosing note? “Wow.” Rich caramel and leather are all over the aroma of this pour along with a sultry maple syrup note that comes directly from the Lincoln County Process. Palate: Almond extract and milk chocolate pool around some sticky caramel on the palate making this one taste like a boozy Snickers bar right off the bat. The texture isn’t overly viscous, opting instead to remain spry so that it can reach every corner of your mouth on repeat sips without becoming cloying. Finish: The finish is where the well-aged oak and deeper barrel tones help tie it all together. The finish is medium-length, but you might think it’s longer due to the richness of those milk chocolate and caramel flavors. Bottom Line: For the second year in a row, Jack Daniel’s has surprised me by producing one of the best American whiskies on the planet. Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise. While the brand’s inaugural 10-year age-stated expression was a delight, the inaugural 12-year expression quickly supplanted it as king of the hill. With rumors that Jack Daniel’s has a 14-year version coming down the pipeline at some point in the next year, it will have to be extraordinary to dethrone the brand’s new title holder. 16. Premier Drams Bourbon “Bourb Your Enthusiasm” ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Strawberry saltwater taffy escapes the grasp of the glass to greet the nose at first before evolving into a cherry Luden’s note and partnering up with truffle honey, white pepper, and peanut brittle for a mellow and intriguing medley.

Palate: On the palate, it’s a delight to discover that the Luden’s cherry note has evolved into a full-blown Rainier cherry, carrying white pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and honey in tow. The flavors here are markedly rich, defying its moderate proof and delivering a depth and richness that will have you sucking your molars, frantically trying to prevent even a single drop from slipping through the cracks. Finish: Vanilla pods, salted butter, fatty Brazil nuts, and white pepper prevail on the finish with a dollop of honey and Rainier cherries, adding a sweet closing kiss as it succinctly slides off your palate. Bottom Line: Premier Drams is quietly revolutionizing the modern bourbon landscape by delivering cask-strength bourbon at a moderate proof point. Take note of that. In the fashion of any groundbreaking innovator, I’m not entirely sure the public is ready for it yet, but that’s what makes discovering excellent single-barrel offerings like this so awesome. I suspect that, in due time, these stellar new releases will be even more coveted than they already are. 15. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon 8 Summers Old ABV: 60.73%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. Always aged for at least seven years, the bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam. Palate: The nosing notes offer a solid roadmap for what follows on the palate as blackberry jam replaces the strawberries found on the nose while cinnamon, almond extract, dense oak, and sticky toffee run rampant on the tongue. The texture is robust and offers a fullness that allows each flavor to present itself distinctly, revealing its impressive richness.

Finish: The finish is long-lasting and introduces clove, freshly grated ginger, and black pepper for one final baking spice sizzle before the syrupy black cherry notes leave a sweet final impression. Bottom Line: Fortuna Barrel Proof entered the market with a splash, immediately challenging the supremacy of several cask-strength stalwarts on this list. Now, nearly a year after its introduction to the market, it’s become clear that it isn’t just beginner’s luck that warrants its place in the conversation. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon was recently crowned our most highly recommended bottle to buy under $100 for 2024 and with its placement on this list, it should be clear to you that it’s one of the best bourbons at any price point. 14. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 47.2%

Average Price:$400 The Whiskey: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the more rigorously refined bourbons on the market. That’s not just lip service. Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson, painstakingly comb through Michter’s voluminous well-aged barrel inventory for this release annually and subject it to their own proprietary custom filtration process to dial in the flavor. Sure, there’s a big fat 10-year age statement on it, but as the two of them are fond of saying, “We don’t just age it for 10 years and a day.” Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredibly refined and dense oak notes combine with mature leather on the nose. It’s rewarding that this immediately comes across as a hyper-aged bourbon. My notes say, “satisfyingly sexy oak” and while I’m not entirely sure what that means, I hope you know what I meant. Palate: Buttery viscosity leads the charge as this pour sets out to conquer four of your five senses (it looks dark and inviting in the glass, as well). There’s a decadent vanilla cream note that sits atop the mature leather and dense oak tones that are impossible to turn away from. The taste of black cherry enters before the transition to the finish and pools at the middle of the tongue before branching out along the roof of the mouth. Finish: Tasted blind, I was impressed at how lengthy the finish on this whiskey was, but upon learning it’s only 94.4 proof I became doubly so. There are gentle baking spices on the back end to go along with those oak tones, but the earthy, mature bourbon notes really carry it through. Bottom Line: Yes, Michter’s 10-year bourbon is typically excellent, but it deserves extra credit for being such a lush, flavorful bourbon all at a modest 94.4 proof, which is atypically low for bourbon releases of this caliber. Nevertheless, quality always wins out, and this expression proved it repeatedly throughout the year in blind tastings. Michter’s 10-year Single Barrel Bourbon is easily one of the best bourbons to come out in 2024. 13. Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Bourbon “Trinidad Sour” Barrel #5222

ABV: 71.2%

Average Price: $950 The Whiskey: Willett Family Estate Bourbon is well-known as some of the most exclusive, exorbitantly priced, and, yes, excellent bourbon on the market. Drawing barrels from a number of sources (including their own self-distilled whiskey, which is now in the ten-year age range) and maturing them at the distillery’s property in Bardstown, Kentucky, is part of the magic, making every single barrel akin to a snowflake: unique, and never to be seen again. This particular barrel produced just 124 bottles and was selected by Bill Thomas for the Jack Rose Dining Saloon in D.C. who was famously among the first three people to select a single barrel from Willett. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma is immediately evocative of this single barrel’s nickname, as the scents of dunder, maple candy, cinnamon sugar, lime rind, and mocha waft upward to greet the nose. Palate: The palate welcomes more of the same, with some mocha, brown sugar, toasted coconut, torched orange wheels, and crème brûlée flavors washing over the tongue and pooling at midpalate with some serious staying power. Cinnamon, clove, and pops of barrel char give this whiskey an earthy grounding that allows those earlier sweet notes a base from which to tease the edges of the tongue. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is prominently lengthy with the torched orange wheel flavor extending a trunk that allows brown sugar, toasted coconut, vanilla extract, and cinnamon to branch off. Bottom Line: 12. Rare Character Pride of Anderson County Bourbon ABV: 60.3%

Average Price: $1,400 The Whiskey: The bourbon in these legendary bottles was famously sourced from Wild Turkey, making it one of the rare bourbon releases that actually states its distillery of origin — and a world-class one at that. Last year’s twin Pride of Anderson County Bourbon expressions sold out in a flash, and this year’s dual releases met the same fate. This 14+ year bottle hails from Wild Turkey’s Camp Nelson Rickhouse E, having been distilled in the spring of 2010 and limited to fewer than 600 bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey features that familiar candy apple and oak profile that one has a tendency to expect from certain Russell’s Reserve single barrels but with a deep, thrumming, clove note that permeates throughout and pastry notes reminiscent of a vanilla custard-filled pretzel cronut. It’s damn difficult to turn your nose away from this glass, but our first sip beckons.

Palate: On the palate, I’m immediately struck by a vanilla buttercream note that gently recedes, revealing some of the ripe red apple flavors that the nose promised, alongside some mature oak, cocoa, and gooey caramel. Further investigation reveals some cinnamon, candied ginger, and honeyed black tea notes. Lastly, the mouthfeel here is incredible, as it warmly coats your palate, with the viscous liquid which rewards “chewing” and sucking your teeth to unearth new layers of flavor. Finish: The finish is remarkably long, with red apples, a twist of lime, oak, and cinnamon seizing the lead while black pepper and clove come along for the ride. Bottom Line: One glass of this elusive liquid was enough for me to know that it would approach the top of my personal list for 2024’s best bourbon releases. The selectivity that Rare Character’s founder, Pablo Moix, exhibits in curating the casks that wind up in the brand’s premium lineups is second to none, and these Pride of Anderson County limited editions exemplify that. Many brands funnel their best bourbon into annual releases to be a part of the conversation. Rare Character saves its best bourbon for this annual release to make a statement. 11. George T. Stagg Bourbon ABV: 68.05%

Average Price: $830 The Whiskey: George T. Stagg Bourbon, first launched in 2002, has since taken the whiskey world by storm, introducing consumers to a brand of full-throated, high-intensity bourbon that has slowly become the most coveted expression of the category by enthusiasts. The 2024 George T. Stagg was matured for 15 years and 2 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon rolls, with their beautifully sweet blend of baking spice, vanilla frosting, and baked pastry dough, comes tumbling out of the glass at first. Soon to follow are some impressive Rainier cherry notes, which is an unexpected zag given the proof and Stagg’s prototypical dark cherry vibes. Finally, there are some blood orange and nutmeg notes, which add nuance, along with some dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and mature oak tones. Palate: This bourbon entrances your palate with a sensuous, multi-layered experience right off the bat. We’re talking about cooked apples and Rainier cherries, joined by cinnamon rolls and allspice, honey, and peanut brittle, with freshly cracked black pepper and barrel spice showing up late to the party. The mouthfeel is dense, bordering on decadent, and the liquid subsumes your senses, forcing you to contend with each layer of full-bodied flavor.

Finish: The lingering finish continues the complexity found at midpalate as red apples, oak, cinnamon bark, and black pepper all have equal footing as this bourbon takes its time leaving your palate. Bottom Line: Simply put, George T. Stagg is the king of 2024’s BTAC releases. Not only does it have the most lengthy finish and a formidable nose, but it delivers an incredible amount of densely-packed flavor on the palate, checking every box for sublime bourbon you could ask for. In a generally loaded lineup, this year’s George T. Stagg is the power hitter that makes the vaunted Buffalo Trace Antique Collection lineup an overwhelming success. 10. Old Forester President’s Choice (Barrel #62) ABV: 60%

Average Price: $2,300 The Whiskey: Unbeknownst to many, Old Forester President’s Choice was America’s first single-barrel bourbon. The expression, which can be traced back to 1962, originally got its name because Old Forester’s President hand-selected the barrels that went into it. Today, Old Forester President’s Choice single barrels are always bottled at full cask strength, although when it was introduced, there was also a 90.3-proof small batch version. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is chock-full of layers with maple candy, deep caramel, and milk chocolate brownies representing the sweeter contingent as a fruity black cherry aroma pairs with sandalwood, clove, and vanilla on the other end of the spectrum. Palate: Brownie and black cherry are most evident initially, enveloping your palate in a dark, rich sweetness. Initially, it has some heat on it, but it’s just enough to prod you and let you know it’s there. The liquid is full-bodied and silky, hanging out on the back palate with a touch of leather and mesquite barbeque sauce flavor. Finish: The finish contains a bit of smoked black cherry to go along with the familiar taste of corner brownies and lovely oak tones. Bottom Line: Old Forester President’s Choice recently claimed the top spot in our “best of Old Forester” ranking, and given how iconic the brand is, it should come as no surprise to see its best offering listed in this year’s top ten. This single-barrel expression is reliably delicious, and difficult though it may be to find, those who seek them out will be met with quite the bounty. 9. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon 2024

ABV: 54.1%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Four Roses’ highly anticipated Limited Edition Small Batch for 2024 has finally been announced, and we were able to get a first taste of it. For this year’s release, Master Distiller Brent Elliott opted to blend three of Four Roses’ ten bourbon recipes with a 12-year-old OBSV, 15-year-old OESK, 16-year-old OESF, and more OBSV, this time at 20 years old, to create the final product. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is initially floral with ripe apples, butterscotch, and butter pecan ice cream. Faint bits of dark chocolate, star anise, and tobacco leaf help to round out the beautiful bouquet of aromas. Palate: The butterscotch and apple note really pops on the palate off the bat. The whiskey is well-rounded with a mellow black pepper baking spice tone to go with a more pronounced helping of cinnamon bark, pecans, and brown sugar. The range of flavors reminds me a lot of fried apple pie with a splash of citrus zest. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied and enhances the depth of the flavors without becoming an attraction unto itself. Finish: The finish has a mature oak backbone with the additional flavor of caramel chews and Fuji apple skin. It’s medium-length, but that brevity really works, urging your focus on the next sip rather than your last. Bottom Line: If you want evidence that 2024 was the best year for bourbon releases in recent memory, look no further than number 9 on our list. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch is annually considered one of the stars of the fall-release schedule and its consistently high quality is indicative of why. In another year, this could’ve easily been the best or, at worst, second-best bourbon of the year, which goes to show how thin the margin is between each of the expressions on 2024’s top ten list. 8. Rare Character Old Cassidy ABV: 60.7%

Average Price: $2,625 The Whiskey: This extremely limited expression from Rare Character marks the first time they’ve released the brand Old Cassidy into the wild. The brainchild of founder Pablo Moix and selected in collaboration with Bourb Your Enthusiasm (aka UPROXX’s head whiskey critic, me), this exclusive single barrel offering sold out in less than a minute when it was released online earlier this June. Tasting Notes: Nose: After nosing this blindly I had to appreciate how consistent this bottle has been from the early selection process through now. Rich black cherries, flaky pastry notes, and well-integrated oak dominate the nose. Not to be confined by those, there are further aromas of peanut brittle and dark chocolate chunks along with a touch of allspice that really help to round out the whiskey.

Palate: Oak, flaky pastry, and cherry rhubarb flavors come barreling down the palate on the first sip. After sip number one, you’ll find a slight herbal tea note hanging around at midpalate, which turns almost sour before transforming into apple cider at the back of your palate. The oak tones rise and fall in prominence, which allows bits of brown sugar and dark chocolate to get in a word otherwise. Finish: The finish comes complete with bright red cherry notes and Manuka honey for a medium-length sendoff that’s sure to please. Bottom Line: I already confidently stood behind this release, and after seeing it rank highly in multiple blind tastings, fetching thousands of dollars in auctions, and receiving buzz throughout the bourbon world all year, I think it’s safe to say the proof is in the pudding. The folks behind Rare Character are purveyors of some of the best bourbon on the planet today, and Old Cassidy is a prime example of them being the ne plus ultra of non-distilling producers. 7. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 ABV: 67.35%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s new Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 expression is intended to showcase their famed Coy Hill location again but with a refined look, specifically at Barrelhouse 8. Utilizing Jack Daniel’s traditional mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, the barrels for this release were aged at some of Jack Daniel’s highest elevations. Still, in contrast to previous releases, which featured barrels plucked from the very peak of those warehouses, this release was drawn from barrels that sat on the middle floors (primarily the 6th). Tasting Notes: Nose: This is one complex nose, so stick with me here. Cherry leather, clove, cola nut, and wet leaves make the initial impression on the nose, which draws you in to explore under the hood. From there, you pick up notes like rickhouse funk in the best way possible, dark chocolate, and gooey caramel. We aren’t done yet. White pepper, Mesquite spiciness, and molasses kick in once some of the top notes blow away, and despite its proof, this whiskey isn’t very hot on the nose. Lastly, there’s a big, dense oak backbone to cap off all that complexity with brown sugar, vanilla, and blueberries. Unpack that. Palate: Yup, the palate lives up to all that promise. Unlike some previous Coy Hill single-barrel releases, which can go big on the boldness at the expense of nuance and depth of flavor, this year’s expression delivers a robust tasting experience commensurate with its proof point. The most prominent flavors to prevail on the palate are, well…how much time do you have? Because they’re all there and sticky toffee, cayenne powder, cinnamon bark, and blueberry parfait are some of the standouts.

Finish: There’s a blast of chocolate ganache and leather on the finish, along with some nutmeg and molasses. It’s predictably lengthy as all hell, and it ends with smoked caramel. Bottom Line: Jack Daniel’s latest Coy Hill release is a mellower take on a series that has featured, to date, some of the boldest and brashest whiskeys on the market. That’s a great thing because this release is still jam-packed with flavor but is far more accessible to a wider swath of consumers thanks to its measured restraint. By remaining true to the DNA of previous releases, maintaining their remarkable depth of richness, with greater approachability and considerable nuance among its well-developed flavors, this is arguably the best Coy Hill release to date. 6. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $250 Russell’s Reserve 15 is Wild Turkey’s latest age-stated release, and boy, has it been met with enthusiasm. The brand’s digital launch caused its website to crash both days it made the expression available online and the legend of the liquid in the bottle has only grown legs since then. This bourbon is non-chill filtered, and given their track record, one can safely assume there’s whiskey aged for even longer than 15 years in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Syrupy fig, mature oak tones, and rich leather fill the room once you pour this whimedicinal cherry notes and milk chocolate join them chocolate. There’s no mistaking the fact that this is a bourbon of a certain age. With further investigation, your nose will bump up against clove and cinnamon as the aroma of vanilla pod takes root. Finally, a faintly floral note reminiscent of rosewater can be found. Palate: Black cherries covered in chocolate truffle dust hit the palate at first; this is distinctly different than, say, cherry cordials as there’s a ripeness to the fruit and an almost chalky textural component to the chocolate. On the second sip, observe nougat, caramel, vanilla, and rich oak. While the nose gave the impression that this would be over-oaked, the palate greatly alleviates those concerns as each of the hallmarks of hyper-aging has its say without muddling any of the others.

Finish: Lengthy, balanced, and delicious, the finish is marked by black cherries, clove, and cacao nibs as it grips your palate for dear life, refusing to dissipate until minutes after the last sip. Bottom Line: Russell’s 15-Year Bourbon is truly a world beater. When it was initially released, expectations for this bottle were sky-high, and our impression of it has remained there throughout the year. Sure, Russell’s Reserve 15-Year is one of the best bourbons available today, but taking the superlatives a step higher, this might go down in the pantheon as one of the best bourbons in the Wild Turkey brand’s entire history. 5. Rare Character Brook Hill Bourbon “Pablo Honey” ABV: 59.82%

Average Price: $975 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the top-of-the-line series from the wildly successful Rare Character brand. By cherry-picking some of the best liquid in its inventory, Rare Character offers these premium bourbons (and ryes) in a single-barrel format, undiluted at cask strength in limited quantities. This particular single barrel was selected by Emerson K. Shotwell and named “Pablo Honey” as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Rare Character co-founder Pablo Moix and doubling as an homage to Radiohead’s debut album. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose entices with marshmallow creme, dark chocolate, and burnt honey, which goes a way toward explaining the name, as well. What’s most impressive about the aromas of this bourbon is how rich and well-defined they are without being obnoxiously bold. In fact, this bourbon takes the opposite track and burrows deep into your olfactory system with subtle ease, making it feel like the aromas are enveloping your senses with even the most modest inhalation. Palate: The palate of this whiskey is immediately remarkable for being velvety, dense, and rich. What I constantly come back to is the flavor of Luxardo cherries on the front palate, which then graduates into a sticky toffee with a whisper of clove on the back of the palate. It’s slick, to be sure, but it also has some grip — hugging the edges of your tongue and imbuing your palate with a light dusting of dark chocolate truffle flavor and vanilla between the beautiful cherry notes which bob up and down like a buoy at sea. Finish: There’s an intimate kiss of sweet, rich oak that coats the palate with an oily texture before you’re allowed to say goodbye to this sip. It closes out like a much older bourbon, minus any hints of dry oak, hugging your palate for a satisfyingly long time. Bottom Line: If indecorous lip-smacking isn’t your thing, you’ll want to stay far away from Rare Character’s stunning Brook Hill Bourbons. This single-barrel series showcases some of the best bourbon available today and highlights how vital barrel curation is for any brand built on sourced whiskey. What Pablo Moix and Pete Nevenglosky are doing across their Rare Character portfolio is impressive enough — with no fewer than four expressions in our top 15 — but they’ve raised the bar to dizzying heights for their premium Brook Hill lineup.

Rare Character’s ascent in the bourbon world has been a white-knuckle ride. For the greatest thrill yet, you’ll want to seek out a bottle of Brook Hill immediately. 4. Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series 13-Year Bottled in Bond Bourbon VVS ABV: 50%

Average Price: $1,300 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series comes in one of the most beautiful bottles in the bourbon world, but that’s just an indication of the superlative liquid inside. These expressions, which are typically released twice a year, also occasionally feature distillery-exclusive versions like this one sporting a red label. New for 2024 is this year’s 13-Year VVS edition, comprised of bourbon that was distilled in 1999, tanked in 2012, and then held until bottling earlier this year. While it isn’t “pre-fire” Heaven Hill, this premium time capsule is unique in that it’s a contemporary example of a brand releasing “dusty” whiskey in a modern format. Bottom Line: This is a whiskey that has been taking on and defeating all comers in blind tastings on UPROXX all year long. A true blast from the past, this is a bourbon that immediately cemented itself on our radar when we first tried it, and the fact that it’s remained one of our favorite bottles for the majority of 2024 deserves a ton of credit. Heaven Hill knew this liquid was special when they first tanked it back in 2012, and now, 12 years later, it’s an exceptional pleasure to experience one of the brand’s best-kept secrets of all time. 3. King Of Kentucky 2024 16-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 65.2%

Average Price: $2,500 The Whiskey: King of Kentucky is the Brown-Forman brand’s most regal annual release. For 2024, it features a fleet of single-barrel bourbons, all aged for at least 16 years. With 5,100 bottles produced from just 63 barrels distilled between July 19, 2007, and November 15, 2007, this expression’s popularity and relative rarity make it difficult to find. Bottom Line: King of Kentucky’s superlative quality makes it a perennial contender for bourbon of the year, and after a ho-hum 2023 release, the brand is back with a vengeance. Hell, King of Kentucky hasn’t been this good in two or three years, and so that makes 2024’s expression that much more impressive, showcasing the quality of Brown Forman’s formidable whiskey stock with several expressions in the top 20, as well as the prowess of the folks in charge. 2. Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B ABV: 60.1%

Average Price: $305 The Whiskey: Always the product of barrels from a single rickhouse, thus the name — 2024’s Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse focuses on the brand’s Camp Nelson B rickhouse. Also of note: this is the highest proof offering to ever come from the Russell’s Reserve lineup at 120.2 (landing just shy of Wild Turkey Generations’ 120.8 for the highest proof from a Wild Turkey offering). Bottom Line: I am stunned. I have been so enamored with Old Fitzgerald VVS and Russell’s Reserve 15 all year, so I had one of those slotted to survive the gauntlet and receive the top honor of 2024’s best bourbon. It seems that the Russells had something else planned. As one of the later entries to the field, this whiskey knocked me sideways with a flavor profile that paints with an almost entirely different palette than the rest of the Wild Turkey portfolio, continuing their streak of excellent expressions defying expectations, which began with 2023’s Generations release.