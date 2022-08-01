Dave Grohl usually maintains a regular presence in the media, but he’s been understandably quiet for most of this year following the March death of close friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. In June, though, he returned to the stage for the first time since Hawkins’ death with a surprise appearance during Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury set.

Now, we know a bit more about what the rest of Grohl’s 2022 will look like: Grohl is on the newly revealed lineup of Joe Walsh’s 2022 VetsAid charity concert on November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It appears Grohl will be a special guest during a reunion set from James Gang, Walsh’s pre-Eagles band.

The performance is scheduled for after the upcoming Hawkins tribute concerts, on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, at which Grohl is set to perform. So far, the three aforementioned upcoming shows are Grohl’s only confirmed performances for the rest of 2022.

Grohl recently made his first post-Hawkins television appearance, via an interview on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber that aired in July but was filmed prior to Hawkins’ passing.

Meanwhile, also on the VetsAid lineup are Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders.

