Cass McCombs Announced Extended Tour Dates For 2023

This past August, indie folk singer-songwriter Cass McCombs released his wonderful tenth album, Heartmind. The melancholy and witty album features appearances from Danielle Haim, Wynonna Judd, and Charlie Burnham, with production from Ariel Rechtshaid, Buddy Ross, and Shahzad Ismaily. Songs like “Unproud Warrior” and “We Belong To Heaven,” quickly slot among McCombs’ best and highlight an understated, but nonetheless excellent 2022 indie release.

Now McCombs is taking the album on tour in 2023 and announced extended tour dates that will take him to both sides of the U.S. Along with already announced East Coast dates that begin in January, a full West Coast swing will now begin in February and extends McCombs’ tour into March.

Check out Cass McCombs’ complete 2023 tour dates below and get tickets here.

01/13/2023 — Amherst, MA @ The Drake

01/14/2023 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

01/15/2023 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

01/17/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

01/18/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/20/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

01/21/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

01/22/2023 — Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

01/24/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/25/2023 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

01/26/2023 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/18/2023 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

02/19/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

02/21/2023 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

02/23/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/25/2023 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

02/26/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/28/2023 — Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

03/01/2023 — Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge

03/02/2023 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

03/03/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/04/2023 — San Diego, CA @ TBA