Following a prolific run in the 2000s, Bright Eyes have only released two albums in the past 20-plus years: 2011’s The People’s Key and 2020’s Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was. Now you can make it three: the Omaha-based group led by singer Conor Oberst announced a new album, Five Dice, All Threes, coming out on September 20 via Dead Oceans.

Guests on Five Dice, All Threes include Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger, and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink.

Along with the album announcement, Bright Eyes also debuted stomping first single, “Bells And Whistles,” which Oberst describes as “a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.” You can watch the video above.

Bright Eyes will hit the road to support Five Dice, All Threes with fall shows across the United States and Europe, including stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and London. The dates are below, along with the tracklist and artwork.