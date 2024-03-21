Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicked off their 2024 world tour earlier this week, with a show at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As they continue across North America, fans heading to an upcoming show might be wondering exactly what songs they can expect to hear.

According to setlist.fm, Springsteen played several of his biggest hits like “Darkness On The Edge Of Town” and “Born To Run.” He also threw in some covers of songs by Ben E. King, Patti Smith, and more.

The next stop on their tour is tomorrow in Las Vegas. For more information and a complete list of dates, visit here.

Continue scrolling to view the full setlist.