Shortly after the death of Taylor Hawkins in March, Foo Fighters made the understandable decision to cancel all of their upcoming concerts. Now, though, the band is ready to return: Today, they announced a pair of tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3, while the other will go down at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27. Tickets for both shows are set to go on sale on June 17.

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022

A post on the Foo Fighters website describes the concerts as “all-star rock and roll shows” and notes that lineups for each date will be announced shortly.

The post also reads:

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Hawkins’ wife Alison also offered a statement, which can be found below.

A Message from The Hawkins Family pic.twitter.com/mOOI9PXtJD — Taylor Hawkins (@taylorhawkins) June 8, 2022