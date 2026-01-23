Chalk Teeth have been busy. The trio of Karolina Wallace (vocals and guitar), Adam Wallace (guitar), and Jason Miller (bass, synths, drums, production, engineering) spent much of 2025 performing across Los Angeles and New York. Now, they’re preparing a new album, their first, set for early 2026. One of the songs that’s been a setlist staple (here’s a live clip from 2024) is “Struck,” so Chalk Teeth are finally releasing it as their debut single today (January 23).

The near-six-minute track falls right in line with how the band describes themselves: “Shoegaze-tinged, motorik dark wave. Black glass synths, washed in noise-rock guitar, with Polish vocals, propelled by relentless drum machine pulses.” The band aims to “create a flickering hypnotic dance rite, a live experience that cleanses your bone marrow with volume and frequency.” They say the song is “a brooding minimal wave dance floor ballad of obsessive love,” and they’re right about that, too, as the track is an entrancing ride with enough aesthetic variety and twists to maintain your attention and keep you moving.

The song arrives alongside a video by filmmaker Thomas Revington, a moody, black-and-white visual shot at an “airplane-hangar-turned-wrestling-gym.”

As for the album, the title and release date are still TBA. The band wrote, recorded, and mixed the DIY project at their North Hollywood rehearsal space.

Band members Karolina and Adam Wallace are a married couple who have also performed and released music as the duo Radiant Reveries. In a 2022 interview, Karolina discussed her musical origins:

“I was born in Poland (then the communist Polish People’s Republic) and raised in Hamburg, Germany. From an early age, I had an affinity for entertaining, singing, dancing, writing, and acting to amuse my family. At 10 years old, I began modeling for clothing catalogs. At 11, I was signed to Elite Model Management, and at the age of 14, I was approached by a talent manager who encouraged me to take singing lessons and record my first demos, covering songs by Madonna and Paula Abdul. I didn’t always want to pursue a career in pop music, though. Instead, I chose to continue modeling, working internationally from the age of 15. In 2007, I signed my first lease in New York City and began acting training. My desire to do more kept fueling me. I always wanted to play instruments, especially the guitar. A few years after moving to New York, I got my wish after discovering a beautiful Guild acoustic on sale at the Lower East Side’s Rivington Guitars. From there, having already been in the practice of writing poetry, songs naturally emerged.”

Miller, meanwhile, is also established outside of the trio, performing with the bands Lumerians and Wet Satin.

Watch the “Struck” video above and check out the group’s upcoming tour dates below.