Cass McCombs Announced Extended Tour Dates For 2023

This past August, indie folk singer-songwriter Cass McCombs released his wonderful tenth album, Heartmind. The melancholy and witty album features appearances from Danielle Haim, Wynonna Judd, and Charlie Burnham, with production from Ariel Rechtshaid, Buddy Ross, and Shahzad Ismaily. Songs like “Unproud Warrior” and “We Belong To Heaven,” quickly slot among McCombs’ best and highlight an understated, but nonetheless excellent 2022 indie release.
Now McCombs is taking the album on tour in 2023 and announced extended tour dates that will take him to both sides of the U.S. Along with already announced East Coast dates that begin in January, a full West Coast swing will now begin in February and extends McCombs’ tour into March.
Check out Cass McCombs’ complete 2023 tour dates below and get tickets here.
01/13/2023 — Amherst, MA @ The Drake
01/14/2023 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
01/15/2023 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
01/17/2023 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
01/18/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/20/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
01/21/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
01/22/2023 — Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage
01/24/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/25/2023 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
01/26/2023 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/18/2023 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew
02/19/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
02/21/2023 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
02/23/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
02/25/2023 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
02/26/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/28/2023 — Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
03/01/2023 — Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge
03/02/2023 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
03/03/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/04/2023 — San Diego, CA @ TBA