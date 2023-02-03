Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, known collectively as Boygenius, are making their highly-anticipated return with the release of their major label debut. The group shook up the indie scene with the release of their self-titled EP back in 2018. Now, the three musicians are gearing up for their sophomore release, The Record, this time on a major label. A few weeks ago, the trio surprised fans with three singles from the project — “$20,” “True Blue,” and “Emily I’m Sorry,” all led by a different member of the group. But as their March 31 release date quickly approaches, fans want to know more about what they can expect when the full album is made available across streaming platforms. To learn more about the album, including the tracklist, potential guest features, and more, continue below.

Release Date The Record is out 3/31 via Interscope Records. To pre-save or pre-order, click here. Tracklist 1. “Without You Without Them”

2. “$20”

3. “Emily I’m Sorry”

4. “True Blue”

5. “Cool About It”

6. “Not Strong Enough”

7. “Revolution O”

8. “Leonard Cohen”

9. “Satanist”

10. “We’re In Love”

11. “Anti-Curse”

12. “Letter To An Old Poet”

Features Based on the tracklist uploaded to both Apple Music and Bandcamp, the album will not feature any additional recording artists. However, when the credits for the album are released, we can certainly bet that the trio will enlist a few of their fellow musicians to play supporting instrumentation. In contrast, The Record will feature a slew of guest production and engineering. Catherine Marks is the official co-producer for The Record. Ethan Gruska, Melina Duterte (aka Jay Som), Sarah Tudzin (of Illuminate Hotties), and Tony Berg will provide additional production. The Record is beginning engineered by Bobby Mota, Kaushles "Garry" Purohit, Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, and again by Sarah Tudzin and Catherine Marks. The Record will be mixed by Mike Mogis and master engineered by Pat Sullivan. All written contributions for the album will come directly from the trio. Artwork The album's artwork, photographed by Matt Grubb, is simple yet mysterious. All three members of the band record for the clear blue sky, as their matching wisdom tooth tattoos face the camera as the sun's glare stamps the bottom right corner of the image. The pose is a nod to Pearl Jam's 1991 Ten album cover.