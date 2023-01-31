Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy are attempting to fulfill the fan demand for shows this summer by headlining the very unique new Re:SET Tour, created by AEG. The current plan is for the three acts to take turns playing in outdoor venues in three cities each weekend.

The current map is Pasadena, San Diego, and Stanford on June 2-4; in New Orleans, Dallas, and Atlanta on June 9-11; in New York City, Boston, and Washington D.C. on June 16-18; and Chicago, Nashville, and Columbus on June 23-24.

Each headliner has also chosen opening acts that will join them on the tour. Boygenius are bringing Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. Steve Lacy’s acts are James Blake, Toro Y Moi, and Foushee. And LCD Soundsystem is including Jamie XX; Big Freedia, or L’Rain, “depending on dates,” per Variety. More acts are being announced soon.

“We challenged ourselves to conceive an event that would give both the artists and the fans a different experience,” AEG Presents’ Global Touring President, Gary Gersh, shared. “At the end of the day, they both want the same thing: great locations, incredible sound, fantastic sightlines, and the best local options for food and drinks. Re:SET is a very fairly priced, artist-driven weekend where you can hang with friends and enjoy an evening of amazing music.”

Presale registration is currently open now and available here. There will be both an artist presale on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time and a “local presale” on February 9 at the same time. General tickets for the Re:SET Tour go on sale on February 10.

More information, along with the specific city lineups for the tour, is available through their official website.