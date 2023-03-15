Courtney Love
Getty Image
Indie

Courtney Love Blasts The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Over Its Lack Of Female Representation

A few months ago, Courtney Love made headlines for revealing on a podcast that she was fired from the film Fight Club for fighting with Brad Pitt about his role as Kurt Cobain. “I don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit,” she allegedly told the actor, “They’re really good social justice movies, but… if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

Now Love is using her platform to call out a more widespread problem. First, music critic Jessica Hopper tweeted about the lack of female representation in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, pointing out that out of 719 inductees, only 61 are women. “That’s 8.48%,” Hopper wrote. “C’mon @rockhall, it’s F*CKING GRIM BRO when yr doing worse than women-artists-on-country radio numbers (10%) and women headliners at major music festivals (13%).”

Love quote-tweeted it, praising her for doing the math. “37 years in existence & women make up 8.48% of inductees out of 719,” she wrote. “See txt to Grohl.” She added a screenshot of a message she sent Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl about the situation, and tagged The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to make sure they’re aware.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
×