Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicked off their 2024 world tour earlier this week, with a show at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. As they continue across North America, fans heading to an upcoming show might be wondering exactly what songs they can expect to hear.
According to setlist.fm, Springsteen played several of his biggest hits like “Darkness On The Edge Of Town” and “Born To Run.” He also threw in some covers of songs by Ben E. King, Patti Smith, and more.
The next stop on their tour is tomorrow in Las Vegas. For more information and a complete list of dates, visit here.
Continue scrolling to view the full setlist.
Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band’s 2024 World Tour Setlist
1. “Lonesome Day”
2. “Night”
3. “No Surrender”
4. “Two Hearts”
5. “Darlington County”
6. “Ghosts”
7. “Prove It All Night”
8. “Darkness On The Edge Of Town”
9. “Letter To You”
10. “The Promised Land”
11. “Spirit In The Night”
12. “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)” (Ben E. King cover)
13. “Nightshift” (Commodores cover)
14. “Mary’s Place”
15. “Last Man Standing” (acoustic, with Barry Danielian on trumpet)
16. “Backstreets”
17. “Because The Night” (Patti Smith Group cover)
18. “She’s The One”
19. “Wrecking Ball”
20. “The Rising”
21. “Badlands”
22. “Thunder Road”
23. “Born To Run”
24. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”
25. “Glory Days”
26. “Dancing In The Dark”
27. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”
28. “Twist And Shout” (The Top Notes cover) (sign request)
29. “I’ll See You In My Dreams” (solo, acoustic)