Charly Bliss bookended May with exciting announcements. To start, Charly Bliss announced FOREVER, their first full-length album since Young Enough, which Uproxx ranked among the “Best Albums Of 2019.” The album announcement was paired with “Nineteen,” and the group continued the trend of double announcements on Thursday, May 30.
Charly Bliss released “Calling You Out,” hours after announcing their headlining 2024 North American tour.
“Falling in love with someone wonderful,” lead singer Eva Hendricks said in a statement. “I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullsh*t that was part of all my previous relationships — namely, jealousy. I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself. I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch.”
In the Adam Kolodny-directed “Calling You Out” video, Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox and Dan Shure rock on a building’s rooftop. “Picking a fight, but even I don’t know why,” Hendricks belts. “Every time, I swear the worst is over now / You just say one thing, and I find a way to turn it around / I want to be the one to love you, not calling you out / Who’s the one? / Who do you write your songs about?”
Watch the “Calling You Out” video above, and find more information about Forever and Charly Bliss’ tour below.
Charly Bliss’ 2024 North American Tour Dates
09/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/06 — Cambridge, MA @ Royale
09/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/11 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
09/12 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
09/13 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
09/14 — Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
09/17 — St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
09/18 — St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
09/23 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
09/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
09/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
10/04 — Austin, TX @ Parish
10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/07 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
10/08 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Charly Bliss’ FOREVER Album Cover Artwork
Charly Bliss’ FOREVER Tracklist
1. “Tragic”
2. “Calling You Out”
3. “Back There Now”
4. “Nineteen”
5. “In Your Bed”
6. “I’m Not Dead”
7. “How Do You Do It”
8. “I Don’t Know Anything”
9. “Here Comes The Darkness”
10. “Waiting For You”
11. “Easy To Love You”
12. “Last First Kiss”
FOREVER is out 08/16 via Lucky Number. Find more information here.