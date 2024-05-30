Charly Bliss bookended May with exciting announcements. To start, Charly Bliss announced FOREVER, their first full-length album since Young Enough, which Uproxx ranked among the “Best Albums Of 2019.” The album announcement was paired with “Nineteen,” and the group continued the trend of double announcements on Thursday, May 30.

Charly Bliss released “Calling You Out,” hours after announcing their headlining 2024 North American tour.

“Falling in love with someone wonderful,” lead singer Eva Hendricks said in a statement. “I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullsh*t that was part of all my previous relationships — namely, jealousy. I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself. I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch.”

In the Adam Kolodny-directed “Calling You Out” video, Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox and Dan Shure rock on a building’s rooftop. “Picking a fight, but even I don’t know why,” Hendricks belts. “Every time, I swear the worst is over now / You just say one thing, and I find a way to turn it around / I want to be the one to love you, not calling you out / Who’s the one? / Who do you write your songs about?”

Watch the “Calling You Out” video above, and find more information about Forever and Charly Bliss’ tour below.