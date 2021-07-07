Clairo has unveiled the tracklist for her forthcoming album, Sling. Check it out below.

Sling 🐾 1. Bambi

2. Amoeba

3. Partridge

4. Zinnias

5. Blouse

6. Wade

7. Harbor

8. Just For Today

9. Joanie

10. Reaper

11. Little Changes

12. Management ❤️‍🔥

JULY 16TH pic.twitter.com/EUoIFOXCGe — claire cottrill (@clairo) July 7, 2021

The viral pop up-and-comer will release her highly anticipated sophomore album in just a few days via Fader and Republic Records. Prior to that, she’s laid the groundwork for a huge summer 2021, with a gentle acoustic ballad “Blouse,” which she recently performed on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Plus, she just lent backing vocals to Lorde on her latest single “Solar Power” (also featuring Phoebe Bridgers). Not only that, she’s tapped the ubiquitous Jack Antonoff to produce Sling. Have another peek at the tracklist below.

When “Blouse” came out earlier in the summer, Clairo shared a message about the single on social media, writing, “Joanie, my dog, opened up my world in ways I didn’t think were capable. By caring for her, it forced me to face my own thoughts about parenthood and what it would mean to me. stories as lessons, regrets as remorse.. thinking about something/someone before yourself. It’s a glimpse into a world where I found that domesticity is what I was missing.”

Sling is out 7/16 via Fader Label/Republic Records. Pre-order it here.