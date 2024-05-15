An upcoming documentary follows Bruce Springsteen And The E-Street on their 2023-2024 world tour. Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band is set to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu this fall.

Road Diary will offer fans a look into Springsteen‘s creative process, as well as the work that went into putting the tour together. Fans will also see the band perform several songs on stages around the world, for audiences of tens of thousands. The documentary will contain footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage, as well as talking head conversations from Springsteen himself.

According to a press release, the conversations “follow Springsteen closely as he develops the story he wants to tell with this tour’s setlist — interspersed with rare archival clips of The E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community. In this way, it serves as an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series spanning Springsteen’s memoir Born To Run, Springsteen On Broadway, and the films Western Stars and Letter To You.”

Road Diary was directed by Thom Zimny, who directed the aforementioned films, and has frequently worked with the band over the years.

The documentary is set to premiere in October on Disney+ and Hulu.