The Weeknd Popped Up At Coachella 2025, But Not To Perform

A few days ago, The Weeknd teased something for the then-upcoming second weekend of Coachella 2025: a “Ferris wheel takeover,” set for April 18, 19, and 20. Now, we know more.

As Deadline notes, The Weeknd — wearing a hat, sunglasses, and bandana to cover his face — and Hurry Up Tomorrow co-star Jenna Ortega — just sunglasses for her — showed up to the festival’s Ferris wheel for what the publication described as a “meet-and-greet style publicity appearance.” This was ahead of the May 16 theatrical launch of Hurry Up Tomorrow, the companion film to The Weeknd’s January album of the same name.

Ahead of the appearance, The Weeknd shared a new video for “Drive.” The clip, helmed by Hurry Up Tomorrow director Trey Edward Shults, features The Weeknd and Ortega, among other things, enjoying a Ferris wheel together.

Ortega recently said of co-starring in the film, “I actually didn’t think that I was right for it initially, but through conversation and built trust with Trey and Abel, it felt like a team and vision I wanted to work with.”

The Weeknd has a rich history at Coachella in recent years: He was a guest at Metro Boomin’s set in 2023, and before that, he headlined in 2022 (alongside Swedish House Mafia) and 2018.