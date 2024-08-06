Bright Eyes is releasing a new album, Five Dice, All Threes, next month, on September 20. They also previously announced some tour dates for the rest of this year, and now there’s plenty more where that came from as the band announces 2025 tour dates for North America.

They also shared the new song “Rainbow Overpass,” of which Conor Oberst says in a statement:

“Alex [Orange Drink of The So So Glos] and I wrote a lot of the songs together, but ‘Rainbow Overpass’ is the only one he gets [to sing] a verse. He’s kinda like my hype man, getting a little Beastie Boys on the sh*t! They grew up on punk rock and the Beasties, so there are a lot of little bursts of other voices. I like that. It creates energy. Sometimes music can feel flat until you get into a live situation, when there’s adrenaline and raw energy. Instead of working in reverse, where that happens as we tour, I was trying to get some of that energy onto the record.”

Listen to “Rainbow Overpass” above and find Bright Eyes’ upcoming tour dates below.