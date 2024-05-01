Charly Bliss, who released one of the best albums of 2019, have announced their first album in five years. FOREVER is described as the group’s “biggest, brightest power pop yet,” with songs from band members Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox, and Dan Shure that “cram a lifetime of feeling, decades of friendship, and years of craft into a batch of sonically tight but emotionally vast songs that activate the pleasure centers in your brain.”

FOREVER is produced by Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus) and Caleb Wright (Samia), as well as the band’s own Sam Hendricks.

The first single from FOREVER is “Nineteen,” a sweeping ballad about young love. “I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak,” Hendricks said in a statement about the song. “The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy.” You can watch the music video above, as well as see the album cover artwork and tracklist below.