Clairo kicked off her tour in support of her sophomore album, Sling, this past Wednesday. At the first stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, she debuted an unreleased song called “Nomad.”

While her debut album, Immunity, made her a staple in the realm of bedroom pop, Sling sees Clairo taking on a more vintage, chamber sound. “Nomad” is a continuation of these musical stylings.

“I’d rather be alone than a stranger to come visit me late at night / I’d rather wake up alone than be reminded of how it was a dream this time,” Clairo sings while playing the piano, supported by drums, guitars, and a saxophone.

It is unclear whether “Nomad” is an upcoming single from a new Clairo album or a deluxe version of Sling, or simply an outtake from Sling.

Clairo announced her North American tour, with opener Arlo Parks last July, noting in a press release that she “has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience,” and is “integrating a dedicated representative from Calling All Crows into her touring team who will respond to requests for support through a text helpline and proactive canvassing of each concert, and provide messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer.” Her tour is expected to conclude in April, at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia

Check out “Nomad” above.