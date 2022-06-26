Typically a non-stop performer, Dave Grohl hadn’t taken the stage since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ sudden death this past March. The Foo Fighters cancelled all of their tour dates and festival appearances in the wake of the tragedy as they mourned and figured out how to move forward. And while the band eventually announced two star-studded September tribute shows for Hawkins in London and Los Angeles, Grohl finally got back on stage last night at Glastonbury with Paul McCartney, and even Bruce Springsteen.

There’s a reason why we called Glastonbury, “The most phenomenal fest in Europe and possibly the world,” because unreal moments like this one go down. In the midst of McCartney’s career-spanning 38-song set (!!!) on the Pyramid Stage, he surprised the Worthy Farm crowd by bringing Grohl up on stage, introducing him as, “My friend, your hero, from the West Coast of America, Dave Grohl!”

Here’s how Dave Grohl was introduced onstage by @PaulMcCartney at Glastonbury this evening. pic.twitter.com/1cKrYODuBE — Foo Fighters Archive (@FooArchive) June 25, 2022

Grohl joined McCartney and the band to play The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There,” and “Band on the Run” by Wings.

Paul McCartney has just brought out Dave Grohl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cnqWkMAIVq — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevivaI) June 25, 2022

No sooner after Grohl walked off the stage, did McCatney introduce his next guest: Bruce Springsteen. The Boss joined Macca for a version of Springsteen’s “Glory Days” and then The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Then for the grand finale of McCartney’s set, both Grohl and Springsteen came back out on stage and they played The Beatles’ Abbey Road classic, “The End.”