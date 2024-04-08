The Bruce Springsteen biopic just took a major step towards becoming a reality. Deliver Me From Nowhere has been acquired by 20th Century Studios, and yes, Jeremy Allen White is in talks to play The Boss in the film that will center around the making of his legendary 1982 album Nebraska.

Hostiles and Crazy Horse director Scott Cooper will write and direct the film, which is based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zane.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many,” 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum told Variety in a statement. “The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”

Nebraska, the follow-up to Springsteen’s hugely successful album The River, was widely expected to be a rock album with the E Street Band. Instead, it was a stark solo album made on a 4-track recorder. The book and the film tell the story of Springsteen’s artistic journey in the creation of the record, which is regarded as a watershed in his musical odyssey.

Springsteen and his longtime manager Jon Landau will be involved in Deliver Me From Nowhere, which is slated to start production this fall.

