A few months ago, Courtney Love made headlines for revealing on a podcast that she was fired from the film Fight Club for fighting with Brad Pitt about his role as Kurt Cobain. “I don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit,” she allegedly told the actor, “They’re really good social justice movies, but… if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

Now Love is using her platform to call out a more widespread problem. First, music critic Jessica Hopper tweeted about the lack of female representation in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, pointing out that out of 719 inductees, only 61 are women. “That’s 8.48%,” Hopper wrote. “C’mon @rockhall, it’s F*CKING GRIM BRO when yr doing worse than women-artists-on-country radio numbers (10%) and women headliners at major music festivals (13%).”

Love quote-tweeted it, praising her for doing the math. “37 years in existence & women make up 8.48% of inductees out of 719,” she wrote. “See txt to Grohl.” She added a screenshot of a message she sent Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl about the situation, and tagged The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to make sure they’re aware.