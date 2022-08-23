All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Cass McCombs — Heartmind Revered songwriter Cass McCombs returned with Heartmind, expanding his catalog to an impressive ten studio albums. Thought-provoking, moody, and at times nihilistic, the album gives McCombs space to show off his hard-rocking sensibilities across eight seamless tracks. Gordi — Inhuman Over the past few years, Gordi, the moniker of Australian-born songwriter Sophie Payten, has made a name for herself as one of indie’s most honestly emotive songwriters. Her latest EP Inhuman makes good on her reputation, stitching together six sentimental tracks. Atmospheric and pastoral, Inhuman is a work of gentle and tender reflections on life and love.

The Beths — “Knees Deep” New Zealand rockers The Beths are nearing the release of their upcoming LP Expert In A Dying Field, and they’ve just returned with another shimmering indie-rock number. “Knees Deep” is a jaunty and upbeat track laced with propulsive power pop sensibilities that, according to vocalist Liz Stokes, speaks to wishing you were the kind of person who would jump into new situations head-first: “I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.” Field Medic — “I Think About You All The Time” Field Medic, aka acclaimed songwriter Kevin Patrick Sullivan, offered up the new tune “Think About You All The Time” as the second single off his upcoming project. The folk track single is a raw and wistful ballad about longing and self-control, written as a way for the musician to frame his sobriety in a positive light. “I wanted it to sound like a love song so it could speak to anyone who’s missing anything, be it a person or in my case; a substance,” Sullivan said.

Mamalarky — “It Hurts” Giving another taste of their sophmore LP Pocket Fantasy, art rockers Mamalarky leans into a dreamworld fantasy in the mesmerizing track “It Hurts.” The metaphor-laced tune is a gauzy daydream, swirling with piano-driven melodies and lyrics which speak to the idea that musicians feel pressured to capitalize on their emotions and let everyone into their personal world. The Brazen Youth — “1TL2DU4” Feat. Girlpuppy Despite their name, The Brazen Youth’s music is anything but brash, as proved by the ultra-comforting new single “1TL2DU4.” Soothing and touching, the new track is taken from their forthcoming 14-track LP Eagle, Idaho and was recorded with Atlanta-based artist Girlpuppy, who offers a lighthearted refrain. Like the upcoming album as a whole, “1TL2DU4” is an ode to the endurance of friendship and celebrating the small moments.

Jean Dawson — “Three Heads*” Beloved alt rock innovator Jean Dawson continues his audacious artistry with “Three Heads*,” an energetic track that moves fluidly between explosive power pop chords and tantalizing refrains. The track officially points to his upcoming album Chaos Now*, which follows his breakout 2020 project Pixel Bath, and further proves Dawson is an artist to keep on your radar. Skullcrusher — “They Quiet The Room” After winning hearts with her bucolic 2020 and 2021 EPs, Helen Ballentine (who adopts the moniker Skullcrusher), readies her anticipated debut album Quiet The Room. To celebrate the album announcement, Ballentine debuted the track “They Quiet The Room” to give a preview of what she has in store. The song is a hushed, piano-driven ballad evoking a peaceful, solitary reflection on love and trust.